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380 episodes
News Brief: Why US Media Has Evoked Israel's "Right to Exist" 1,001 Times vs Only 6 For Palestine07/15/2026 | 28 mins.In this News Brief, we dissect the Orwellian phrase "right to exist," why it only applies to Israel, what purpose it serves, and why Palestinians are never said to have such a right.
Ep 240: How the Media's "Burden," the "Straining Resources" Framing Manufactures the Expendable Other07/08/2026 | 1h 34 mins.In this episode, we discuss the ideological work done by our media's default frame of immigrants, poor seniors, homeless people, and those with disabilities as "burdens" and "strains" on our limited resources––namely those provided by the holy Taxpayer. Meanwhile, skyrocketing police and Pentagon budgets are just treated as unremarkable laws of nature.
With guest Beatrice Adler-Bolton of the Death Panel podcast.
News Brief: Despite 9-Figure Infusion from Silicon Valley, Abundance Still Seeks Popular Support07/01/2026 | 38 mins.In this news brief, we catch up with Dylan Gyauch-Lewis, senior researcher at the Revolving Door Project, to discuss Abundance's PR problems, why this latest neoliberalism rebrand isn't catching on and how Silicon Valley billionaires still see 'Abundance' as their best chance to counter populist forces in the Democratic Party.
News Brief: The ADL's Bogus Origin Story and Its Rise as Ideological Enforcer for Empire and Israel06/24/2026 | 42 mins.In this News Brief, we talk with Emmaia Gelman, author of The Anti-Defamation League and the Racial State, about how––despite posing a civil rights org––the ADL functions as defender of colonialism and enforcer for reactionary western ideologies.
Episode 239: The Vague, Capital-Serving Co-Optation of "Affordability" Politics06/17/2026 | 1h 20 mins.In this episode, we detail the long history of generic "affordability" discourse and how, post-Mamdani, it's become the go-to establishment buzzword justifying tax breaks for developers, deregulation, and cosmetic tweaks to our for-profit healthcare and education systems. With guest Luke Savage.
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About Citations Needed
Citations Needed is a podcast about the intersection of media, PR, and power, hosted by Nima Shirazi and Adam Johnson.Podcast website
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