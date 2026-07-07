Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews

Scott interviews William Van Wagenen about what he’s been seeing in southern Lebanon as the fighting between Hezbollah and the IDF drags on. They also discuss the western-backed bin Ladinite regime in Syria.



Discussed on the show:





Creative Chaos: Inside the CIA’s Covert War to Topple the Syrian Government by William Van Wagenen



William Van Wagenen is the author of Creative Chaos: Inside the CIA’s Covert War to Topple the Syrian Government. He has a BA in German literature From Brigham Young University and an MA in Theological Studies from Harvard Divinity School. You can read his other writings on Syria for the Libertarian Institute here. Follow him on Twitter @wvanwagenen



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