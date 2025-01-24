Red Onion Prison, Hampton Roads Investment, and Riggleman's Potential Run

In this inaugural episode of The Virginia Press Room, Michael Pope is joined by: Laura Vozzella of The Washington Post, who talks about Denver Riggleman's potential run for statewide office Jahd Khalil of VPM News, who talks about Del. Michael Jones' (D-Richmond) unannounced visit to the Red Onion prison Markus Schmidt of Virginia Mercury, who talks about Hampton Roads Ventures' lack of investments in local projects Plus: Rep. John McGuire's publicized visit to President-elect Trump's Mar-a-Lago Lt. Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and former Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger will both be guest speakers at the upcoming Virginia Capitol Correspondents' Association Gala Governor Glenn Youngkin's passion for a commercial fusion power plant And looking ahead to special elections in Loudoun County and Central Virginia, morning speeches on the General Assembly floor, and Governor Youngkin's plans for tax cuts to help cement his legacy.