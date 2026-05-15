-Rob compares Donald Trump’s China diplomacy style to “an iron fist inside a velvet glove,” proving once again that complimenting world leaders while quietly terrifying them is apparently an art form.



-Pete Buttigieg gets caught being coached on how to sound like a normal human being around voters, turning what was supposed to be a relatable campaign stop into an accidental audition tape for “Most Artificial Politician Alive.”



-Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones joins Rob to discuss his Trump-endorsed campaign for governor, Georgia election integrity battles, and the possibility of Republicans gaining additional congressional seats after redistricting.



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To call in and speak with Rob Carson live on the show, dial 1-800-922-6680 between the hours of 12 Noon and 3:00 pm Eastern Time Monday through Friday…



Musical parodies provided by Jim Gossett (http://patreon.com/JimGossettComedy)



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