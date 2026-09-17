Welcome to Talk’n the Beat, a podcast hosted by Officer Larry Reynolds and Sgt. Kevin Coates of the Sterling Heights Police Department.

Each episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the people and stories that help shape public safety and community life in Sterling Heights. From police officers and first responders to city leaders and community members making a difference, the podcast explores the moments that are meaningful, challenging, and rewarding. With a mix of humor, honest conversation, and insight, you’re sure to learn something new and share a few laughs along the way.