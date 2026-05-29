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The Steve Hilton Show

Steve Hilton Show
Government
The Steve Hilton Show
Latest episode

186 episodes

  • The Steve Hilton Show

    Gavin Newsom OWNS These Gas Prices!

    05/29/2026 | 43 mins.
    Gavin Newsom is blaming oil companies like Chevron for California’s sky-high gas prices. But Jen Horn joins the show to explain how Democrat policies are the real culprit and why voters won’t be fooled by the governor’s latest talking points. Steve and Jen also discuss Spencer Pratt’s viral videos exposing Karen Bass’s abysmal record on homelessness, whether he has a legitimate shot to become LA mayor on the first ballot and what Republicans need to do to win in November despite a challenging national news cycle. And with less than a week until the California primary, Steve makes a final case for change, and explains how Xavier Becerra and Tom Steyer will double down on the same failed policies that have shaped 16 years of one-party rule in the state.
  • The Steve Hilton Show

    Spencer Pratt Has Democrats TERRIFIED!

    05/21/2026 | 39 mins.
    Spencer Pratt’s viral AI ads are propelling him to the top of the LA mayor’s race, and California Democrats are starting to panic. Susan Shelley joins the show to explain how two lawmakers are trying to crack down on his free speech. Plus, we break down Gavin Newsom’s bloated $350 billion state budget, which the Legislative Analyst’s Office warns could expose California to a financial disaster. We also examine why LA Mayor Karen Bass has spectacularly failed to deliver on her promise to “end street homelessness by 2026.” And with less than two weeks until the primary, Steve unpacks the latest developments in the governor’s race, including Newsom’s attempt to split the Republican vote with his ominous “break-the-glass” plan.
  • The Steve Hilton Show

    Spencer Pratt Is SURGING in the LA Mayor’s Race!

    05/14/2026 | 56 mins.
    Californians are desperate for change. And nowhere is that more evident than in Karen Bass’s Los Angeles. After months of being underestimated, Spencer Pratt has emerged as a serious contender to become mayor of LA. Steve breaks down the stunning surge, from Spencer’s brilliant debate performance to the viral AI ads fueling his momentum. Then, Jen Horn joins the show to unpack the latest gubernatorial debates, an LA union’s laughable anti-Spencer Pratt attack ad, and Gavin Newsom’s corrupt “free diaper” stunt. Finally, California Assemblyman David Tangipa and Angel brother Jody Jones join Steve to discuss an outrageous new assembly bill that would provide free legal assistance to illegal immigrants facing deportation—including those convicted of violent crimes.
  • The Steve Hilton Show

    What REALLY Happened to Xavier Becerra’s Stolen Campaign Money

    05/04/2026 | 1h 2 mins.
    Xavier Becerra says he was the victim of theft after his former chief of staff pled guilty to diverting $225,000 in campaign funds. But a closer examination reveals he actually benefitted from the scheme! What exactly did Becerra know and could he be implicated? Susan Shelley joins us to break down the scandal, plus a new court ruling making it harder for California cities to clear homeless encampments and a proposed Los Angeles sales tax hike to fund healthcare for illegal immigrants. We’re also joined by small business owner Aaron Bergh of Calwise Spirits Co. to discuss Gavin Newsom’s $114 million “butterfly bridge to nowhere” being constructed over the LA freeway and his petition to audit the project. And with ballots now going out statewide, Steve gives an update on the governor’s race, including his viral debate clash with Becerra over emergency powers.
  • The Steve Hilton Show

    Swalwell Out — Who Benefits in the Governor’s Race?

    04/15/2026 | 59 mins.
    Between Donald Trump’s endorsement, the GOP convention, and the bombshell Eric Swalwell scandal, the California governor’s race has been completely turned on its head. Steve and Jennifer Horn break down the shocking developments and explain why—contrary to popular belief—Republicans are now poised to finally take back control this November. Plus, they dig into Rob Bonta’s hospice fraud arrests and why he turned them into an anti-Trump spectacle. And Jen makes a bold prediction on whether Tom Steyer, Katie Porter, or Matt Mahan will consolidate Swalwell’s support. Then, Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Association President Jon Coupal joins Steve to discuss the monumental “Save Prop 13” initiative and why he believes a new “tax revolt” is coming to California this November.
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