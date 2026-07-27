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Congressional Dish

Jennifer Briney
GovernmentNews
Congressional Dish
Latest episode

348 episodes

  • Congressional Dish

    Mapped to Flood - CD342

    07/27/2026 | 54 mins.
    The Texas Hill Country flood that killed 139 people was described as a natural disaster. But after digging through state legislative hearings and Congress's oversight of FEMA, I found something else: many of the deadliest consequences weren't just caused by the weather. They were the result of policy choices. This episode follows the disaster from the storm itself to the way Congress prepares—or fails to prepare—the United States for the floods to come. View the show notes on our website at https://congressionaldish.com/mapped-to-flood-cd342 Please Support Congressional Dish – Quick Links Contribute monthly or a lump sum via PayPal Support Congressional Dish via Patreon (donations per episode) Send Zelle payments to: Donation@congressionaldish.com Send Venmo payments to: @Jennifer-Briney Send Cash App payments to: $CongressionalDish or Donation@congressionaldish.com Use your bank's online bill pay function to mail contributions to: 5753 Hwy 85 North, Number 4576, Crestview, FL 32536. Please make checks payable to Congressional Dish Thank you for supporting truly independent media!
  • Congressional Dish

    Land Grabs and Cages - CD341

    07/12/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
    June brought a massive expansion of ICE and immigrant detention, failed efforts to rein in the unauthorized war with Iran, a debate over U.S. support for Israel's actions in Lebanon, and the confirmation of two controversial lifetime judges. We examine what passed, what failed, and what comes next. View the show notes on our website at https://congressionaldish.com/land-grabs-and-cages-cd341 Please Support Congressional Dish – Quick Links Contribute monthly or a lump sum via PayPal Support Congressional Dish via Patreon (donations per episode) Send Zelle payments to: Donation@congressionaldish.com Send Venmo payments to: @Jennifer-Briney Send Cash App payments to: $CongressionalDish or Donation@congressionaldish.com Use your bank's online bill pay function to mail contributions to: 5753 Hwy 85 North, Number 4576, Crestview, FL 32536. Please make checks payable to Congressional Dish Thank you for supporting truly independent media!
  • Congressional Dish

    Land Grabs and Cages - CD341

    07/12/2026 | 1h 5 mins.
  • Congressional Dish

    CD340: No More Iran War

    06/19/2026 | 46 mins.
    In CD340: No More Iran War, Congress finally pushes back against President Trump's unauthorized war with Iran as Republicans join Democrats to pass War Powers resolutions rejecting the conflict. Jen breaks down those historic votes, the few laws Congress passed in May, and the Trump administration officials confirmed to powerful positions overseeing public lands, environmental policy, prosecutions, and the courts. View the show notes on our website at https://congressionaldish.com/cd349-no-more-iran-war Please Support Congressional Dish – Quick Links Contribute monthly or a lump sum via PayPal Support Congressional Dish via Patreon (donations per episode) Send Zelle payments to: Donation@congressionaldish.com Send Venmo payments to: @Jennifer-Briney Send Cash App payments to: $CongressionalDish or Donation@congressionaldish.com Use your bank's online bill pay function to mail contributions to: 5753 Hwy 85 North, Number 4576, Crestview, FL 32536. Please make checks payable to Congressional Dish Thank you for supporting truly independent media!
  • Congressional Dish

    CD339: Raising Screen Zombies

    05/31/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    Children are spending more time on screens than ever before, but what is all that screen time actually doing to them? In a recent hearing, Congress heard testimony from experts who argue that social media, educational technology, and AI are reshaping childhood in ways many parents don't fully understand. This episode explores the evidence and the growing concern that we're raising a generation of screen zombies. View the show notes on our website at https://congressionaldish.com/cd339-raising-screen-zombies Please Support Congressional Dish – Quick Links Contribute monthly or a lump sum via PayPal Support Congressional Dish via Patreon (donations per episode) Send Zelle payments to: Donation@congressionaldish.com Send Venmo payments to: @Jennifer-Briney Send Cash App payments to: $CongressionalDish or Donation@congressionaldish.com Use your bank's online bill pay function to mail contributions to: 5753 Hwy 85 North, Number 4576, Crestview, FL 32536. Please make checks payable to Congressional Dish Thank you for supporting truly independent media!
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About Congressional Dish
An independent podcast examining what the U.S. Congress is doing with our money and in our names. www.congressionaldish.com Follow @JenBriney on Twitter
Podcast website
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