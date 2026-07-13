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Blaze Your Own Trail

Jordan Mendoza
BusinessEducation
Blaze Your Own Trail
Latest episode

184 episodes

  • Blaze Your Own Trail

    How Dani Lynn Robison Built 8 Businesses and Scaled Big

    07/13/2026 | 46 mins.
    Join Jordan Mendoza as he interviews Dani Lynn Robison, a successful entrepreneur who shares her inspiring journey from music to real estate and business. Discover valuable insights on building wealth, overcoming challenges, and scaling multiple companies.

     Key Topics

    Journey from music to real estate

    Building multiple businesses

    Importance of mentorship and coaching

    Scaling through strategic investments

    Lessons from failures and setbacks

     Sound Bites

    "Mentors help me fast track results"

    "Actions speak louder than words"

    "Add value before asking for help"

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Dani Lynn Robison

    01:22 Musical Beginnings and Early Influences

    06:22 The Role of Mentorship in Growth

    07:18 Navigating College and Early Career Choices

    11:06 Cruise Ship Adventures and Life Lessons

    19:00 Transitioning to Real Estate and Building a Business

    21:05 A Serendipitous Meeting: The Beginning of a Journey

    23:45 From Cruise Ships to Art Auctions: A New Chapter

    27:00 Transitioning to Real Estate: The Start of a New Career

    28:26 Navigating the 2008 Real Estate Market: Challenges and Lessons

    32:04 Building a Real Estate Empire: Strategies and Growth

    37:44 The Shift to Passive Income: Understanding Investor Needs

    41:34 Key Takeaways for Aspiring Investors: Building Relationships and Asking Questions

    Connect with Dani: 

    Website: https://freedomfamilyinvestments.com/

    Get Dani's Book: https://prosperity-rx.com/

    Schedule a call: https://freedomfamilyinvestments.com/chat-with-freedom/

     

     

     

     

    Are you an entrepreneur?
    Join my FREE Group Coaching Community where we have live calls, Q&A and more! Our Trailblazer Ecosystem also enables you to network with other entrepreneurs and creator hub eliminates multiple subscriptions and logins creating a one stop shop to take action!

    Join here: https://byotgroupcoaching.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Blaze Your Own Trail

    From Introvert to Influencer with René Remsik

    07/01/2026 | 41 mins.
    In this episode of the Blaze Your Own Trail podcast, host Jordan Mendoza interviews René Remsik, a content creator and entrepreneur from Slovakia. René shares his journey from an introverted child to a successful content creator with millions of followers. He discusses the importance of competitiveness learned from sports, the value of networking, and how to navigate social media for content creation. René also delves into his experience building SaaS products and offers advice for aspiring creators and business owners.

    Takeaways

    René is a full-time content creator with a focus on AI.

    He has over 2.3 million followers across various platforms.

    Competitiveness from sports has shaped his business mindset.

    Networking is crucial for success in any field.

    Social media allows for content creation from home.

    Consistency in posting is key to growing an audience.

    Starting as a creator can lead to various business opportunities.

    Building SaaS products can complement a personal brand.

    Reposting successful content can lead to more views.

    Using AI tools can streamline content creation processes.

    Sound  bites

    "Your network is your net worth."

    "Volume is key in content creation."

    "Be consistent all the time."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to René Remsic

    01:56 Early Life and Background

    04:15 Lessons from Sports and Competitiveness

    08:52 The Importance of Networking

    10:45 Navigating Social Media Platforms

    17:04 Starting as a Creator vs. Business Owner

    21:40 Developing SaaS Products and Tools

    29:05 Building an Ecosystem of Tools

    36:02 Final Thoughts and Advice

    Connect with Rene: 

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aitrendz.xyz1

    Website: https://skysnail.io/

    Website: https://www.viralsky.ai/

     

     

     

     

    Are you an entrepreneur?
    Join my FREE Group Coaching Community where we have live calls, Q&A and more! Our Trailblazer Ecosystem also enables you to network with other entrepreneurs and creator hub eliminates multiple subscriptions and logins creating a one stop shop to take action!

    Join here: https://byotgroupcoaching.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Blaze Your Own Trail

    From New Orleans to Broadway: Alan Seales' Journey of Creativity and Tech

    06/18/2026 | 54 mins.
    Join us as Alan Seales shares his extraordinary journey from childhood in New Orleans to a diverse career spanning theater, technology, and Broadway production. Discover lessons on teamwork, resilience, and the power of creativity in navigating career shifts and building impactful projects.

    Key topics

    Career transitions from sports to tech to theater

    The importance of teamwork and trust

    Leveraging creativity and technology in career growth

    Sound  bites

    "Be the best you you can be."

    "Think big, think outside the box."

