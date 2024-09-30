Powered by RND
The Louis Theroux Podcast

Spotify Studios
Join Louis Theroux as he embarks on a series of in-depth and freewheeling conversations with a curated collection of fascinating figures from across the globe. ...
Society & CultureArtsComedy

  • S4 EP5: Armie Hammer discusses allegations against him, being shunned by famous friends, and his unconventional family history
    Louis speaks to actor, podcast host and figure of some controversy, Armie Hammer. Dialing in from his new apartment in downtown LA, Armie and Louis discuss the allegations against him, being shunned by famous friends and his unconventional family history.   Warnings: Strong language and graphic sexual content, as well as discussions of sensitive themes, including sexual abuse. For further information and support, visit https://resources.byspotify.com/.  Links/Attachments: ‘Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence’ – Air Mail  https://airmail.news/issues/2023-2-4/armie-hammer-breaks-his-silence    Podcast: ‘The Armie HammerTime Podcast’ (2024 – present)  https://open.spotify.com/show/05ozD8G0kGIAwJj2PRCjl0    TV Show: ‘House of Hammer’ (2022) – Discovery +  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIQ80m7831I    Instagram Account: @armiehammervictims   https://www.instagram.com/armiehammervictims?igsh=MTVpbWw2OGMweGFleg==    TV Show: ‘The Offer’ (2022) – Paramount+   https://www.paramountplus.com/gb/shows/the-offer/    Shotgun Wedding (2022) – Amazon Prime  https://www.amazon.co.uk/Shotgun-Wedding-Jennifer-Lopez/dp/B0B76PXDYJ    ‘Victim of cannibal agreed to be eaten’ – The Guardian  https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/dec/04/germany.lukeharding    Frontier Crucible (upcoming film)  https://www.imdb.com/title/tt34370951/    ‘Armie Hammer Returns to Acting With ‘Frontier Crucible’ Western’ – The Hollywood Reporter   https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/armie-hammer-acting-return-western-frontier-crucible-1236048900/  Credits:  Producer: Millie Chu   Assistant Producer: Emilia Gill  Production Manager: Francesca Bassett   Music: Miguel D’Oliveira   Audio Mixer: Tom Guest  Video Mixer: Scott Edwards Shownotes compiled by Immie Webb   Executive Producer: Arron Fellows       A Mindhouse Production for Spotify   www.mindhouse.co.uk    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:18:50
  • S4 EP4: Leon Edwards on rubbing shoulders with Andrew Tate, the time Donald Trump saw him fight, and how MMA saved his life
    Louis is joined in the studio by MMA fighter and UFC welterweight champion, Leon ‘Rocky’ Edwards. Leon talks about rubbing shoulders with Andrew Tate, how MMA saved him from a life of crime and what happened when Donald Trump came to see him fight. Plus, Leon puts Louis’s physical strength to the test…       Warnings: Strong language and adult themes        Links/Attachments:     ‘MMA Fighting’s 2022 Knockout of the Year: Leon Edwards vs. Kamaru Usman’ - MMA Fighting  https://www.mmafighting.com/2022/12/25/23524649/mma-fightings-2022-knockout-of-the-year-leon-edwards-vs-kamaru-usman    UFC Welterweight Ranking  https://www.ufc.com/rankings    ‘Colby Covington: UFC fighter provokes pre-bout row by saying Leon Edwards' dead father is 'in hell'’ - Sky News  https://news.sky.com/story/colby-covington-ufc-fighter-provokes-pre-bout-row-by-saying-leon-edwards-dead-father-is-in-hell-13030863    ‘Briton Edwards loses title in Manchester UFC fight’ - BBC  https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/mixed-martial-arts/articles/cevwr1gpgv9o    Credits:  Producer: Millie Chu   Assistant Producer: Emilia Gill  Production Manager: Francesca Bassett   Music: Miguel D’Oliveira   Audio Mixer: Tom Guest  Video Mixer: Scott Edwards   Shownotes compiled by Immie Webb Executive Producer: Arron Fellows       A Mindhouse Production for Spotify   www.mindhouse.co.uk   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:08:19
  • S4 EP3: Jamie Oliver on public feuds, chopping his finger off on live TV, and his controversial jerk rice
