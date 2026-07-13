Join us as Alan Seales shares his extraordinary journey from childhood in New Orleans to a diverse career spanning theater, technology, and Broadway production. Discover lessons on teamwork, resilience, and the power of creativity in navigating career shifts and building impactful projects.
Key topics
Career transitions from sports to tech to theater
The importance of teamwork and trust
Leveraging creativity and technology in career growth
Sound bites
"Be the best you you can be."
"Think big, think outside the box."
"Find what you really want to do."
Chapters
00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome
00:37 Early Years in New Orleans and Florida
01:03 Moving to North Carolina and College Choices
02:01 Early Interests in Tech and Entertainment
02:26 Lessons from Playing Sports and Teamwork
03:48 Key Lessons on Teamwork and Humility
05:13 The Power of Building Great Teams
06:34 Choosing NC State and College Experience
09:22 College Years: Theater and Engineering
10:46 Transition to Professional Acting and Tech Roles
12:04 Work at Google and Tech Innovations
19:20 Transition from Tech to Broadway and Podcasting
23:31 The Impact of Digital Auditions and Networking
30:01 Google Culture and Creative Initiatives
39:16 Culture Shift at Google and New Opportunities
41:27 Starting Broadway Podcast Network
43:09 Leaving Google and New Ventures
50:50 Investing in Broadway and Future Projects
52:33 Advice for Aspiring Trailblazers
53:54 Final Words and Inspiration
Connect with Alan:
https://www.linkedin.com/in/alan-seales-158a469/
https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/
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