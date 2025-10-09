President Trump recently fired the Commissioner of the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), claiming that the downward revision of employment numbers was evidence of some kind of conspiracy to make the administration look bad. Paul and Peter unpack what it is that the BLS actually does, why it’s constantly revising its estimates, and the potential negative consequences of politicizing economic data collection.In conjunction with Regulation Magazine Fall 2025 edition Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
31:17
31:17
There’s Nothing Standard about Standard Oil: Lessons for Modern Antitrusters
The standard, classroom story about the history of antitrust starts with crusading progressive activists breaking up the Standard Oil trust in 1911 to save consumers from corporate greed. But a closer look at the case shows something rather different: a story about anti-competitive rent-seeking hidden in the guise of fighting for the little guy. Peter and Paul discuss William Shughart’s Regulation article “Reappreaising Standard Oil” and then apply what they learn to contemporary antitrust cases like Epic Games v Apple.In conjunction with Regulation Magazine Summer 2025 edition. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
33:06
33:06
Inequality: American Buy, Borrow, and Die vs. Scandinavian Wage Compression
Wealthy Americans are able to avoid taxes through an accounting strategy known as “buy, borrow, and die.” It’s why Donald Trump is able to pay as little as $0 in federal income taxes some years. But, as Peter and Paul discuss, it turns out that the strategy might work differently than researchers used to think. Then, in the second half of the show, they discuss a surprising finding about income equality in Scandanavia, which isn’t a product of any of popular progressive redistribution policies like welfare benefits or parental leave. Rather, it’s because of significant wage compression and reduced income for highly educated workers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
35:25
35:25
Is Public Funding Actually Bad for Public Media?
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which subsidizes National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, received half a billion dollars from the federal government each year. While budget battles over the amount of funding are routine, there are more fundamental questions at stake. Join Peter Van Doren and Paul Matzko as they dig into the surprising, partisan history of the origins of public media and the unintended consequences of government subsidies.In conjunction with Regulation Magazine Summer 2025 edition. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
31:57
31:57
Is YouTube Good or Bad? The Perils and Promise of ‘Free’ Information
Every minute, over 500 hours of content are uploaded to YouTube. Some of those videos likely infringe on existing intellectual property rights. In his Regulation cover article, law professor Jonathan Barnett argues that protections for intellectual property, including on platforms like YouTube, have become too weakened. That has resulted in a massive redistribution of wealth from IP holders to online platforms and users. Yet by lowering the functional costs of sharing ideas and data, the internet has generated an explosion in creativity, which is ostensibly the purpose of granting IP rights in the first place. Join Peter and Paul as they discuss whether there’s an optimal degree of strictness for intellectual property rights.In conjunction with Regulation Magazine Spring 2025 edition. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
