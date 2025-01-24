School Choice, Sourcing Stories, and What President Trump Means for Virginia
In this episode of The Virginia Press Room, Michael Pope is joined by:
Elizabeth Beyer of Cardinal News, with the potential consequences for Virginians if the federal government rescinds Medicaid expansion
Tyler Englander of WRIC, covering the Republican push for school choice in the legislature
Jahd Khalil of VPM News, who talks about Governor Youngkin's reaction to President Trump's actions on federal workers
Constitutional Amendments, Data Center Regulation, and the State of the Commonwealth
In this episode of The Virginia Press Room, Michael Pope is joined by:
Charlotte Rene Woods of Virginia Mercury, with the latest on the proposed amendments to Virginia's Constitution
Cameron Thompson of WTVR, covering Governor Youngkin's State of the Commonwealth address
Patrick Larsen of VPM News, who talks about the latest efforts to regulate data centers in the state
Plus the fallout from Richmond's water crisis, invasive species legislation, and the future of maternal health in the state.
--
Richmond Water Crisis, Race for Governor, and a Death in Prison
In this episode of The Virginia Press Room, Michael Pope is joined by:
Anna Bryson of the Richmond Times-Dispatch with the latest on Richmond's water crisis
Michael O’Connor of the Virginia Dogwood, who talks about the latest poll for the 2025 Governor's race
Dave Cantor of VPM News, who talks about the death of a man incarcerated at Red Onion prison in December
Plus Virginia's proposed abortion amendment, the latest on the car tax, the cultural history of water pumps in Richmond.
--
Red Onion Prison, Hampton Roads Investment, and Riggleman's Potential Run
In this inaugural episode of The Virginia Press Room, Michael Pope is joined by:
Laura Vozzella of The Washington Post, who talks about Denver Riggleman's potential run for statewide office
Jahd Khalil of VPM News, who talks about Del. Michael Jones' (D-Richmond) unannounced visit to the Red Onion prison
Markus Schmidt of Virginia Mercury, who talks about Hampton Roads Ventures' lack of investments in local projects
Plus:
Rep. John McGuire's publicized visit to President-elect Trump's Mar-a-Lago
Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will both be guest speakers at the upcoming Virginia Capitol Correspondents' Association Gala
Governor Glenn Youngkin's passion for a commercial fusion power plant
And looking ahead to special elections in Loudoun County and Central Virginia, morning speeches on the General Assembly floor, and Governor Youngkin's plans for tax cuts to help cement his legacy.
--
The Virginia Press Room is a weekly podcast that brings listeners the latest insights and analysis on Virginia’s most important stories directly from the journalists covering them. Produced in collaboration between VPM and the Virginia Public Access Project, the series is hosted by journalist and author, Michael Pope, and features a rotating cast of reporters from the Virginia press corps. The Virginia Press Room offers a behind-the-scenes look at state politics, policy and the issues shaping communities across the Commonwealth from the people who know it best, helping listeners stay informed about what’s happening in their state from the halls of the Capitol to their local neighborhoods.