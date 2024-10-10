Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsGovernmentGlobal Recon
Listen to Global Recon in the App
Listen to Global Recon in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Global Recon

Podcast Global Recon
John Hendricks
Welcome to the Global Recon Podcast! Hosted by John Hendricks. Mr. Hendricks sits down with American Intelligence professionals, and American Special Operations...
More
Government

Available Episodes

5 of 193
  • GRP 194-Ignorance is Bold and Knowledge Reserved: A Discussion with CIA Analyst Sarah Adams
    Former CIA analyst Sarah Adams unveils the truth behind the 2012 Benghazi attack, providing a detailed account of the events and their implications. With a focus on transparency, Adams exposes the political controversy surrounding the attack and the failure to enact proper security measures. Her firsthand perspective and dedication to uncovering the truth make this podcast a must-listen for those seeking a comprehensive understanding of the tragedy and its lasting impact. Main Takeaways CIA Targeting Working in Africa Benghazi Russia in Africa China Follow Sarah Adams on social media: www.instagram.com/askarimediagroup Get a copy of Sarah's book: Benghazi Know Thy Enemy This episode is sponsored by 4 Patriots, a survival food company. You can visit ⁠⁠www.4patriots.com⁠⁠ and use the code RECON for 10% off your first purchase.  Connect With John Hendricks ⁠⁠www.globalrecon.net⁠⁠ ⁠⁠www.instagram.com/igrecon ⁠⁠ Music provided by Caspian: ⁠⁠www.caspian.band --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/globalrecon/support
    --------  
    1:18:12
  • GRP 193-The mind is not a vessel to be filled but a fire to be kindled: A Discussion with former KGB Officer Jack Barsky
    For this week's podcast, our guest is a former KGB Officer. Jack Barsky reveals his gripping story from the Cold War era. This episode takes you on a thrilling journey through the clandestine operations of the KGB, exposing the deception, sacrifice, and personal dilemmas faced by those caught in the web of espionage. From Mitrokhin's defection and role as the guardian of KGB's top-secret archives to Barsky's struggle between two worlds, this podcast offers unprecedented insights into the complexities of loyalty and the human toll of espionage. Jack gives his insights on the Ukraine conflict as well.  Main Takeaways Life in East Germany Recruited by the KGB Spying inside the United States Deceiving the KGB Caught by the FBI The war in Ukraine Visit Jack Barksy's website: www.jackbarsky.com This episode is sponsored by 4 Patriots, a survival food company. You can visit ⁠⁠www.4patriots.com⁠⁠ and use the code RECON for 10% off your first purchase.  Connect With John Hendricks ⁠⁠www.globalrecon.net⁠⁠ ⁠⁠www.instagram.com/igrecon ⁠⁠ Music provided by Caspian: ⁠⁠www.caspian.band --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/globalrecon/support
    --------  
    1:45:30
  • GRP 192-Do not wait to strike till the iron is hot; but make it hot by Striking: A discussion with Hrulf, the founder of the Norman Brigade
    Host John Hendricks engages in a captivating conversation with Hrulf, a frontline source with firsthand experiences in the Ukrainian conflict. From the peaceful coexistence in Eastern Ukraine to the deliberate spread of misinformation, the podcast uncovers the complexities of the crisis. The involvement of international soldiers and the role of the Norman Brigade provide a compelling narrative of unity against Russian aggression. This thought-provoking discussion offers listeners a unique and insightful perspective on the Ukrainian conflict, challenging their understanding of the situation and inspiring support for the fight against injustice. Main Takeaways  Living in Ukraine Transforming the Norman Brigade into a combat unit Dynamics of the Russian population Fighting since the start of the war International Volunteers  Follow the Norman Brigade on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BrigadeNormande This episode is sponsored by 4 Patriots, a survival food company. You can visit ⁠⁠www.4patriots.com⁠⁠ and use the code RECON for 10% off your first purchase.  Connect With John Hendricks ⁠⁠www.globalrecon.net⁠⁠ ⁠⁠www.instagram.com/igrecon ⁠⁠ Music provided by Caspian: ⁠⁠www.caspian.band --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/globalrecon/support
    --------  
    1:57:28
  • GRP 191-Chameleon: A Black Box Thriller with Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke
    Former Navy SEAL Remi Adeleke discusses his gripping new book, sharing a gritty and authentic portrayal of his protagonist's journey with host John Hendricks, drawing inspiration from real-life tragedies. Remi uncovers the hidden truths behind organ harvesting. They delve into the complexities of these criminal networks, revealing their sophistication and the shocking statistics surrounding the illegal trade of organs. This thought-provoking episode uncovers the dark realities that often remain hidden from the public eye, shedding light on the importance of exposing these atrocities. Main Takeaways Chameleon  Kalief Browder  The Bronx SEAL Teams Organ Harvesting Get a copy of Remi's latest book, Chameleon: Chameleon Follow Remi on social media: Instagram This episode is sponsored by 4 Patriots, a survival food company. You can visit ⁠⁠www.4patriots.com⁠⁠ and use the code RECON for 10% off your first purchase.  Connect With John Hendricks ⁠⁠www.globalrecon.net⁠⁠ ⁠⁠www.instagram.com/igrecon ⁠⁠ Music provided by Caspian: ⁠⁠www.caspian.band --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/globalrecon/support
    --------  
    1:27:37
  • GRP 190-It is not death that a man should fear, but he should fear never beginning to live: Part Two with Australian SAS Operator Nick Seedman
    Together with Nick Seedman, we on the Global Recon podcast, chart a course for our listeners through the entangled universe of geopolitics, personal metamorphosis, and the arduous fight against sex trafficking. Through candid dialogue and fresh perspectives, we shake up prevailing narratives, dig into the motives behind worldwide interventions, and spotlight the powerful ripples of transformative experiences. In this episode, we pull back the curtain on lesser-known aspects of military operations and make a strong case for advancing regenerative medicine, inviting our audience to ponder the profound complexities that fundamentally shape our global community.  Main Takeaways Australian SAS at war Global Interventions Traditions Transformation Regenerative Medicine Visit Nick Seedman's website dedicated to assisting combat veterans from the Five Eyes community: https://warriorrefit.com/ Follow Nick Seedman on Instagram: www.instagram.com/niclonewolf This episode is sponsored by 4 Patriots, a survival food company. You can visit ⁠⁠www.4patriots.com⁠⁠ and use the code RECON for 10% off your first purchase.  Connect With John Hendricks ⁠⁠www.globalrecon.net⁠⁠ ⁠⁠www.instagram.com/igrecon ⁠⁠ Music provided by Caspian: ⁠⁠www.caspian.band --- Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/globalrecon/support
    --------  
    2:12:53

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About Global Recon

Welcome to the Global Recon Podcast! Hosted by John Hendricks. Mr. Hendricks sits down with American Intelligence professionals, and American Special Operations personnel to discuss a wide variety of subjects. These topics include historical events, current events, medicine, and geopolitics. Enjoy. Support this podcast: https://podcasters.spotify.com/pod/show/globalrecon/support
Podcast website

Listen to Global Recon, Strict Scrutiny and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.29.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 12/4/2024 - 3:08:19 AM