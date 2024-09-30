S4 EP5: Armie Hammer discusses allegations against him, being shunned by famous friends, and his unconventional family history
Louis speaks to actor, podcast host and figure of some controversy, Armie Hammer. Dialing in from his new apartment in downtown LA, Armie and Louis discuss the allegations against him, being shunned by famous friends and his unconventional family history.
Warnings: Strong language and graphic sexual content, as well as discussions of sensitive themes, including sexual abuse. For further information and support, visit https://resources.byspotify.com/.
Credits:
Producer: Millie Chu
Assistant Producer: Emilia Gill
Production Manager: Francesca Bassett
Music: Miguel D’Oliveira
Audio Mixer: Tom Guest
Video Mixer: Scott Edwards
Shownotes compiled by Immie Webb
Executive Producer: Arron Fellows
A Mindhouse Production for Spotify
www.mindhouse.co.uk
S4 EP4: Leon Edwards on rubbing shoulders with Andrew Tate, the time Donald Trump saw him fight, and how MMA saved his life
Louis is joined in the studio by MMA fighter and UFC welterweight champion, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards. Leon talks about rubbing shoulders with Andrew Tate, how MMA saved him from a life of crime and what happened when Donald Trump came to see him fight. Plus, Leon puts Louis’s physical strength to the test…
Warnings: Strong language and adult themes
S4 EP3: Jamie Oliver on public feuds, chopping his finger off on live TV, and his controversial jerk rice
In this episode, Louis is joined by celebrity chef and best–selling cookbook author, Jamie Oliver. Jamie tells Louis about his public feuds with Gordon Ramsey and Anthony Bourdain, chopping part of his finger off on live TV, and why his jerk rice caused such a stir. Plus, Louis provides some recipe tips…
Warnings: Strong language, as well as discussion around food production that may upset some listeners. Visit spotify.com/resources for information and resources.
S4 EP2: Jade Thirlwall discusses being ghosted by Harry Styles, clashing with the Gallaghers and coming up on X-Factor
Louis sits down with pop-star and former member of Little Mix, Jade Thirlwall. Jade tells Louis about being ghosted by Harry Styles, clashing with the Gallaghers and coming to the public’s attention on X-Factor.
Warnings: Some strong language and discussions of sensitive themes, including mental health issues and eating disorders. For further information and support, visit https://resources.byspotify.com/
S4 EP1: Willem Dafoe on collaborating with Lars Von Trier, being buried alive, and his 'distinctive face’
To kick off the new series, Louis is joined in the studio by acting legend Willem Dafoe. Renowned for an astonishing range of acting roles - from Poor Things to Spiderman - Willem discusses his life and career, including collaborating with provocative director Lars von Trier, what it’s like to be buried alive on camera, and how his face has a mind of its own…
Warnings: Strong language, as well as some adult themes.
Join Louis Theroux as he embarks on a series of in-depth and freewheeling conversations with a curated collection of fascinating figures from across the globe. The Louis Theroux Podcast is a Spotify podcast from Mindhouse, now available everywhere.