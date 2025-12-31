Michael is joined by none other than cowboy cook, storyteller, and Western heritage icon Cowboy Kent Rollins. From trail fire cooking to timeless values, Kent brings a big helping of heart, humor, and history to the table. You'll hear about life on the chuckwagon, the art of cast iron cooking, and the stories that shaped a true American cowboy.

Michael sits down with Bill Thompson, founder of Spartan Forge and former U.S. Army intelligence veteran, to talk about how AI is transforming the world of hunting. Bill shares how his background in military intelligence inspired the creation of a platform that uses artificial intelligence to help hunters better understand deer movement and behavior.

Michael sits down with country music superstar and proud outdoorsman Blake Shelton for an authentic, hilarious, and heartfelt conversation rooted in country music, culture, and the outdoors. Blake opens up about his Oklahoma beginnings, his passion for hunting, and the country roots that shaped his life both on and off the stage.

Michael sits down with legendary MLB manager and devoted outdoorsman Ned Yost for a conversation that moves seamlessly from the baseball field to the hunting field. As the World Series–winning manager of the Kansas City Royals, Ned brings decades of leadership experience, incredible stories from the dugout, and a genuine passion for the outdoors.

Michael Waddell sits down with Jimmy John Liautaud, founder of Jimmy John's Sandwiches, to break down his true recipe for success. From launching a sandwich shop with nothing but determination to creating one of the most recognizable food brands in America, Jimmy John shares the mindset, work ethic, and decisions that fueled his success.

About The Michael Waddell Podcast

The Michael Waddell Podcast blends real talk and big laughs. Hosted by the quick-witted Michael Waddell of Bone Collector, it features everyone from actors and athletes to musicians and leaders. With his laid-back style and humor, Michael gets guests to share the stories that shaped them. Whether it's tall tales, family moments, or outdoor adventures, this podcast reminds us of what makes life good.