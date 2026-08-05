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1612 episodes
2026 NFL QB Rankings, the Villain Dodgers, MLB Trade Deadline Lessons, and SummerSlam 2026 With Mina Kimes, Billy Gil, Anthony Dabbundo, and David Shoemaker08/04/2026 | 2h 50 mins.The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Mina Kimes to preview the NFL season before giving their QB rankings. Then, Billy Gil and Anthony Dabbundo hop on to react to the MLB trade deadline. Finally, David Shoemaker joins to react to SummerSlam Night 2, discuss WWE on ESPN, and talk about his new Hulk Hogan book, ‘Why Hulk Hogan Matters.’
(0:00) Intro
(2:51) 2026 NFL QB rankings with Mina Kimes
(01:12:28) MLB trade deadline reactions with Billy Gil and Anthony Dabbundo
(02:08:23) SummerSlam, WWE on ESPN, and Hulk Hogan with David Shoemaker
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mina Kimes, Billy Gil, Anthony Dabbundo, and David Shoemaker
Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo
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The NBA Mega-Redraftables (2012 and 2013 Combined) With J. Kyle Mann and Joe House. Plus: Portland vs. “El Cheapo” for the Blazers With Justin Verrier.08/02/2026 | 2h 14 mins.The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann and Joe House to have a mega redraft of the 2012 and 2013 NBA draft classes. Then, Justin Verrier joins the pod to break down the standoff between Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon and the city of Portland.
(0:00) Intro
(2:36) NBA 2012 and 2013 mega redraft
(01:33:52) Trail Blazers vs. Portland
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Joe House, and Justin Verrier
Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo
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Steph in Purgatory, a LeBron Mini-Mailbag, Jaylen Trade What-Ifs, and the Revived Red Sox With Joe House and Bill’s Dad07/27/2026 | 2h 8 mins.The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Joe House to discuss the biggest losers of LeBron going to the Sixers before diving into a mailbag. Then, Bill’s dad pops on to talk about the Red Sox turning the season around, the World Cup in Boston, the Jaylen Brown trade, and much more!
(0:00) Intro
(2:20) Losers of the LeBron signing
(25:04) Mailbag
(01:18:18) Catching up on Boston sports with Bill’s dad
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Joe House and Bill’s Dad
Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo
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- The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Zach Lowe to react to LeBron James deciding to take his talents to Philadelphia. Then the guys redraft the 2011 NBA class.
(0:00) Intro
(0:31) LeBron signs with the Sixers
(44:24) 2011 NBA Redraftables
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Zach Lowe
Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines
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Caleb Wilson Fever, 2020 NBA Redraftables, and the ‘Odyssey’ MVP Rankings With Joe House, J. Kyle Mann, and Jason Concepcion07/23/2026 | 2h 35 mins.The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by J. Kyle Mann and Joe House to recap the NBA summer league before having a 2020 NBA redraft. Then, Jason Concepcion joins the podcast to react to Bill’s MVP rankings for ‘The Odyssey.’
(0:00) Intro
(3:51) NBA summer league
(25:53) 2020 NBA redraft
(01:23:45) The ‘Odyssey’ MVP ballot
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: J. Kyle Mann, Joe House, and Jason Concepcion
Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo
The Ringer is committed to responsible gaming. Please visit https://fanduel.com/playwithaplan to learn more about the resources and helplines
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About The Bill Simmons Podcast
HBO and The Ringer's Bill Simmons hosts the most downloaded sports podcast of all time, with a rotating crew of celebrities, athletes, and media staples, as well as mainstays like Cousin Sal, Joe House, and a slew of other friends and family members who always happen to be suspiciously available.Podcast website
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