S4 EP5: Armie Hammer discusses allegations against him, being shunned by famous friends, and his unconventional family history

Louis speaks to actor, podcast host and figure of some controversy, Armie Hammer. Dialing in from his new apartment in downtown LA, Armie and Louis discuss the allegations against him, being shunned by famous friends and his unconventional family history. Warnings: Strong language and graphic sexual content, as well as discussions of sensitive themes, including sexual abuse. For further information and support, visit https://resources.byspotify.com/. Links/Attachments: ‘Armie Hammer Breaks His Silence’ – Air Mail https://airmail.news/issues/2023-2-4/armie-hammer-breaks-his-silence Podcast: ‘The Armie HammerTime Podcast’ (2024 – present) https://open.spotify.com/show/05ozD8G0kGIAwJj2PRCjl0 TV Show: ‘House of Hammer’ (2022) – Discovery + https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FIQ80m7831I Instagram Account: @armiehammervictims https://www.instagram.com/armiehammervictims?igsh=MTVpbWw2OGMweGFleg== TV Show: ‘The Offer’ (2022) – Paramount+ https://www.paramountplus.com/gb/shows/the-offer/ Shotgun Wedding (2022) – Amazon Prime https://www.amazon.co.uk/Shotgun-Wedding-Jennifer-Lopez/dp/B0B76PXDYJ ‘Victim of cannibal agreed to be eaten’ – The Guardian https://www.theguardian.com/world/2003/dec/04/germany.lukeharding Frontier Crucible (upcoming film) https://www.imdb.com/title/tt34370951/ ‘Armie Hammer Returns to Acting With ‘Frontier Crucible’ Western’ – The Hollywood Reporter https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/armie-hammer-acting-return-western-frontier-crucible-1236048900/ Credits: Producer: Millie Chu Assistant Producer: Emilia Gill Production Manager: Francesca Bassett Music: Miguel D’Oliveira Audio Mixer: Tom Guest Video Mixer: Scott Edwards Shownotes compiled by Immie Webb Executive Producer: Arron Fellows A Mindhouse Production for Spotify www.mindhouse.co.uk Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices