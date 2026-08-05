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The Bill Simmons Podcast

The Ringer
Sports
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Latest episode

1612 episodes

  • The Bill Simmons Podcast

    2026 NFL QB Rankings, the Villain Dodgers, MLB Trade Deadline Lessons, and SummerSlam 2026 With Mina Kimes, Billy Gil, Anthony Dabbundo, and David Shoemaker

    08/04/2026 | 2h 50 mins.
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Mina Kimes to preview the NFL season before giving their QB rankings. Then, Billy Gil and Anthony Dabbundo hop on to react to the MLB trade deadline. Finally, David Shoemaker joins to react to SummerSlam Night 2, discuss WWE on ESPN, and talk about his new Hulk Hogan book, ‘Why Hulk Hogan Matters.’

    (0:00) Intro

    (2:51) 2026 NFL QB rankings with Mina Kimes

    (01:12:28) MLB trade deadline reactions with Billy Gil and Anthony Dabbundo

    (02:08:23) SummerSlam, WWE on ESPN, and Hulk Hogan with David Shoemaker

    Host: Bill Simmons

    Guests: Mina Kimes, Billy Gil, Anthony Dabbundo, and David Shoemaker

    Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo

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    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines
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  • The Bill Simmons Podcast

    The NBA Mega-Redraftables (2012 and 2013 Combined) With J. Kyle Mann and Joe House. Plus: Portland vs. “El Cheapo” for the Blazers With Justin Verrier.

    08/02/2026 | 2h 14 mins.
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann and Joe House to have a mega redraft of the 2012 and 2013 NBA draft classes. Then, Justin Verrier joins the pod to break down the standoff between Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon and the city of Portland.

    (0:00) Intro

    (2:36) NBA 2012 and 2013 mega redraft

    (01:33:52) Trail Blazers vs. Portland

    Host: Bill Simmons

    Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Joe House, and Justin Verrier

    Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo

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    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Bill Simmons Podcast

    Steph in Purgatory, a LeBron Mini-Mailbag, Jaylen Trade What-Ifs, and the Revived Red Sox With Joe House and Bill’s Dad

    07/27/2026 | 2h 8 mins.
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the biggest losers of LeBron going to the Sixers before diving into a mailbag. Then, Bill’s dad pops on to talk about the Red Sox turning the season around, the World Cup in Boston, the Jaylen Brown trade, and much more!

    (0:00) Intro

    (2:20) Losers of the LeBron signing

    (25:04) Mailbag

    (01:18:18) Catching up on Boston sports with Bill’s dad

    Host: Bill Simmons

    Guest: Joe House and Bill’s Dad

    Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Bill Simmons Podcast

    LeBron’s Philly Shocker! Plus, the 2011 NBA Redraftables With Zach Lowe.

    07/24/2026 | 1h 45 mins.
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Zach Lowe to react to LeBron James deciding to take his talents to Philadelphia. Then the guys redraft the 2011 NBA class.

    (0:00) Intro

    (0:31) LeBron signs with the Sixers

    (44:24) 2011 NBA Redraftables

    Host: Bill Simmons

    Guest: Zach Lowe

    Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • The Bill Simmons Podcast

    Caleb Wilson Fever, 2020 NBA Redraftables, and the ‘Odyssey’ MVP Rankings With Joe House, J. Kyle Mann, and Jason Concepcion

    07/23/2026 | 2h 35 mins.
    The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann and Joe House to recap the NBA summer league before having a 2020 NBA redraft. Then, Jason Concepcion joins the podcast to react to Bill’s MVP rankings for ‘The Odyssey.’

    (0:00) Intro

    (3:51) NBA summer league

    (25:53) 2020 NBA redraft

    (01:23:45) The ‘Odyssey’ MVP ballot

    Host: Bill Simmons

    Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Joe House, and Jason Concepcion

    Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo

    The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About The Bill Simmons Podcast
HBO and The Ringer's Bill Simmons hosts the most downloaded sports podcast of all time, with a rotating crew of celebrities, athletes, and media staples, as well as mainstays like Cousin Sal, Joe House, and a slew of other friends and family members who always happen to be suspiciously available.
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