    In this episode, Louis is joined by celebrity chef and best–selling cookbook author, Jamie Oliver. Jamie tells Louis about his public feuds with Gordon Ramsey and Anthony Bourdain, chopping part of his finger off on live TV, and why his jerk rice caused such a stir. Plus, Louis provides some recipe tips…     Warnings: Strong language, as well as discussion around food production that may upset some listeners. Visit spotify.com/resources for information and resources.      Links/Attachments:   TV Show: ‘The Naked Chef’ (1999) – BBC  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4-CeoHHDYw8    TV Show: ‘Louis Theroux’s Weird Weekends’ (1998) – BBC (UK only)  https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/b006w7gn/louis-therouxs-weird-weekends    Jamie’s Italian https://italian.jamieoliver-rg.com/    Book: Simply Jamie, Jamie Oliver (2024)  https://www.jamieoliver.com/recipes/books/simply-jamie    TV Show: ‘Jamie’s Kitchen’ (2002) – Channel 4  https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0358844/    TV Show: ‘Jamie’s School Dinners’ (2005) – Channel 4  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DG66rKiNkw4    ‘Lads, Gak and Union Jacks: The Oral History of ‘Cool Britannia’’ - Vice  https://www.vice.com/en/article/lads-gak-and-union-jacks-the-oral-history-of-cool-britannia/     Song: ‘Jiggle Jiggle’, Louis Theroux and Duke & Jones (2022)  https://open.spotify.com/artist/016Rz5DsXUPPxosNTZLYcv    TV Show: ‘Only Fools and Horses’ (1981 - 2003) – BBC (not available to watch)  https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/b006xthd    Harvey’s, London (1987 – 1993)  https://www.thegoodfoodguide.co.uk/editorial/GFG-archives/1988-to-1993-marco-pierre-white-at-harveys--six-years-that-inspired-a-new-generation-of-chefs#    Book: White Heat, Marco Pierre White (1990)  https://www.worldofbooks.com/en-gb/products/white-heat-25-book-marco-pierre-white-9781845339906?price=27.00    Book: Kitchen Confidential, Anthony Bourdain (2000)  https://www.worldofbooks.com/en-gb/products/kitchen-confidential-book-anthony-bourdain-9781408845042?sku=NGR9781408845042&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAj9m7BhD1ARIsANsIIvBU0sOfPH6enBc2Qpztul1QXcMLLn8uut7WbtMgryXA3UkvNOMH3gEaAmMtEALw_wcB    ‘Jamie Oliver’s Empire Collapses as 22 UK Restaurants Close’ – The Guardian  https://www.theguardian.com/food/2019/may/21/jamie-oliver-jobs-administrators-restaurants-jamies-italian    Book: The Naked Chef, Jamie Oliver (1999)  https://www.worldofbooks.com/en-gb/products/naked-chef-book-jamie-oliver-9780718143602?sku=GOR001223048&gad_source=1&gclid=Cj0KCQiAj9m7BhD1ARIsANsIIvD4Smq_BjCdfmuhtcCExQXMOuf2ipLA-EDglvrr5ithxbO71JFNRJkaAuKPEALw_wcB    Bite Back 2030  https://www.biteback2030.com/    ‘I Was a Cookbook Ghostwriter’ – The New York Times  https://www.nytimes.com/2012/03/14/dining/i-was-a-cookbook-ghostwriter.html#:~:text=Julia%20Turshen%2C%20who%20is%20writing,a%20culinary%20romp%20through%20Spain.    Podcast: ‘Young Again with Kirsty Young’ - BBC Sounds  https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m001rgtq    TV Show: ‘Jamie: Fast and Simple’ (2024) – Channel 4  https://www.channel4.com/programmes/jamie-fast-and-simple    Credits:  Producer: Millie Chu   Assistant Producers: Maan al-Yasiri and Emilia Gill Production Manager: Francesca Bassett   Music: Miguel D’Oliveira   Audio Mixer: Tom Guest  Video Mixer: Scott Edwards   Shownotes compiled by Immie Webb   Executive Producer: Arron Fellows       A Mindhouse Production for Spotify   www.mindhouse.co.uk     Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:13:19
  • S4 EP2: Jade Thirlwall discusses being ghosted by Harry Styles, clashing with the Gallaghers and coming up on X-Factor
    Louis sits down with pop-star and former member of Little Mix, Jade Thirlwall. Jade tells Louis about being ghosted by Harry Styles, clashing with the Gallaghers and coming to the public’s attention on X-Factor.    Warnings: Some strong language and discussions of sensitive themes, including mental health issues and eating disorders. For further information and support, visit https://resources.byspotify.com/     Links/Attachments:     BEAT – UK Eating Disorder Charity   https://www.beateatingdisorders.org.uk/get-information-and-support/get-help-for-myself/i-need-support-now/helplines/    TV Show: ‘The X Factor’ (2004 – 2021) – ITV  https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEY1ejsweY4DgMwOVJeEaBA    Song: ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ - JADE  https://open.spotify.com/album/6Wf3fqCoGcOYah2lTcwyAA    Music Video: ‘Angel Of My Dreams’ - JADE  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEc-oy93lf8    TV Show: ‘Boybands Forever’ (2024) – BBC (UK only)  https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episodes/m0023h94/boybands-forever    Song: ‘Black Magic’ - Little Mix (2015)  