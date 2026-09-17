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38 episodes
- In this episode of Talk’n the Beat, the tables are turned on the show’s new co-host as Officer Larry Reynolds and Lt. Jassin Hakim sit down with Officer Jillian Booker, giving listeners a chance to get to know the newest voice of Talk’n the Beat.
As recently retired Lt. David Sarvello once told Booker, “You’ve lived a lot of lives.” Growing up in the Downriver area, Booker went on to attend the U.S. Naval Academy, serve in the U.S. Marine Corps and live in nine different states before eventually finding her way back to Michigan and a career in law enforcement.
Through her story, Booker shares a commitment to service that has remained a constant throughout those different chapters of her life, along with the high standards she sets for herself and the experiences that have shaped the officer and person she is today.
Send Your Questions to Officer Reynolds and Officer Booker!
Email us at ttb@sterlingheights.gov and your question may be used in an upcoming podcast episode.
- On this edition of Talk’n the Beat, Officers Larry Reynolds and Jillian Booker conduct the show’s first phone interview as they welcome former NYPD officer, comedian, writer, producer and actor Scott Baker.
Baker shares the experiences that helped shape his life, including tragedy in his family’s past, his years in law enforcement and a lifelong connection to comedy. He discusses learning that “you can’t laugh and cry at the same time” and how humor can help officers process some of the difficult things they encounter on the job. He also explores how listening, communicating and connecting with people can lead to better outcomes in policing.
The conversation also explores the connection between Baker’s experiences in policing and comedy, including his unscripted cop comedy series Midtown and his new film, Orange Justice, which he co-wrote, produced and stars in alongside longtime comedy partner Tom Malloy.
For more from Scott Baker, visit LaughFast.com
Send Your Questions to Officer Reynolds and Officer Booker!
Email us at ttb@sterlingheights.gov and your question may be used in an upcoming podcast episode.
- On this edition of Talk’n the Beat, Officer Larry Reynolds welcomes guest host Officer Jillian Booker as they sit down with certified peer recovery coach Holly Kotchman to discuss treatment and recovery through the Michigan Department of Corrections’ Recovery, Advocacy, and Program Supports (RAPS).
Holly shares her personal journey through addiction, recovery, and rebuilding her life after losing custody of her children. Today, she uses her lived experience to help others through the RAPS program, providing support and guidance to individuals working toward sobriety and long-term recovery.
This episode also includes a time-sensitive discussion regarding the upcoming RISE Recovery Expo. Event details were current at the time of recording. For more information, Holly can be contacted at kotchmanh@michigan.gov.
Send Your Questions to Officer Reynolds and Officer Booker!
Email us at ttb@sterlingheights.gov and your question may be used in an upcoming podcast episode.
- In this special episode of Talk’n the Beat, Sgt. Kevin Coates and Officer Larry Reynolds sit down with actor Jack Kesy for a conversation that steps outside the usual police topics while still finding some surprising common ground.
Kesy, known for roles in Deadpool 2 and Hellboy: The Crooked Man, opens up in a candid and personal conversation about his path into acting. He talks about feeling lost as a young man and how discovering acting gave him something that finally felt right. With an upcoming project tied to law enforcement, they also touch on what it takes to portray a police character in a way that feels real.
Away from the screen, Kesy talks about his love for the outdoors, especially salmon fishing, and shares that he tends to keep to himself, offering a quieter contrast to the roles he plays.
As always, Coates and Reynolds keep things relaxed, share a few laughs and give Kesy space to be real.
Send Your Questions to Officer Reynolds and Officer Booker!
Email us at ttb@sterlingheights.gov and your question may be used in an upcoming podcast episode.
- In this episode of Talk’n the Beat, Officer Larry Reynolds and Sgt. Jassin Hakim sit down with Lt. David Sarvello to talk about a life in law enforcement. Sgt. Hakim, who has previously appeared on the show as a guest, steps in to co-host for this episode alongside Officer Reynolds.
As Lt. Sarvello approaches the end of his career, he offers a unique perspective on policing from the other side of the journey. After being sponsored through the police academy by the Sterling Heights Police Department, he joined the city in 1996 and has served the community for nearly three decades.
In this conversation, Lt. Sarvello reflects on the experiences, lessons, and relationships that shaped his career. Widely respected within the department as a mentor, coach, and leader, he shares insight gained from a lifetime behind the badge while preparing to pass the torch to the next generation of officers.
Send Your Questions to Officer Reynolds and Officer Booker!
Email us at ttb@sterlingheights.gov and your question may be used in an upcoming podcast episode.
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About Talk'n the Beat
Welcome to Talk’n the Beat, a podcast hosted by Officer Larry Reynolds and Sgt. Kevin Coates of the Sterling Heights Police Department. Each episode offers a behind-the-scenes look at the people and stories that help shape public safety and community life in Sterling Heights. From police officers and first responders to city leaders and community members making a difference, the podcast explores the moments that are meaningful, challenging, and rewarding. With a mix of humor, honest conversation, and insight, you’re sure to learn something new and share a few laughs along the way.Podcast website
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