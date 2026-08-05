The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman

Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman preview OU football training camp by giving their top 3 questions for the Sooners as they begin fall camp!



Lehman's top 3 questions are:



1. Will all the work John Mateer put in during the offseason pay off?



2. Will the depth develop in the interior of the Sooners defensive line?



3. Will a someone merge as a serious DUDE at running back?



Ikard's top 3 questions are:



1. Can 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends) be a weapon for Ben Arbuckle's offense?



2. Has PJ Adebawore taking a leap?



3. Can Isaiah Sategna be a true #1 wide receiver?



They also discuss a federal court in Denver ruling that all high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted their 4th year of eligibility this last fall or spring are eligible for another season with the NCAA’s new 5 for 5 rule. The NCAA will appeal the ruling but it's possible that Oklahoma could get another season of Jaren Kanak and Damonic Williams. Ikard and Lehman give their "Winners & Losers of the Weekend": the Big Ten and SEC finally supported the Protect College Sports Act, Bill Belichick's tenure at UNC continues to be riddled with controversey after Tarheels GM Michael Lombardi was placed on leave by the university, Gabe and his family had a blast cheering on the Oklahoma Wildcatters at PBR Teams in OKC, Curt Cignetti body bagged the SEC at Big Ten Media Days and somehow the rest of Major League Baseball let the Los Angeles Dodgers trade for Tarik Skubal.



1:59 Top 3 questions heading into Oklahoma Sooners training camp



50:56 Class of 2022 athletes could get a 5th year of college athletics eligibility



1:13:17 Winners & Losers: Protect College Sports Act, UNC GM Michael Lombardi, PBR Teams in OKC, Curt Cignetti & Tarik Skubal.



Official site: https://okbreakdown.com/episodes/top-3-questions-heading-into-ou-football-training-camp-could-kanak-other-sooners-come-back



YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1ZK6PO0-hQ



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Part of “The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman” podcast series.



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