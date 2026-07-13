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Making BIG Shifts

MKTG Reboot
BusinessEntrepreneurship
Making BIG Shifts
Latest episode

55 episodes

  • Making BIG Shifts

    How to Stop Building a Business That Owns You

    07/13/2026 | 47 mins.
    What if your business is actually stealing your freedom?
    Josh Anderson sits down with entrepreneur Justin Lund to discuss the lessons he learned through addiction, recovery, entrepreneurship, and building systems that buy back your time.
    They cover delegation, eliminating low-value work, the importance of having a North Star, and why your time may already be worth hundreds of dollars per hour.
    If you're an entrepreneur feeling overwhelmed, this episode offers a practical roadmap for creating a business that serves your life instead of consuming it.
  • Making BIG Shifts

    The Revenue Trap: Why More Income Doesn’t Always Create Wealth

    07/07/2026 | 30 mins.
    Most entrepreneurs are chasing more revenue, but Phil Calandra says that may be the trap.
    After making his first million dollars, Phil found himself during the 2009 financial crisis with payroll due, his mom’s name at the top of the list, and only eight cents in his checking account.
    That moment forced him to learn the difference between income, revenue, and real wealth.
    In this episode, Josh talks with Phil Calandra, co-founder and chief wealth officer at True Wealth Advisors and author of The Wealth Creation Method, about how founders can stop betting everything on their business and start building true financial freedom.
    They cover the revenue trap, the wealth ratio, work optionality, founder dependency, exit planning, and why extracting wealth from the business may be just as important as growing the business.
    If you are an entrepreneur reinvesting everything and hoping a future exit saves you, this one is worth hearing.
  • Making BIG Shifts

    Stop Buying Yourself a Job: How to Build a Business Buyers Actually Want

    06/30/2026 | 28 mins.
    Are you building a valuable company, or have you simply created a demanding job for yourself?
    Muriel Touati, founder of Exit 3D Studio, joins me to explain the structural problems that can make a business difficult or impossible to sell.
    We dig into founder dependency, customer concentration, recurring revenue, customer churn, acquisition systems, and the marketing infrastructure buyers want to see.
    Muriel also shares why she walked away from an acquisition after discovering that the company’s “recurring revenue” was actually being replaced by a constant stream of new customers as existing customers left.
    Even when selling is years away, these lessons can help you build a stronger business that is less dependent on you.
  • Making BIG Shifts

    How Zapier Really Started: YC Rejection, $100 Beta, and AI’s Big Shift

    06/22/2026 | 36 mins.
    Wade Foster, CEO and co-founder of Zapier, walks through the real origin story of how a hackathon project in Missouri became a $200M+ automation platform powering thousands of integrations and hundreds of employees.
    This episode covers the unfiltered startup journey:
    • Building Zapier from a real personal frustration with software integration
    • Why YC rejected them the first time, and what changed
    • The second application that unlocked everything
    • How a rough $100 beta validated product market fit instantly
    • Why imperfect products often reveal truth faster than polished ones
    • The evolution from early founder execution to large-scale leadership
    • How AI is fundamentally changing automation and software creation
    If you’re a founder, operator, or builder, this episode is about one thing: execution beats planning.
    Listen through for Wade’s perspective on shipping early, avoiding analysis paralysis, and learning directly from reality instead of assumptions.
    #Zapier #WadeFoster #StartupStories #AI #Automation #Founders #Entrepreneurship #ProductMarketFit #YC #BusinessPodcast
  • Making BIG Shifts

    The Strategy That Turns Experts Into Authorities

    06/18/2026 | 28 mins.
    What if your book was not just something you sold, but one of the most powerful marketing tools your business could ever have?
    In this episode of Making BIG Shifts, Josh Anderson sits down with Henry DeVries, publisher of Indie Books International, host of Agency Rainmaker TV, and ghostwriter/editor of more than 200 business books.
    Henry breaks down why business leaders, consultants, agency owners, and entrepreneurs should stop thinking about “marketing a book” and start thinking about marketing with a book.
    Henry also shares a special offer for Making BIG Shifts listeners. Mention Josh Anderson when reaching out to Henry, and you can get access to his two-hour book kickoff class at no cost - a $365
    Connect with Henry:
    https://indiebooksintl.com

    Listen now if you are an entrepreneur, consultant, agency owner, or expert who knows there is a bigger story inside your business.
    #MakingBigShifts #MarketingReboot #BusinessBooks #AuthorityMarketing #Entrepreneurship #Storytelling #PersonalBranding #ThoughtLeadership
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About Making BIG Shifts
Making BIG Shifts is a growth and decision-making podcast for founders and operators, hosted by strategic integrator and founder of MKTG Reboot, Josh Anderson. Each episode features real operators, founders, and leaders unpacking the hard parts of running a business, the tough decisions, the setbacks, the inflection points, and the wins that follow. Through founder stories, growth strategies, and startup strategy insights, conversations span growth, marketing, leadership, systems, and strategy, with a focus on the shifts that actually move businesses forward.
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BusinessEntrepreneurship

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