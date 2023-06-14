Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Welcome to "Talk'n the Beat" a podcast where Officers Larry Reynolds and Kevin Coates of the Sterling Heights Police Department share a behind-the-scenes look a... More
Welcome to "Talk'n the Beat" a podcast where Officers Larry Reynolds and Kevin Coates of the Sterling Heights Police Department share a behind-the-scenes look a... More

  • Episode 01: Setting the Beat - Introductions and Community Engagement
    In the inaugural episode of Talk'n the Beat, Officers Larry Reynolds and Kevin Coates along with Sergeant Aaron Susalla dive into an exploration of their personal journeys and aspirations for the podcast. They share anecdotes from their backgrounds that have shaped them into the dedicated officers they are today. But this episode isn't just about introductions—it's a gateway to the heart of the Sterling Heights Police Department's promise to deliver dedicated customer service with transparency, integrity and fairness. In this episode, they shed light on the remarkable initiatives undertaken by the SHPD Community Services Bureau and illustrate how these programs are actively working to strengthen and foster meaningful relationships within the community they serve.​
    6/14/2023
    53:15

About Talk'n the Beat

Welcome to "Talk'n the Beat" a podcast where Officers Larry Reynolds and Kevin Coates of the Sterling Heights Police Department share a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of police officers and the stories that make their jobs unique, challenging, and rewarding. With a mix of humor and informative discussions, you're sure to learn something new and have a few laughs along the way.

