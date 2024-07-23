Happy Saturday, Hackeroos! This morning, the Hacks gathered for a pre-Election spectacular you won’t want to miss! They recorded a double minisode, diving into topics like candy a$$ draft dodgers, closing arguments, and Elon’s payolas. Plus, they explore the final paid media spots from both campaigns. Tune in for all the insights!

On the eve of the election, the excitement is palpable as voters get ready to cast their ballots. The Hacks gather for one last huddle, dissecting the campaign’s vibe shift, Trump’s latest missteps, and the buzz from the new Iowa Seltzer poll. They recap the whirlwind of the past ten days and Murphy throws in a bold prediction. Tune in to find out what they’re thinking—and don’t forget to make your voice heard and vote!

Well folks, we have our results. Axe, Murphy, and Heilemann dive into the numbers and break down what this means for the next four years. They also explore the dynamics of both campaigns, analyzing shifting polling trends, key battleground states, and the broader political landscape to offer their insights on what the next chapter in American politics will hold.

This week, the Hacks report from the esteemed Institute of Politics at the University of Chicago. They sift through the aftermath of the election to analyze the strategies of both the Trump and Harris campaigns, Trump’s proposed appointments, the battle for leadership, and what these developments mean for the next four years and beyond.

This week, Axe and Murphy are joined by international Hack savant Jonathan Martin. The trio dives into Trump’s nomination circus, ranking his picks by sheer audacity and dissecting their broader implications. They also tackle the fight for DNC chair, the unraveling of democratic norms, and a potential political clash as wild as two tomcats in a pillowcase.

About Hacks On Tap

When David Axelrod and Mike Murphy get together to talk politics, it’s not academic. They speak from the perspective gained through hundreds of campaigns for offices from City Hall to the White House. So if you want to know what’s really going on behind the scenes, where strategic decisions are being made, pull up a stool for Hacks on Tap. Incisive, sometimes uproarious and always entertaining, these political warhorses and their guests will give you insights you’ll only get from folks who have spent a lifetime in the political trenches of both parties.