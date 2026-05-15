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The Rob Carson Show

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The Rob Carson Show
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2469 episodes

  • The Rob Carson Show

    Borders Closed, Late Night Dead, and Cuba on the Brink

    05/15/2026 | 45 mins.
    -Rob celebrates Friday by predicting the possible collapse of Cuba, the liberation of Iran, and the total humiliation of Democrats — all before the first commercial break.

    -Rob unleashes on the COVID establishment, accusing Fauci, the media, and the federal government of hiding the Wuhan lab truth while Americans were busy arguing over masks, hydroxychloroquine, and whether standing six feet apart at Applebee’s would save civilization.

    -Newsmax Hotline guest Christian Toto joins the show to celebrate the downfall of woke late-night television, roast Stephen Colbert’s final season meltdown, discuss Gina Carano’s comeback fight against Ronda Rousey, debate Pete Davidson’s controversial Charlie Kirk joke, and welcome America’s apparent return to acknowledging that attractive movie stars are, in fact, attractive.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Rob Carson Show

    Mary Walter Friday Goes Completely Off the Rails

    05/15/2026 | 45 mins.
    -The show erupts over reports that H1B visa holders were getting homes with almost zero money down while ordinary Americans were apparently expected to sell a kidney just to afford a down payment.

    -A completely normal Friday with guest Mary Walter somehow spirals into baby-name sociology, vegan misery, mosquitoes preferring drunk people, sardine nutrition, seed oils, and whether Brie is an acceptable name for a child or only for cheese.

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    CHAPTER - If you're turning 65 or already on Medicare, call Chapter at 27-MEDICARE for the plan that suits you best.

    RELIEF FACTOR - You don’t need to live with aches & pains! Reduce muscle & joint inflammation and live a pain-free life by visiting http://ReliefFactor.com 

    GHOSTBED - I used to think a mattress was just furniture, until I got my GhostBed! GhostBed is offering my audience their lowest prices of the season, plus an extra 10% off. Go to http://GhostBed.com/CARSON and use promo code CARSON

    ETHOS - Ethos makes getting life insurance fast and easy. Get your FREE quote today at http://Ethos.com/Carson

    BIRCH GOLD - Protect and grow your retirement savings with gold. Text ROB to 98 98 98 for your FREE information kit!

    To call in and speak with Rob Carson live on the show, dial 1-800-922-6680 between the hours of 12 Noon and 3:00 pm Eastern Time Monday through Friday…

    Musical parodies provided by Jim Gossett (http://patreon.com/JimGossettComedy)

    You can now WATCH and chat with The Rob Carson Show LIVE on Newsmax's social media channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Rumble)

    Listen to Newsmax LIVE and see our entire podcast lineup at http://Newsmax.com/Listen

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    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Rob Carson Show

    Trump’s Beijing Power Move and Kamala’s Brainstorm Disaster

    05/15/2026 | 45 mins.
    -The show marvels at China treating Trump like “the most important leader in the world” while Rob gleefully reminds listeners that Joe Biden once needed special tiny airplane stairs and a nap schedule.

    -Tony Kinnett (Daily Signal) joins the show and unloads on Democrats’ latest electoral schemes, Kamala Harris’s rambling reform ideas, racial gerrymandering battles, and Steve Cohen’s “becoming black” controversy. 

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    CHAPTER - If you're turning 65 or already on Medicare, call Chapter at 27-MEDICARE for the plan that suits you best.

    RELIEF FACTOR - You don’t need to live with aches & pains! Reduce muscle & joint inflammation and live a pain-free life by visiting http://ReliefFactor.com 

    GHOSTBED - I used to think a mattress was just furniture, until I got my GhostBed! GhostBed is offering my audience their lowest prices of the season, plus an extra 10% off. Go to http://GhostBed.com/CARSON and use promo code CARSON

    ETHOS - Ethos makes getting life insurance fast and easy. Get your FREE quote today at http://Ethos.com/Carson

    BIRCH GOLD - Protect and grow your retirement savings with gold. Text ROB to 98 98 98 for your FREE information kit!

    To call in and speak with Rob Carson live on the show, dial 1-800-922-6680 between the hours of 12 Noon and 3:00 pm Eastern Time Monday through Friday…

    Musical parodies provided by Jim Gossett (http://patreon.com/JimGossettComedy)

    You can now WATCH and chat with The Rob Carson Show LIVE on Newsmax's social media channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Rumble)

    Listen to Newsmax LIVE and see our entire podcast lineup at http://Newsmax.com/Listen

    Make the switch to NEWSMAX today! Get your 15 day free trial of NEWSMAX+ at http://NewsmaxPlus.com

    Looking for NEWSMAX caps, tees, mugs & more? Check out the Newsmax merchandise shop at : http://nws.mx/shop

    Follow NEWSMAX on Social Media: 

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    -YouTube: https://youtube.com/NewsmaxTV

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    -TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@NEWSMAX

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    -Threads: http://threads.net/@NEWSMAX 

    -Telegram: http://t.me/newsmax 

    -BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/newsmax.com

    -Parler: http://app.parler.com/newsmax
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Rob Carson Show

    Velvet Gloves, Iron Fists

    05/14/2026 | 45 mins.
    -Rob compares Donald Trump’s China diplomacy style to “an iron fist inside a velvet glove,” proving once again that complimenting world leaders while quietly terrifying them is apparently an art form.

    -Pete Buttigieg gets caught being coached on how to sound like a normal human being around voters, turning what was supposed to be a relatable campaign stop into an accidental audition tape for “Most Artificial Politician Alive.” 