    "Find what you really want to do."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction and Guest Welcome

    00:37 Early Years in New Orleans and Florida

    01:03 Moving to North Carolina and College Choices

    02:01 Early Interests in Tech and Entertainment

    02:26 Lessons from Playing Sports and Teamwork

    03:48 Key Lessons on Teamwork and Humility

    05:13 The Power of Building Great Teams

    06:34 Choosing NC State and College Experience

    09:22 College Years: Theater and Engineering

    10:46 Transition to Professional Acting and Tech Roles

    12:04 Work at Google and Tech Innovations

    19:20 Transition from Tech to Broadway and Podcasting

    23:31 The Impact of Digital Auditions and Networking

    30:01 Google Culture and Creative Initiatives

    39:16 Culture Shift at Google and New Opportunities

    41:27 Starting Broadway Podcast Network

    43:09 Leaving Google and New Ventures

    50:50 Investing in Broadway and Future Projects

    52:33 Advice for Aspiring Trailblazers

    53:54 Final Words and Inspiration

    Connect with Alan:

    https://www.linkedin.com/in/alan-seales-158a469/

    https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/

     

     

    Are you an entrepreneur?
    Join my FREE Group Coaching Community where we have live calls, Q&A and more! Our Trailblazer Ecosystem also enables you to network with other entrepreneurs and creator hub eliminates multiple subscriptions and logins creating a one stop shop to take action!

    Join here: https://byotgroupcoaching.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Blaze Your Own Trail

    How Risk and Faith Shaped a Film Producer's Path with Sharon Oliphant

    06/17/2026 | 50 mins.
    Sharon Oliphant shares her inspiring journey from a large homeschooling family to becoming a faith-based film producer and actress. Discover how she overcame fears, took risks, and stayed true to her calling in the competitive film industry, all while balancing family and faith.

    Key  topics

    Journey from homeschooling to acting and filmmaking

    The importance of faith and risk-taking in career decisions

    Balancing family life with a passion for film

    The process of producing faith-based movies

    Lessons learned from entrepreneurial parents

    Sound  bites

    "Admit what you are created to do."

    "It's worth it. It's so worth it."

    "Your kids will blaze a trail too."

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Sharon Oliphant

    01:06 Sharon's Early Life and Influences

    11:07 Lessons from a Trailblazing Mother

    14:19 The Journey to Finding Purpose

    21:06 Navigating Career Choices and Family Life

    25:31 Taking Risks and Embracing Change

    28:07 The Commitment to Crafting Stories

    30:47 Navigating Challenges in Filmmaking

    34:19 Divine Connections and New Opportunities

    36:33 Taking on New Responsibilities in Film Production

    38:48 The Journey of Faith and Film

    41:43 Empowering the Next Generation

    46:52 Reflections on a Trailblazing Journey

    Connect with Sharon:

    Email: Sharon@21fivefilms.com

    https://www.instagram.com/sharonoliphant_/

    21 Five Films: https://www.instagram.com/21fivefilms/

     

     

     

     

     

     

     

    Are you an entrepreneur?
    Join my FREE Group Coaching Community where we have live calls, Q&A and more! Our Trailblazer Ecosystem also enables you to network with other entrepreneurs and creator hub eliminates multiple subscriptions and logins creating a one stop shop to take action!

    Join here: https://byotgroupcoaching.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • Blaze Your Own Trail

    How to Unlock Wealth in Commercial Real Estate with Cherif Medawar

    06/09/2026 | 47 mins.
    In this episode, Cherif Medawar shares his inspiring journey from hotel management in Switzerland and the US to becoming a successful real estate investor and educator. Discover his proven strategies for building wealth through commercial real estate, networking, and innovative deal-making techniques.

    Topics:

    Cherif Medawar's journey from hospitality to real estate

    The importance of networking and relationship building

    Strategies for increasing property value and financing deals

    The DCBA formula for success in real estate

    Innovative deal-making techniques and deal structuring

     Sound bites

    "He was very wealthy and very honest"

    "The deal in Martinique changed my life"

    "Take calculated risks and act quickly"

    Chapters

    00:00 Introduction to Cherif Medawar

    00:58 Early Life and Education in Egypt

    02:47 Transition to the United States and Hotel Management

    04:29 Lessons from the Hospitality Industry

    07:26 Cultural Shift: From Switzerland to UCLA

    12:03 Working with Edmond Beasari: The Beginning

    12:14 Growth and Learning Over Eight Years

    16:26 A Life-Changing Deal in Martinique

    22:19 Mentorship and the Path to Independence

    23:20 The Journey of Self-Education

    25:02 Transitioning to Real Estate Success

    29:23 The Power of Commercial Real Estate

    30:39 Tips for Aspiring Real Estate Investors

    43:28 Building a Real Estate Fund and Legacy

    Connect with Cherif:

    https://www.cherifmedawar.com/

     

     

    Are you an entrepreneur?
    Join my FREE Group Coaching Community where we have live calls, Q&A and more! Our Trailblazer Ecosystem also enables you to network with other entrepreneurs and creator hub eliminates multiple subscriptions and logins creating a one stop shop to take action!

    Join here: https://byotgroupcoaching.com/

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About Blaze Your Own Trail
Real stories. Raw conversations. And actionable strategies from Host Jordan Mendoza and other 100's of entrepreneurs and trailblazers who turned adversity into advantage. Are you ready to blaze your own trail? Then you have come to the right place! Learn more here: https://byotpod.com/ We hope each episode adds value to you in some way. Make sure to follow & subscribe so you don't miss any content & updates!
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