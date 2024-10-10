GRP 194-Ignorance is Bold and Knowledge Reserved: A Discussion with CIA Analyst Sarah Adams
Former CIA analyst Sarah Adams unveils the truth behind the 2012 Benghazi attack, providing a detailed account of the events and their implications. With a focus on transparency, Adams exposes the political controversy surrounding the attack and the failure to enact proper security measures. Her firsthand perspective and dedication to uncovering the truth make this podcast a must-listen for those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the tragedy and its lasting impact.
Main Takeaways
CIA
Targeting
Working in Africa
Benghazi
Russia in Africa
China
Follow Sarah Adams on social media:
www.instagram.com/askarimediagroup
Get a copy of Sarah's book:
Benghazi Know Thy Enemy
1:18:12
GRP 193-The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be kindled: A Discussion with former KGB Officer Jack Barsky
For this week's podcast, our guest is a former KGB Officer. Jack Barsky reveals his gripping story from the Cold War era. This episode takes you on a thrilling journey through the clandestine operations of the KGB, exposing the deception, sacrifice, and personal dilemmas faced by those caught in the web of espionage. From Mitrokhin's defection and role as the guardian of KGB's top-secret archives to Barsky's struggle between two worlds, this podcast offers unprecedented insights into the complexities of loyalty and the human toll of espionage. Jack gives his insights on the Ukraine conflict as well.
Main Takeaways
Life in East Germany
Recruited by the KGB
Spying inside the United States
Deceiving the KGB
Caught by the FBI
The war in Ukraine
Visit Jack Barksy's website:
www.jackbarsky.com
1:45:30
GRP 192-Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot; but make it hot by Striking: A discussion with Hrulf, the founder of the Norman Brigade
Host John Hendricks engages in a captivating conversation with Hrulf, a frontline source with firsthand experiences in the Ukrainian conflict. From the peaceful coexistence in Eastern Ukraine to the deliberate spread of misinformation, the podcast uncovers the complexities of the crisis. The involvement of international soldiers and the role of the Norman Brigade provide a compelling narrative of unity against Russian aggression. This thought-provoking discussion offers listeners a unique and insightful perspective on the Ukrainian conflict, challenging their understanding of the situation and inspiring support for the fight against injustice.
Main Takeaways
Living in Ukraine
Transforming the Norman Brigade into a combat unit
Dynamics of the Russian population
Fighting since the start of the war
International Volunteers
Follow the Norman Brigade on Twitter:
https://twitter.com/BrigadeNormande
1:57:28
GRP 191-Chameleon: A Black Box Thriller with Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke
Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke discusses his gripping new book, sharing a gritty and authentic portrayal of his protagonist's journey with host John Hendricks, drawing inspiration from real-life tragedies. Remi uncovers the hidden truths behind organ harvesting. They delve into the complexities of these criminal networks, revealing their sophistication and the shocking statistics surrounding the illegal trade of organs. This thought-provoking episode uncovers the dark realities that often remain hidden from the public eye, shedding light on the importance of exposing these atrocities.
Main Takeaways
Chameleon
Kalief Browder
The Bronx
SEAL Teams
Organ Harvesting
Get a copy of Remi's latest book, Chameleon:
Chameleon
Follow Remi on social media:
Instagram
1:27:37
GRP 190-It is not death that a man should fear, but he should fear never beginning to live: Part Two with Australian SAS Operator Nick Seedman
Together with Nick Seedman, we on the Global Recon podcast, chart a course for our listeners through the entangled universe of geopolitics, personal metamorphosis, and the arduous fight against sex trafficking. Through candid dialogue and fresh perspectives, we shake up prevailing narratives, dig into the motives behind worldwide interventions, and spotlight the powerful ripples of transformative experiences. In this episode, we pull back the curtain on lesser-known aspects of military operations and make a strong case for advancing regenerative medicine, inviting our audience to ponder the profound complexities that fundamentally shape our global community.
Main Takeaways
Australian SAS at war
Global Interventions
Traditions
Transformation
Regenerative Medicine
Visit Nick Seedman's website dedicated to assisting combat veterans from the Five Eyes community:
https://warriorrefit.com/
Follow Nick Seedman on Instagram:
www.instagram.com/niclonewolf
Welcome to the Global Recon Podcast! Hosted by John Hendricks. Mr. Hendricks sits down with American Intelligence professionals, and American Special Operations personnel to discuss a wide variety of subjects. These topics include historical events, current events, medicine, and geopolitics. Enjoy. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/globalrecon/support