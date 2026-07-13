Most entrepreneurs are chasing more revenue, but Phil Calandra says that may be the trap.

After making his first million dollars, Phil found himself during the 2009 financial crisis with payroll due, his mom’s name at the top of the list, and only eight cents in his checking account.

That moment forced him to learn the difference between income, revenue, and real wealth.

In this episode, Josh talks with Phil Calandra, co-founder and chief wealth officer at True Wealth Advisors and author of The Wealth Creation Method, about how founders can stop betting everything on their business and start building true financial freedom.

They cover the revenue trap, the wealth ratio, work optionality, founder dependency, exit planning, and why extracting wealth from the business may be just as important as growing the business.

If you are an entrepreneur reinvesting everything and hoping a future exit saves you, this one is worth hearing.