The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman

Q&A: OU Natty in Next 2 Years?, #1 Bucket List Sporting Event with Kids?, 10 Minutes Anywhere on Earth? & Does Manscaping Make you Play Better Football?

Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman answer the following listener submitted questions: @OkieSooner94- Does Teddy think we will still win a natty within the next two years? @JaxsonMoore5327- What is y'all's #1 bucket list sporting event/venue you want to go to with your kids? @NickGelona- Say you suddenly passed away. Before entering the afterlife, God told you "I'm going to send you back to earth for 10 minutes. You can go anywhere in the whole world. Only thing is you CANNOT see anyone you know." Where would you choose to go for those 10 minutes? @StaceMBates- What is "twitch?" @Asbell_Tony- Do you believe manscaping can improve physical performance on the football field? @TallyOkie- Would you rather A) have the Thunder move back to Seattle or B) have OU never win another national title in football? @JeremyLeforce- Pancakes or waffles?