    -Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones joins Rob to discuss his Trump-endorsed campaign for governor, Georgia election integrity battles, and the possibility of Republicans gaining additional congressional seats after redistricting.

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    CHAPTER - If you're turning 65 or already on Medicare, call Chapter at 27-MEDICARE for the plan that suits you best.

    RELIEF FACTOR - You don’t need to live with aches & pains! Reduce muscle & joint inflammation and live a pain-free life by visiting http://ReliefFactor.com 

    GHOSTBED - I used to think a mattress was just furniture, until I got my GhostBed! GhostBed is offering my audience their lowest prices of the season, plus an extra 10% off. Go to http://GhostBed.com/CARSON and use promo code CARSON

    ETHOS - Ethos makes getting life insurance fast and easy. Get your FREE quote today at http://Ethos.com/Carson

    BIRCH GOLD - Protect and grow your retirement savings with gold. Text ROB to 98 98 98 for your FREE information kit!

    To call in and speak with Rob Carson live on the show, dial 1-800-922-6680 between the hours of 12 Noon and 3:00 pm Eastern Time Monday through Friday…

    Musical parodies provided by Jim Gossett (http://patreon.com/JimGossettComedy)

    You can now WATCH and chat with The Rob Carson Show LIVE on Newsmax's social media channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Rumble)

    Listen to Newsmax LIVE and see our entire podcast lineup at http://Newsmax.com/Listen

    Make the switch to NEWSMAX today! Get your 15 day free trial of NEWSMAX+ at http://NewsmaxPlus.com

    Looking for NEWSMAX caps, tees, mugs & more? Check out the Newsmax merchandise shop at : http://nws.mx/shop

    Follow NEWSMAX on Social Media: 

    -Facebook: http://nws.mx/FB 

    -X/Twitter: http://nws.mx/twitter

    -Instagram: http://nws.mx/IG

    -YouTube: https://youtube.com/NewsmaxTV

    -Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NewsmaxTV

    -TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@NEWSMAX

    -GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/newsmax

    -Threads: http://threads.net/@NEWSMAX 

    -Telegram: http://t.me/newsmax 

    -BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/newsmax.com

    -Parler: http://app.parler.com/newsmax
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
  • The Rob Carson Show

    COVID Coverups and Classroom Communists

    05/14/2026 | 45 mins.
    -The show revisits COVID insanity, including the magical vaccine that allegedly stops transmission… until it doesn’t… but maybe sort of helps… while horse dewormer somehow becomes scarier than a virus cooked up in a lab.

    -Adam Guillette joins Rob to expose how the Southern Poverty Law Center allegedly fuels division while pushing activist curriculum into schools nationwide. The conversation dives into CRT, DEI, Scholastic Books, and the “rebranding Olympics” of progressive education programs, with Adam arguing that schools repeatedly rename the same ideology every time parents catch on.

    Today’s podcast is sponsored by :

    CHAPTER - If you're turning 65 or already on Medicare, call Chapter at 27-MEDICARE for the plan that suits you best.

    RELIEF FACTOR - You don’t need to live with aches & pains! Reduce muscle & joint inflammation and live a pain-free life by visiting http://ReliefFactor.com 

    GHOSTBED - I used to think a mattress was just furniture, until I got my GhostBed! GhostBed is offering my audience their lowest prices of the season, plus an extra 10% off. Go to http://GhostBed.com/CARSON and use promo code CARSON

    ETHOS - Ethos makes getting life insurance fast and easy. Get your FREE quote today at http://Ethos.com/Carson

    BIRCH GOLD - Protect and grow your retirement savings with gold. Text ROB to 98 98 98 for your FREE information kit!

    To call in and speak with Rob Carson live on the show, dial 1-800-922-6680 between the hours of 12 Noon and 3:00 pm Eastern Time Monday through Friday…

    Musical parodies provided by Jim Gossett (http://patreon.com/JimGossettComedy)

    You can now WATCH and chat with The Rob Carson Show LIVE on Newsmax's social media channels (Facebook, X/Twitter, YouTube, Rumble)

    Listen to Newsmax LIVE and see our entire podcast lineup at http://Newsmax.com/Listen

    Make the switch to NEWSMAX today! Get your 15 day free trial of NEWSMAX+ at http://NewsmaxPlus.com

    Looking for NEWSMAX caps, tees, mugs & more? Check out the Newsmax merchandise shop at : http://nws.mx/shop

    Follow NEWSMAX on Social Media: 

    -Facebook: http://nws.mx/FB 

    -X/Twitter: http://nws.mx/twitter

    -Instagram: http://nws.mx/IG

    -YouTube: https://youtube.com/NewsmaxTV

    -Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/NewsmaxTV

    -TRUTH Social: https://truthsocial.com/@NEWSMAX

    -GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/newsmax

    -Threads: http://threads.net/@NEWSMAX 

    -Telegram: http://t.me/newsmax 

    -BlueSky: https://bsky.app/profile/newsmax.com

    -Parler: http://app.parler.com/newsmax

    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
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About The Rob Carson Show
Live broadcast of Newsmax Radio's nationally syndicated "Rob Carson Show" on talk radio. The Rob Carson Show is a humorous and insightful discussion of politics, news and culture. The show features top notch guests, commentary and parody. Carson wrote comedy for The Rush Limbaugh Show for over 20 years and like Rush, has a background in music radio so he is focused on entertaining as well as informing his audience.
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