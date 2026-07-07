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Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews

Scott Horton
NewsPolitics
Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews
Latest episode

666 episodes

  • Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews

    7/3/26 Michael Boldin on How the American Revolution Has Been Betrayed

    07/07/2026 | 34 mins.
    Scott interviews Michael Boldin of the Tenth Amendment Center about his new book about how the efforts and accomplishments of the American revolutionaries have been betrayed, bringing about a system of government that is effectively identical to the one they fought a war to overthrow.

    Discussed on the show:


    The Revolution Betrayed by Michael Boldin

    Michael Boldin is the founder and executive director of the Tenth Amendment Center, which advocates state nullification as a means of local resistance to unjust federal laws. Follow him on X @michaelboldin. 

    Sign up for the Scott Horton Academy of Foreign Policy and Freedom at scotthortonacademy.com

    For more on Scott's work:

    Check out The Libertarian Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org

    Check out Scott's other show, Provoked, with Darryl Cooper https://youtube.com/@Provoked_Show

    Read Scott's books:

    Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine https://amzn.to/43D82oY (The audiobook of Provoked is being published in sections at https://scotthortonshow.com)

    Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/4eMQblu

    Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan https://amzn.to/4a5fKvx

    Follow Scott on X @scotthortonshow

    And check out Scott’s full interview archives: https://scotthorton.org/all-interviews

    This episode of the Scott Horton Show is sponsored by: Tax Attorney Matt Sercely https://agoristtaxadvice.com; Moon Does Artisan Coffee https://scotthorton.org/coffee; Tom Woods’ Liberty Classroom https://www.libertyclassroom.com/dap/a/?a=1616 and Dissident Media https://dissidentmedia.com; Expat Money https://expatmoney.com/scott; and Crowdhealth https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/ (use promocode Horton)

    You can also support Scott’s work by making a one-time or recurring donation at https://scotthorton.org/donate/https://scotthortonshow.com or https://patreon.com/scotthortonshow

    Audio cleaned up with the Podsworth app: https://podsworth.com

    Use code HORTON50 for 50% off your first order at Podsworth.com to clean up your voice recordings, sound like a pro, and also support the Scott Horton Show!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews

    7/3/26 Kyle Anzalone on Where Things Actually Stand in the Middle East

    07/07/2026 | 36 mins.
    Scott brings Kyle Anzalone on the show to run through where things stand with the fighting in Lebanon, the talks between the US and Iran, the flare-up between the Houthis and the Saudis, the unending suffering of the people of Gaza and more.

    Discussed on the show:


    The Libertarian Institute Substack

    Kyle Anzalone is news editor of the Libertarian Institute, opinion editor of Antiwar.com, co-host of Conflicts of Interest and host of The Kyle Anzalone Show. Follow him on Twitter @KyleAnzalone_ 

    Sign up for the Scott Horton Academy of Foreign Policy and Freedom at scotthortonacademy.com

    For more on Scott's work:

    Check out The Libertarian Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org

    Check out Scott's other show, Provoked, with Darryl Cooper https://youtube.com/@Provoked_Show

    Read Scott's books:

    Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine https://amzn.to/43D82oY (The audiobook of Provoked is being published in sections at https://scotthortonshow.com)

    Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/4eMQblu

    Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan https://amzn.to/4a5fKvx

    Follow Scott on X @scotthortonshow

    And check out Scott’s full interview archives: https://scotthorton.org/all-interviews

    This episode of the Scott Horton Show is sponsored by: Tax Attorney Matt Sercely https://agoristtaxadvice.com; Moon Does Artisan Coffee https://scotthorton.org/coffee; Tom Woods’ Liberty Classroom https://www.libertyclassroom.com/dap/a/?a=1616 and Dissident Media https://dissidentmedia.com; Expat Money https://expatmoney.com/scott; and Crowdhealth https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/ (use promocode Horton)

    You can also support Scott’s work by making a one-time or recurring donation at https://scotthorton.org/donate/https://scotthortonshow.com or https://patreon.com/scotthortonshow

    Audio cleaned up with the Podsworth app: https://podsworth.com

    Use code HORTON50 for 50% off your first order at Podsworth.com to clean up your voice recordings, sound like a pro, and also support the Scott Horton Show!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews

    6/26/26 Brandon Weichert on the Likely Legacy of Trump’s War with Iran

    06/30/2026 | 55 mins.
    Scott interviews geopolitical analyst and author Brandon Weichert about the Iran war. They begin by reviewing the various reasons they’re pessimistic about Trump’s ongoing attempt to reach a lasting ceasefire. They then zoom out and reflect on how Trump and Netanyahu’s decision to launch this war is likely to change the geopolitical dynamic in the Middle East going forward.

    Discussed on the show:


    “How a $45 Million Donation Brought Larry Ellison Deeper Into Trump’s Circle” (Wall Street Journal)

    Brandon J. Weichert is a geopolitical analyst and author of Winning Space: How America Remains a Superpower, The Shadow War: Iran's Quest for Supremacy, Biohacked: China's Race to Control Life and A Disaster of Our Own Making: How the West Lost Ukraine. Follow him on X @WeTheBrandon

    Sign up for the Scott Horton Academy of Foreign Policy and Freedom at scotthortonacademy.com

    For more on Scott's work:

    Check out The Libertarian Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org

    Check out Scott's other show, Provoked, with Darryl Cooper https://youtube.com/@Provoked_Show

    Read Scott's books:

    Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine https://amzn.to/43D82oY (The audiobook of Provoked is being published in sections at https://scotthortonshow.com)

    Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/4eMQblu

    Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan https://amzn.to/4a5fKvx

    Follow Scott on X @scotthortonshow

    And check out Scott’s full interview archives: https://scotthorton.org/all-interviews

    This episode of the Scott Horton Show is sponsored by: Tax Attorney Matt Sercely https://agoristtaxadvice.com; Moon Does Artisan Coffee https://scotthorton.org/coffee; Tom Woods’ Liberty Classroom https://www.libertyclassroom.com/dap/a/?a=1616 and Dissident Media https://dissidentmedia.com; Expat Money https://expatmoney.com/scott; and Crowdhealth https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/ (use promocode Horton)

    You can also support Scott’s work by making a one-time or recurring donation at https://scotthorton.org/donate/https://scotthortonshow.com or https://patreon.com/scotthortonshow

    Audio cleaned up with the Podsworth app: https://podsworth.com

    Use code HORTON50 for 50% off your first order at Podsworth.com to clean up your voice recordings, sound like a pro, and also support the Scott Horton Show!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews

    6/26/26 Bud Cummins on the ATF’s Killing of Bryan Malinowski

    06/30/2026 | 50 mins.
    Scott interviews attorney Bud Cummins about Bryan Malinowski, a man who was killed by ATF agents in a poorly planned and entirely unnecessary pre-dawn raid in 2024. Two years later, no government officials have been held accountable, or have even adequately explained what happened. Cummins is representing Malinowski’s wife in a lawsuit that seeks to change that.

    Bud Cummins is an American attorney, businessman and politician. He served as United States Attorney with five years of service from 2001 to 2006 in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Arkansas. 

    Sign up for the Scott Horton Academy of Foreign Policy and Freedom at scotthortonacademy.com

    For more on Scott's work:

    Check out The Libertarian Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org

    Check out Scott's other show, Provoked, with Darryl Cooper https://youtube.com/@Provoked_Show

    Read Scott's books:

    Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine https://amzn.to/43D82oY (The audiobook of Provoked is being published in sections at https://scotthortonshow.com)

    Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/4eMQblu

    Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan https://amzn.to/4a5fKvx

    Follow Scott on X @scotthortonshow

    And check out Scott’s full interview archives: https://scotthorton.org/all-interviews

    This episode of the Scott Horton Show is sponsored by: Tax Attorney Matt Sercely https://agoristtaxadvice.com; Moon Does Artisan Coffee https://scotthorton.org/coffee; Tom Woods’ Liberty Classroom https://www.libertyclassroom.com/dap/a/?a=1616 and Dissident Media https://dissidentmedia.com; Expat Money https://expatmoney.com/scott; and Crowdhealth https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/ (use promocode Horton)

    You can also support Scott’s work by making a one-time or recurring donation at https://scotthorton.org/donate/https://scotthortonshow.com or https://patreon.com/scotthortonshow

    Audio cleaned up with the Podsworth app: https://podsworth.com

    Use code HORTON50 for 50% off your first order at Podsworth.com to clean up your voice recordings, sound like a pro, and also support the Scott Horton Show!
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews

    6/19/26 William Van Wagenen on What It’s Like on the Ground in Lebanon

    06/21/2026 | 43 mins.
    Scott interviews William Van Wagenen about what he’s been seeing in southern Lebanon as the fighting between Hezbollah and the IDF drags on. They also discuss the western-backed bin Ladinite regime in Syria.

    Discussed on the show:


    Creative Chaos: Inside the CIA’s Covert War to Topple the Syrian Government by William Van Wagenen

    William Van Wagenen is the author of Creative Chaos: Inside the CIA’s Covert War to Topple the Syrian Government. He has a BA in German literature From Brigham Young University and an MA in Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School. You can read his other writings on Syria for the Libertarian Institute here. Follow him on Twitter @wvanwagenen 

    Audio cleaned up with the Podsworth app: https://podsworth.com

    Use code HORTON50 for 50% off your first order at Podsworth.com to clean up your voice recordings, sound like a pro, and also support the Scott Horton Show!

    For more on Scott's work:

    Check out The Libertarian Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org

    Check out Scott's other show, Provoked, with Darryl Cooper https://youtube.com/@Provoked_Show

    Read Scott's books:

    Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine https://amzn.to/43D82oY (The audiobook of Provoked is being published in sections at https://scotthortonshow.com)

    Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/4eMQblu

    Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan https://amzn.to/4a5fKvx

    Follow Scott on X @scotthortonshow

    And check out Scott’s full interview archives: https://scotthorton.org/all-interviews

    This episode of the Scott Horton Show is sponsored by: Tax Attorney Matt Sercely https://agoristtaxadvice.com; Moon Does Artisan Coffee https://scotthorton.org/coffee; Tom Woods’ Liberty Classroom https://www.libertyclassroom.com/dap/a/?a=1616 and Dissident Media https://dissidentmedia.com; Expat Money https://expatmoney.com/; and Crowdhealth https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/ (use promocode Horton)

    Sign up for the Scott Horton Academy of Foreign Policy and Freedom at scotthortonacademy.com

    You can also support Scott’s work by making a one-time or recurring donation at https://scotthorton.org/donate/https://scotthortonshow.com or https://patreon.com/scotthortonshow
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews
This podcast is for individual interviews on the Scott Horton Show. See the Q & A show feed to hear Scott answer listener questions and for the full show archives. Scott Horton is the author of Fool's Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan, and is the host of the Scott Horton Show podcast. He has conducted over 5,500 interviews with authors, journalists, activists, and whistleblowers on the most important foreign policy issues since 2003.
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