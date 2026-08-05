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701 episodes
OU Football GM Jim Nagy on the Sooners 2026 Roster + Who Will Be Oklahoma's X Factors in 2026?08/05/2026 | 1h 23 mins.Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman are joined by Oklahoma football general manager Jim Nagy. Nagy discusses the role of the front office in summer workouts and training camp, dives into the biggest position battles on the Sooners roster and discusses the leadership on the roster. Ikard and Lehman also discuss the X Factors for OU's offense and defense. While ESPN selected Parker Livingstone as the Sooners X Factor, Lehman went with Deland McCullough and Reggie Powers while Ikard selected Rocky Beers and Michael Boganowski.
9:54 Nagy on the front offices' role during summer workouts and training camp
17:45 Nagy on OU's top position battles in training camp: running back & wide receiver
22:55 Nagy on the importance of adding Hayden Hansen, Rocky Beers & Jack Van Dorselaer at tight end
27:26 Nagy on OU's offensive line
33:02 Nagy on the Sooners interior defensive line
37:29 Nagy on the leadership on the roster
44:18 Nagy on the Sooners being picked 7th in the preseason SEC poll
47:59 X Factors for OU football in the 2026 season
Official site: https://okbreakdown.com/episodes/ou-football-gm-jim-nagy-on-the-sooners-2026-roster-who-will-be-oklahomas-x-factors-in-2026
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=COaV_8TctRg
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Part of “The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman” podcast series.
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Top 3 Questions Heading Into OU Football Training Camp + Could Kanak & Other Sooners Come Back?08/03/2026 | 1h 51 mins.Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman preview OU football training camp by giving their top 3 questions for the Sooners as they begin fall camp!
Lehman's top 3 questions are:
1. Will all the work John Mateer put in during the offseason pay off?
2. Will the depth develop in the interior of the Sooners defensive line?
3. Will a someone merge as a serious DUDE at running back?
Ikard's top 3 questions are:
1. Can 12 personnel (1 running back, 2 tight ends) be a weapon for Ben Arbuckle's offense?
2. Has PJ Adebawore taking a leap?
3. Can Isaiah Sategna be a true #1 wide receiver?
They also discuss a federal court in Denver ruling that all high school class of 2022 athletes who exhausted their 4th year of eligibility this last fall or spring are eligible for another season with the NCAA’s new 5 for 5 rule. The NCAA will appeal the ruling but it's possible that Oklahoma could get another season of Jaren Kanak and Damonic Williams. Ikard and Lehman give their "Winners & Losers of the Weekend": the Big Ten and SEC finally supported the Protect College Sports Act, Bill Belichick's tenure at UNC continues to be riddled with controversey after Tarheels GM Michael Lombardi was placed on leave by the university, Gabe and his family had a blast cheering on the Oklahoma Wildcatters at PBR Teams in OKC, Curt Cignetti body bagged the SEC at Big Ten Media Days and somehow the rest of Major League Baseball let the Los Angeles Dodgers trade for Tarik Skubal.
1:59 Top 3 questions heading into Oklahoma Sooners training camp
50:56 Class of 2022 athletes could get a 5th year of college athletics eligibility
1:13:17 Winners & Losers: Protect College Sports Act, UNC GM Michael Lombardi, PBR Teams in OKC, Curt Cignetti & Tarik Skubal.
Official site: https://okbreakdown.com/episodes/top-3-questions-heading-into-ou-football-training-camp-could-kanak-other-sooners-come-back
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I1ZK6PO0-hQ
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Part of “The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman” podcast series.
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Connect with Gabe Ikard:
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Cole Cubelic on His Expectations for OU Football in 2026 & His Favorites to Win the SEC Championship07/29/2026 | 1h 43 mins.Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman are joined by the hardest working man in college football media, Cole Cubelic. Cubelic discusses his expectations for OU football in the 2026 season and goes in-depth on the Sooners offense and defense. As he breaks down SEC football, Cubelic discusses his tiers for teams in the conference and who he believes he challenge for the SEC championship. Ikard and Lehman give their "Winners & Losers of the Week": Ohio State signed a jersey patch deal with JPMorgan Chase worth $17 million per season, Notre Dame signed a jersey patch deal with SoFi worth $18-20 million per season, Tennessee LB Arion Carter has been suspended 2 games for an agent paying $427 for flights for him, the Oklahoma Wildcatters is hosting the PBR Teams competition in OKC this weekend, Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti got to flex on the SEC at the podium at Big Ten Media Days & the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were unable to reach an agreement on a contract extension with QB Baker Mayfield before training camp started.
