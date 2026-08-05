The Ringer’s Bill Simmons is joined by Mina Kimes to preview the NFL season before giving their QB rankings. Then, Billy Gil and Anthony Dabbundo hop on to react to the MLB trade deadline. Finally, David Shoemaker joins to react to SummerSlam Night 2, discuss WWE on ESPN, and talk about his new Hulk Hogan book, ‘Why Hulk Hogan Matters.’



(0:00) Intro



(2:51) 2026 NFL QB rankings with Mina Kimes



(01:12:28) MLB trade deadline reactions with Billy Gil and Anthony Dabbundo



(02:08:23) SummerSlam, WWE on ESPN, and Hulk Hogan with David Shoemaker



Host: Bill Simmons



Guests: Mina Kimes, Billy Gil, Anthony Dabbundo, and David Shoemaker



Producers: Chia Hao Tat and Eduardo Ocampo



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