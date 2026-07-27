The Texas Hill Country flood that killed 139 people was described as a natural disaster. But after digging through state legislative hearings and Congress's oversight of FEMA, I found something else: many of the deadliest consequences weren't just caused by the weather. They were the result of policy choices. This episode follows the disaster from the storm itself to the way Congress prepares—or fails to prepare—the United States for the floods to come. View the show notes on our website at https://congressionaldish.com/mapped-to-flood-cd342 Please Support Congressional Dish – Quick Links Contribute monthly or a lump sum via PayPal Support Congressional Dish via Patreon (donations per episode) Send Zelle payments to: Donation@congressionaldish.com Send Venmo payments to: @Jennifer-Briney Send Cash App payments to: $CongressionalDish or Donation@congressionaldish.com Use your bank's online bill pay function to mail contributions to: 5753 Hwy 85 North, Number 4576, Crestview, FL 32536. Please make checks payable to Congressional Dish Thank you for supporting truly independent media!