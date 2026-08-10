From a controversial new military health initiative to the long-overdue recognition of extraordinary courage in Vietnam, this week’s Veterans Radio explores two very different issues affecting America’s military community. Host Jim Fausone speaks with Dr. Robert Kelsch about proposed testosterone testing and hormone therapy for service members, then Medal of Honor recipient Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson shares the remarkable story of the actions that saved dozens of fellow soldiers in 1968—and the recognition that finally came nearly six decades later.

IN THIS EPISODE YOU’LL DISCOVER

✓ What testosterone does in the body and what service members should understand about Low-T ✓ The medical questions and potential concerns surrounding widespread testosterone testing and hormone therapy in the military ✓ How Terry Richardson’s actions on Hill 222 helped save the lives of fellow soldiers during the Vietnam War ✓ What it was like to receive the Medal of Honor nearly 58 years after the actions that earned it.

Dr. Robert Kelsch

Physician & Hormone Therapy Expert

Physician and hormone therapy expert who joins Veterans Radio to explain testosterone’s role in men’s health and examine the potential benefits, limitations, and medical concerns surrounding testosterone testing and hormone therapy for military personnel.

Command Sgt. Maj. Terry P. Richardson

U.S. Army - Medal of Honor Recipient

U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, Michigan National Guard veteran, and Medal of Honor recipient. As a 20-year-old soldier in September 1968, Richardson distinguished himself through extraordinary acts of courage on Hill 222, helping protect his fellow soldiers during intense combat. His Silver Star was upgraded to the Medal of Honor in March 2026, nearly 58 years later. Richardson joins Veterans Radio to reflect on his service, the Medal of Honor, his White House ceremony, and what it means to represent the communities that have shaped his life.