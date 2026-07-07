Scott Horton Show - Just the Interviews

Scott brings Kyle Anzalone on the show to run through where things stand with the fighting in Lebanon, the talks between the US and Iran, the flare-up between the Houthis and the Saudis, the unending suffering of the people of Gaza and more.
Discussed on the show:
The Libertarian Institute Substack
Kyle Anzalone is news editor of the Libertarian Institute, opinion editor of Antiwar.com, co-host of Conflicts of Interest and host of The Kyle Anzalone Show. Follow him on Twitter @KyleAnzalone_
Sign up for the Scott Horton Academy of Foreign Policy and Freedom at scotthortonacademy.com
For more on Scott's work:
Check out The Libertarian Institute: https://www.libertarianinstitute.org
Check out Scott's other show, Provoked, with Darryl Cooper https://youtube.com/@Provoked_Show
Read Scott's books:
Provoked: How Washington Started the New Cold War with Russia and the Catastrophe in Ukraine https://amzn.to/43D82oY (The audiobook of Provoked is being published in sections at https://scotthortonshow.com)
Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism: https://amzn.to/4eMQblu
Fool’s Errand: Time to End the War in Afghanistan https://amzn.to/4a5fKvx
Follow Scott on X @scotthortonshow
And check out Scott’s full interview archives: https://scotthorton.org/all-interviews
This episode of the Scott Horton Show is sponsored by: Tax Attorney Matt Sercely https://agoristtaxadvice.com; Moon Does Artisan Coffee https://scotthorton.org/coffee; Tom Woods’ Liberty Classroom https://www.libertyclassroom.com/dap/a/?a=1616 and Dissident Media https://dissidentmedia.com; Expat Money https://expatmoney.com/scott; and Crowdhealth https://www.joincrowdhealth.com/ (use promocode Horton)
You can also support Scott’s work by making a one-time or recurring donation at https://scotthorton.org/donate/https://scotthortonshow.com or https://patreon.com/scotthortonshow
Audio cleaned up with the Podsworth app: https://podsworth.com
Use code HORTON50 for 50% off your first order at Podsworth.com to clean up your voice recordings, sound like a pro, and also support the Scott Horton Show!
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices