The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman

Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman break down the biggest topics in college football, the NFL, the NBA and much more while focusing on what Oklahomans love: OU footbal...
OU's Battle for Nwaneri & Stone + Big 12 Preseason Poll & Ws/Ls: Pat Fitzgerald, LSU Baseball, Christopher Eubanks & Home Run Derby
Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman bring you the latest news with OU football: Sooners battling for top 2024 DL Williams Nwaneri and David Stone, how Big 12 Homecoming will affect the Sooners and interesting topics for OU heading into Big 12 Media Days (4:36). In the “National College Football Roundup,” they break down the Big 12 Preseason Poll that has the Texas Longhorns as the favorite for the first time since 2009 (42:41). Teddy and Gabe give their “Winners/Losers of the Week:” LSU Baseball after Paul Skenes & Dylan Crews went 1-2 in the MLB Draft, Pat Fitzgerald for being fired at Northwestern, Trailblazers GM Joe Cronin, Christopher Eubanks and the MLB Home Run Derby (1:07:43).
Davon Mitchell Commits & Thad Turnipseed Leaves OU + Preseason All-Big 12 Team & Ws/Ls: Pat Fitzgerald, British Grand Prix, Cason Wallace & Bob Huggins
Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman bring you the latest news with OU football: Davon Mitchell committed & Thad Turnipseed has left OU (3:15). In the “National College Football Roundup,” they break down the 2023 Preseason All-Big 12 Team (39:48). Teddy and Gabe give their “Winners/Losers of the Weekend:” Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern, F1 British Grand Prix, Cason Wallace, Victor Wembanyama and Bob Huggins (1:15:04).
Q&A: OU Natty in Next 2 Years?, #1 Bucket List Sporting Event with Kids?, 10 Minutes Anywhere on Earth? & Does Manscaping Make you Play Better Football?
Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman answer the following listener submitted questions:
@OkieSooner94- Does Teddy think we will still win a natty within the next two years?
@JaxsonMoore5327- What is y’all’s #1 bucket list sporting event/venue you want to go to with your kids?
@NickGelona- Say you suddenly passed away. Before entering the afterlife, God told you “I’m going to send you back to earth for 10 minutes. You can go anywhere in the whole world. Only thing is you CANNOT see anyone you know.” Where would you choose to go for those 10 minutes?
@StaceMBates- What is “twitch?”
@Asbell_Tony- Do you believe manscaping can improve physical performance on the football field?
@TallyOkie- Would you rather A) have the Thunder move back to Seattle or B) have OU never win another national title in football?
@JeremyLeforce- Pancakes or waffles?
Kenny Stills on His Football Career & Finding Joy in Life
Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman are joined by former OU wide receiver Kenny Stills to discuss his 9 year NFL career including playing with Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson. They also discuss Kenny's activism that led to him being a polarizing figure in the NFL, his passion for mental health awareness and some of his favorite memories at Oklahoma.
Dan Murphy Explains NCAA's New NIL Stance + Xavier Robinson Commits, Dasan McCullough is "Messin' with Schmidty" & Ws/Ls: F1 in Vegas, RIP Ryan Mallett, Trent Dilfer & Nick Saban
Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman are joined by ESPN’s Dan Murphy to discuss the letter the NCAA sent to schools saying following some NIL state laws would be a violation of NCAA rules (6:00). Gabe and Teddy discuss how that NCAA NIL letter affects OU and discuss the latest OU football news: 2024 RB Xavier Robinson committed and Dasan McCullough appears to indeed be messing with Schmidty in the summertime (40:00). Teddy and Gabe give their “Winners/Losers of the Week:” Formula 1 in Las Vegas, RIP Ryan Mallett, Damian Lillard, Trent Dilfer & Nick Saban (57:48).
About The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman
Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman break down the biggest topics in college football, the NFL, the NBA and much more while focusing on what Oklahomans love: OU football and the OKC Thunder. Thank you so much for listening!