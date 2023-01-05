HBO and The Ringer's Bill Simmons hosts the most downloaded sports podcast of all time, with a rotating crew of celebrities, athletes, and media staples, as wel... More
AD Wreaks Havoc With Kevin O’Connor, Suns Owner Mat Ishbia Stops By, Plus Chris Mannix on the Failing Celtics
The Ringer’s Bill Simmons and Kevin O’Connor react to Lakers-Warriors Game 1 and the Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Heat (3:20), before Bill is joined by Phoenix Suns owner Mat Ishbia to discuss his path to buying the Suns and Mercury, trading for Kevin Durant, his approach to team ownership, the Nuggets-Suns series, and more (32:53). Then Bill talks with SI’s Chris Mannix about the Celtics’ Game 1 loss to the 76ers without Joel Embiid, James Harden’s 45-point performance, and Game 2 adjustments, as well Gervonta “Tank” Davis’s impact on the sport of boxing (1:00:59).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Mat Ishbia and Chris Mannix
Producer: Kyle Crichton
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
5/3/2023
1:57:03
Part 2: Suns in Trouble, the Lowry Game, and What Do We Do Now? With Ryen Russillo
In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss concerns about the Suns, Knicks-Heat Game 1, and a look ahead to the Celtics-76ers series (1:09). They then play a game of What Do We Do Now? involving the Grizzlies, Cavaliers, and Hawks (51:07).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
5/1/2023
1:32:27
Part 1: The Legend Steph Curry Drops 50 in Game 7 With Ryen Russillo
In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Ryen Russillo to discuss the Warriors advancing past the Kings, Steph Curry’s historic performance, how the Kings should view this season, looking ahead to Lakers-Warriors, where Curry belongs in the NBA Pantheon, and more.
Host: Bill Simmons
Guest: Ryen Russillo
Producer: Kyle Crichton
4/30/2023
55:38
NFL Draft Highlights, Part 2: Celts-Hawks and NBA Weekend Predictions With Sheil Kapadia and Wosny Lambre
In Part 2 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons is joined by Sheil Kapadia to discuss the first round of the 2023 NFL draft: the biggest surprises, Round 1 winners, the perfect team for Anthony Richardson, NFL futures, and more (1:07). Then Bill talks with Wosny Lambre about the Celtics eliminating the Hawks, series takeaways, Round 2 anticipation, Warriors-Kings, and more (34:30).
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Sheil Kapadia and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kyle Crichton
4/28/2023
1:10:48
The Best NBA Player Belt, Part 1: Post-Giannis Collapse With Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre
In Part 1 of a two-part podcast, The Ringer's Bill Simmons is joined by Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre to discuss the Bucks' collapse in Round 1. They then talk about how the Best NBA Player Championship Belt is currently up for grabs and who'll be eligible to grab it during the postseason!
Host: Bill Simmons
Guests: Rob Mahoney and Wosny Lambre
Producer: Kyle Crichton