3:17 Cole Cubelic interview on Oklahoma football & SEC football
51:30 Winners & Losers: Notre Dame & Ohio State jersey patches, Arion Carter, PBR Teams in OKC, Tony Petitti & Baker Mayfield
Official site: https://okbreakdown.com/episodes/cole-cubelic-on-his-expectations-for-ou-football-in-2026-his-favorites-to-win-the-sec-championship
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fMtwFuUuZrg
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Part of “The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman” podcast series.
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Connect with Gabe Ikard:
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Connect with Teddy Lehman:
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OU Football Picked 7th in SEC Preseason Poll + 10 Sooners Make Preseason All-SEC Teams07/27/2026 | 1h 19 mins.Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman discuss the Oklahoma Sooners being picked 7th in the preseason SEC media poll. Despite going to the College Football Playoff last season and having the best rosters of Brent Venables' tenure, it appears people just don't quite believe in the Sooners to compete for an SEC championship in 2026. They also discuss the 10 Sooners (Isaiah Sategna, Michael Fasusi, Taylor Wein, David Stone, Kip Lewis, Eli Bowen, Peyton Bowen, Tate Sandell, Grayson Miller & Ben Anderson) that made the preseason All-SEC teams. Ikard and Lehman give their "Winners & Losers of the Weekend": 21 year old golf phenom Jackson Koivun held off Scottie Scheffler to win the 3M Open, San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan suffered significant injuries in a car crash, the Philadelphia 76ers signed LeBron James & Sam Presti and the OKC Thunder have put significant financial pressure on the Denver Nuggets by signing Spencer Jones to a restricted free agent offer sheet.
1:54 Sooners picked 7th in SEC preseason poll
18:13 10 Oklahoma Sooners named preseason All-SEC
41:21 Winners & Losers: Jackson Koivun, Kyle Shanahan, LeBron James & Denver Nuggets
Official site: https://okbreakdown.com/episodes/ou-football-picked-7th-in-sec-preseason-poll-10-sooners-make-preseason-all-sec-teams
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pHreeC0St0k
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Part of “The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman” podcast series.
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Connect with Gabe Ikard:
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Connect with Teddy Lehman:
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Best SEC Media Days Quotes from Venables, Mateer, Wein & EPL + Sankey & Smart Discuss SEC Breakaway07/22/2026 | 1h 41 mins.Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman break down their favorite quotes from OU football's Brent Venables, John Mateer, Taylor Wein and Eddy Pierre-Louis at SEC Media Days. They also discuss some of their favorite SEC Media Days quotes from SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey, Georgia football head coach Kirby Smart, Auburn football head coach Alex Golesh, Kentucky football head coach Will Stein, Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel and Missouri football head coach Eli Drinkwitz. Ikard and Lehman give their "Winners & Losers of the Week": Ryan Fox won the 154th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, Spain beat Argentina in the World Cup final, A's Joshua Kuroda-Grauer got a hit after rupturing his testicle and the OKC Thunder traded Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks.
1:56 Favorite quotes from Venables, Mateer, Wein & EPL at SEC Media Days
30:11 Best quotes from Greg Sankey, Kirby Smart, Alex Golesh, Will Stein, Josh Heupel & Eli Drinkwitz
55:41 Winners & Losers: Ryan Fox, Spain, Joshua Kuroda-Grauer & Lu Dort trade
Official site: https://okbreakdown.com/episodes/best-sec-media-days-quotes-from-venables-mateer-wein-epl-sankey-smart-discuss-sec-breakaway
YouTube:
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Part of “The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman” podcast series.
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Connect with Gabe Ikard:
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Connect with Teddy Lehman:
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#collegefootball #oufootball #secfootball
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About The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman
The Oklahoma Breakdown with Ikard and Lehman is the ultimate podcast for Oklahoma Sooners fans. OU football legends Gabe Ikard and Teddy Lehman dive deep into every aspect of Sooners football with game previews, game recaps, recruiting & transfer portal analysis and breakdowns of everything happening in the SEC. They also dive into hottest topics in college football, the NFL, the NBA, and beyond. If you're looking for OU football analysis, Oklahoma Sooners news, OKC Thunder analysis, college football breakdowns, or the best Oklahoma sports talk, then this is the podcast for you! New episodes drop on Wednesdays and Sundays. Watch on YouTube or listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts! Follow us at @OK_Breakdown on X/Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Facebook #OUFootball #CollegeFootball #Sooners #OklahomaSports #OKCThunderPodcast website
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