https://open.spotify.com/album/05MKaTFdEtg64AtPmN1nQ7    Song: ‘Power (feat. Stormzy)' - Little Mix (2017)  https://open.spotify.com/album/2lSpirhgGBiKAyl38y8RJs    Podcast: ‘Offstage: Inside The X Factor’ (2024) – BBC  https://www.bbc.co.uk/sounds/brand/m001vtth     Album: ‘Glory Days’, Little Mix (2016)  https://open.spotify.com/album/2GJLzxAajkFeyDPVH7X4Cs    Song: ‘Shout Out to My Ex’- Little Mix (2016)  https://open.spotify.com/album/4TvPWe1vbrh0hozmCoSFRI    ‘Little Mix wins British Group’ – The BRIT Awards (2021)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HO-HcY_8iwE    ‘LITTLE BELITTLE: Noel Gallagher slams Little Mix’s Best Band Brit Award win saying they’re ‘not in the same league as Oasis’’ – The Sun  https://www.thesun.co.uk/tvandshowbiz/15217658/noel-gallagher-little-mix-embarrassing-brits-win/    Song: ‘212’ - Azealia Banks feat. Lazy Jay (2011)  https://open.spotify.com/album/1haAnMI7BAQEAzrYjzpTvP    Song: ‘911’ - Lady Gaga (2020)  https://open.spotify.com/track/6qI0MU175Dk2DeoUjlrOpy    Jesy Nelson: ‘Odd One Out’ (2019) – BBC (UK only)  https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/p07lsr4d/jesy-nelson-odd-one-out    Song: ‘Boyz feat. Nicki Minaj’ - Jesy Nelson (2021)  https://open.spotify.com/album/4ShgsMHEHPPLI6Dk16HNF1    TV Show: ‘Later… with Jools Holland’ – BBC (UK only)  https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/m00248kc    East is East (1999)   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zg-zwt-XMFE  Credits:  Producer: Millie Chu   Assistant Producer: Emilia Gill  Production Manager: Francesca Bassett   Music: Miguel D’Oliveira   Audio Mixer: Tom Guest  Video Mixer: Scott Edwards   Shownotes compiled by Immie Webb Executive Producer: Arron Fellows       A Mindhouse Production for Spotify   www.mindhouse.co.uk   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:13:57
  • S4 EP1: Willem Dafoe on collaborating with Lars Von Trier, being buried alive, and his 'distinctive face’
    To kick off the new series, Louis is joined in the studio by acting legend Willem Dafoe. Renowned for an astonishing range of acting roles - from Poor Things to Spiderman - Willem discusses his life and career, including collaborating with provocative director Lars von Trier, what it’s like to be buried alive on camera, and how his face has a mind of its own…    Warnings: Strong language, as well as some adult themes.     Links/Attachments:     Platoon (1986)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8weLPF4qBQ  Antichrist (2009)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LO-TNfPzh_k   Last Temptation of Christ (1988)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aW6jxGaIias  Poor Things (2023)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RlbR5N6veqw  Spiderman (2002)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t06RUxPbp_c  Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=As-vKW4ZboU&pp=ygUVYmVldGxlanVpY2UgMiB0cmFpbGVy  Nosferatu (2024)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Px6S0RxfAHg  The Loveless (1981)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SJEmcxXR7H0  Wild At Heart (1990)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dQIdBfrF0Ik  Shadow Of The Vampire (2000)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_B15iesNMa8  Body Of Evidence (1993)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=51xEHzC-rjQ  The Witch (2015)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQXmlf3Sefg&t=31s  The Northman (2022)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8mamgc47SOE  Birds Eye Advert - Polar Bear Fish Finger (2010)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lsKWjO213EY  Mercedes Advert (2013)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yfqNfbCQzpo  Jim Beam Whiskey Advert (2011)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wYXFLX2vB-Q     Breaking the Waves (1996)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SHqZh-9AiCs    At Eternity's Gate (2018)  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T77PDm3e1iE&pp=ygUaYXQgZXRlcm5pdHkncyBnYXRlIHRyYWlsZXI%3D  ﻿Pink Flamingos (1972)   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YwGZ6Mv4qko  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    --------  
    1:21:47

About The Louis Theroux Podcast

Join Louis Theroux as he embarks on a series of in-depth and freewheeling conversations with a curated collection of fascinating figures from across the globe. The Louis Theroux Podcast is a Spotify podcast from Mindhouse, now available everywhere.
