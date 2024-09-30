NCIS co-stars and lifelong friends, Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo, are hosting Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch video podcast. They played two of NCIS's most mem...

Matt Jones [Breaking Bad, Mom, Bob Hearts Abishola] talks to Cote and Michael about losing his voice (forever) in Amsterdam, getting cast on Breaking Bad, and how he encouraged his own death on NCIS. Michael and Cote discuss S3E20: Untouchable.

NCIS writer Jesse Stern talks to Michael and Cote about how he lived and breathed the show for some of it's defining years, killing off beloved characters, and some of his all-time favorite episodes. Michael and Cote discuss S3E21: Bloodbath.

Tamara Taylor [Bones, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.] talks to Michael and Cote about what made the NCIS set special, comparisons between NCIS and Bones, and being asked to use an "urban" accent on TV sets. Michael and Cote discuss S3E22: Jeopardy.

NCIS producer extraordinaire Mark Horowitz talks to Michael and Cote about the inception of the show, behind the scenes stories, and the magic that lead to its incredible longevity. Michael and Cote discuss S3E24: Hiatus: Part 1.

The new star of NCIS guests in this season finale of Off Duty. Gary Cole talks with Michael and Cote about the seemingly impossible task of filling Mark Harmon's shoes on NCIS, the difference between Alden Parker and Gibbs, and the beautiful last Gibbs scene that was shot in Alaska. Michael and Cote also discuss the epic NCIS season 3 finale: Hiatus: Part 2.

About Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch

NCIS co-stars and lifelong friends, Michael Weatherly and Cote De Pablo, are hosting Off Duty: An NCIS Rewatch video podcast. They played two of NCIS's most memorable characters, agents Tony DiNozzo and Ziva David, better known as "Tiva" to you. Each week, Michael and Cote break down an episode of NCIS and host a special guest, including stars across the NCIS universe, to reminisce about the show’s impact and reveal behind-the-scenes, never-before-shared moments from the making of this beloved franchise. The NCIS mark is used under license by CBS Studios Inc.