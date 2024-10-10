GRP 193-The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be kindled: A Discussion with former KGB Officer Jack Barsky

For this week's podcast, our guest is a former KGB Officer. Jack Barsky reveals his gripping story from the Cold War era. This episode takes you on a thrilling journey through the clandestine operations of the KGB, exposing the deception, sacrifice, and personal dilemmas faced by those caught in the web of espionage. From Mitrokhin's defection and role as the guardian of KGB's top-secret archives to Barsky's struggle between two worlds, this podcast offers unprecedented insights into the complexities of loyalty and the human toll of espionage. Jack gives his insights on the Ukraine conflict as well. Main Takeaways Life in East Germany Recruited by the KGB Spying inside the United States Deceiving the KGB Caught by the FBI The war in Ukraine Visit Jack Barksy's website: www.jackbarsky.com This episode is sponsored by 4 Patriots, a survival food company. You can visit ⁠⁠www.4patriots.com⁠⁠ and use the code RECON for 10% off your first purchase. Connect With John Hendricks ⁠⁠www.globalrecon.net⁠⁠ ⁠⁠www.instagram.com/igrecon ⁠⁠ Music provided by Caspian: ⁠⁠www.caspian.band --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/globalrecon/support