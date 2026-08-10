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- From a controversial new military health initiative to the long-overdue recognition of extraordinary courage in Vietnam, this week’s Veterans Radio explores two very different issues affecting America’s military community. Host Jim Fausone speaks with Dr. Robert Kelsch about proposed testosterone testing and hormone therapy for service members, then Medal of Honor recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson shares the remarkable story of the actions that saved dozens of fellow soldiers in 1968—and the recognition that finally came nearly six decades later.
IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL DISCOVER
✓ What testosterone does in the body and what service members should understand about Low-T ✓ The medical questions and potential concerns surrounding widespread testosterone testing and hormone therapy in the military ✓ How Terry Richardson’s actions on Hill 222 helped save the lives of fellow soldiers during the Vietnam War ✓ What it was like to receive the Medal of Honor nearly 58 years after the actions that earned it.
Dr. Robert Kelsch
Physician & Hormone Therapy Expert
Physician and hormone therapy expert who joins Veterans Radio to explain testosterone’s role in men’s health and examine the potential benefits, limitations, and medical concerns surrounding testosterone testing and hormone therapy for military personnel.
Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson
U.S. Army - Medal of Honor Recipient
U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Michigan National Guard veteran, and Medal of Honor recipient. As a 20-year-old soldier in September 1968, Richardson distinguished himself through extraordinary acts of courage on Hill 222, helping protect his fellow soldiers during intense combat. His Silver Star was upgraded to the Medal of Honor in March 2026, nearly 58 years later. Richardson joins Veterans Radio to reflect on his service, the Medal of Honor, his White House ceremony, and what it means to represent the communities that have shaped his life.
Low T ? Dr. Robert Kelsch talks about Secretary Pete Hegseth's Testosterone Plan08/04/2026 | 28 mins.Pete Hegseth is mandating testosterone testing for soldiers 30 years and older. He wants them to consider hormone therapy to eliminate Low-T in the troops. Dr. Robert Kelsch, an expert in the field of hormone therapy, discusses with host Jim Fausone what testosterone does and the problems associated with this Low-T plan.
- GET ANSWERS FROM OUR EXPERT PANEL!
Dale Throneberry – Founder and Host of Veterans Radio
Brig. Gen. Carol Ann Fausone (ret) – Legal Help For Veterans
Matthew Kenney - Founding Partner of Echo Canyon Consulting.
Next, we're joined by Matt Kenney, a Founding Partner of Echo Canyon Consulting. Matt is a specialist in public affairs with nearly a decade of experience. He has led national, statewide, and local political and initiative campaigns as well as corporate public affairs projects. Matt and his team have successfully assisted corporations, associations, and trade groups in creating effective communications and advocacy campaigns on a broad range of issues.
Previously, Matt served as the executive director of a multi-million dollar independent expenditure effort to re-elect Senator John McCain in 2016 before becoming the Executive Director of the Arizona Republican Party. During his tenure, Matt oversaw three special elections and managed the RNC’s National GOTV Program for Arizona, demonstrating his capability in steering significant political efforts.
- Green Star Families of America was creaetd to recognize and respect those families that lost a loved one to veteran suicide. Matt Cahill founded the non profit in 2020 after losing a cousin and a combat buddy. He talks about he purpose and advocacy of Green Star Families. He is a 26 yr Army and Penn National Guard veteran and discusses all this with host Jim Fausone.
- Every veteran leaves behind a legacy worth preserving—and every generation must prepare for the challenges ahead. This week, Veterans Radio welcomes Tom Pawlak, founder of Mission Restore Bronze Markers, to discuss the nationwide volunteer effort restoring veterans’ bronze grave markers at no cost to families. Then, in a replay of his January 2021 interview, bestselling author and combat historian Bing West returns to discuss his books, The Last Patrol and Call Sign Chaos. Available on Amazon. Look for his new book Cat5: The 2033 War.
Tom Pawlak
Founder - Mission Restore Bronze Markers
Founder of Mission Restore Bronze Markers, a nationwide volunteer initiative dedicated to restoring weathered bronze veterans’ grave markers at no cost to families. Through his mission, Tom is helping preserve the memory and dignity of America’s veterans, one headstone at a time.
Bing West in a replay of his appearance on Veterans Radio on January 17, 2021
Author - The last Patrol and Call Sign Chaos
Marine Corps veteran, former Assistant Secretary of Defense, acclaimed military historian, and bestselling author of The Last Patrol and Call Sign Chaos. Having embedded with combat units in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, West brings decades of firsthand battlefield experience and national security expertise to his analysis of America’s military and geopolitical future.
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Our mission is to see that the world appreciates what extraordinary things ordinary people have done to gain and preserve our freedom.Podcast website
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