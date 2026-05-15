-The show erupts over reports that H1B visa holders were getting homes with almost zero money down while ordinary Americans were apparently expected to sell a kidney just to afford a down payment.
-A completely normal Friday with guest Mary Walter somehow spirals into baby-name sociology, vegan misery, mosquitoes preferring drunk people, sardine nutrition, seed oils, and whether Brie is an acceptable name for a child or only for cheese.
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Musical parodies provided by Jim Gossett (http://patreon.com/JimGossettComedy)
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