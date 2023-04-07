Our mission is to see that the world appreciates what extraordinary things ordinary people have done to gain and preserve our freedom.
Military Brats 15 Million Strong
There are 15 million Americans that can claim to be Military Brats. Many have moved multiple times during their childhood while parents served. Brats Without Borders is a group that connects, explains and recognizes this unique group of American kids and how it impacts adulthood. Donna Musil, writer/filmaker/lawyer/brat, talks to host Jim Fausone about the experience of growing up a military brat. Musil's film BRATS: Our Journey Home has been shown all over the world.
7/18/2023
31:00
HONORING MOH RECIPIENT MICHAEL A. MONSOOR AND USAF VETERAN ISAIAH “IKE"MCKINNON
On September 29, 2006, Michael Monsoor and three SEAL snipers watched vigilantly for enemy activity from their rooftop post in Ar Ramadi, Iraq. When a grenade thrown from insurgents bounced off Michael’s chest, he could have escaped. Instead, he threw himself onto the live grenade, shielding his fellow soldiers from the immediate explosion. Michael died thirty minutes later, having made the ultimate sacrifice.
As George Monsoor (Michael’s father) and Rose Rea show us in Defend Us in Battle, Michael had prepared for this selfless act all his life–a life that inspires us to have a similar generosity of heart.
In addition to the Medal of Honor, Michael received a Silver Star, a Bronze Star Medal, and the Purple Heart for his years serving his country. But his greatest legacy is in the hearts of those he inspired to live, and even die, for the sake of brotherly love.
IKE SAYS EVERY 18 YEAR OLD SHOULD SERVE IN THE MILITARY
US Air Force veteran Isaiah “Ike” McKinnon joined the Detroit police department in 1965 where he worked until 1984. He later rejoined the force as chief of police from 1993 to 1998.
Ike, from a large African American family, talks about his experiences in the military and the powerful lessons he learned in Vietnam. He concludes by saying that all 18 year olds should serve in the military.
7/16/2023
57:00
Aging Veterans and VA's Response
The War Horse investigative reporter Sonner Kehrt discusses an article and research she did on VA's response to the aging veteran population. Sonner's work was inspired by her Dad's conditions. He served in the US Navy during Vietnam and has dementia. Sonner talks with host Jim Fausone about going to the US Coast Guard Academy, serving in the polar ice pack, and what she found, as well as her feelings about the VA's handling of the older veteran population.
7/11/2023
28:00
Veterans Radio Celebrates It's 1000th Program!
Veterans Radio has provided a platform for well over 100 veterans and organizations to share stories and veteran centric services and events EACH YEAR for 20 YEARS! That works out to 1,000 EPISODES which are archived and searchable on our website by military branch, conflict, guest and company/organization name, music/good reads, etc.
Join Jim and Dale as they look back at some of their favorite Veterans Radio's episodes. Live interviews with many of our friends and supporters.
7/10/2023
57:00
NVBDC $3.3 Billion Spent with Certified Veteran Businesses
Keith King, CEO of National Veterans Business Development Council, (NVBDC) talks about a 2022 economic survey of spend by companies in the Billion Dollar Roundtable with certified veteran owned business. He discusses with host Jim Fausone the eye-popping spend of $3.3 BILLION.