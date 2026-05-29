Xavier Becerra says he was the victim of theft after his former chief of staff pled guilty to diverting $225,000 in campaign funds. But a closer examination reveals he actually benefitted from the scheme! What exactly did Becerra know and could he be implicated? Susan Shelley joins us to break down the scandal, plus a new court ruling making it harder for California cities to clear homeless encampments and a proposed Los Angeles sales tax hike to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants. We’re also joined by small business owner Aaron Bergh of Calwise Spirits Co. to discuss Gavin Newsom’s $114 million “butterfly bridge to nowhere” being constructed over the LA freeway and his petition to audit the project. And with ballots now going out statewide, Steve gives an update on the governor’s race, including his viral debate clash with Becerra over emergency powers.