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62 episodes
- In this episode, Peter Garretson sits down with Steve Kwast, Lt Gen, USAF (Ret.), PhD, Co-Founder and Chairman of SpaceBilt, Inc., to explore the infrastructure and logistics demands of an emerging Space Economy spanning Cislunar Space and beyond. During their discussion, they outline the strategic importance of space logistics to commerce and national security. They delve into the challenges and advantages of being a small company, and the impact of administration policies and executive orders. They assess the U.S. competitive position with respect to China and what’s at stake. Gen. Kwast also shares insights from his work with Congress and the Administration. The episode closes with a look at the recent White House initiative on Space Nuclear power, and what steps can be taken now to move things in the right direction.
- In this episode, Peter Garretson sits down with Christopher Stone to assess two major recent developments in U.S. space policy: the December Executive Order on Ensuring American Space Superiority, and the newly released Space Force Future Operating Environment 2040 alongside its Objective Force. Together, they break down what the Space Force got right, what it got wrong, what's missing, and where U.S. space strategy should go from here.
60. Charles Miller: A Lunar Development Authority and What's at Stake on the Moon05/11/2026 | 1h 11 mins.In this episode, Peter Garretson talks with serial Space Entrepreneur Charles Miller. They discuss Charles' latest piece Cracking the Code on the Lunar Economy. The two delve into the Evolved Lunar Architecture Study vision, its impact, the first instantiation of Artemis, and the latest changes following the NASA Ignition event. They focus on the Trump White House executive order's goals of Lunar Economic Development and garnering $50B in new private space investment, as well as what is at stake with regard to China. They analyze the utility of using an "Authority" to build the Moon base—and how it should be created, and who could / should create it. They review Miller's early work as a policy entrepreneur in the L5 Society (now NSS), creation of ProSpace, Space Frontier Foundation, and March Storm. Then his work founding Nanoracks, then Lynk Global. They examine his work on the NSSO Space Solar Power Study and on the USAF's Fast Space Study and their impact. They conclude with big picture discussion about what it means to 'win' and a space strategy worthy of the nation, and inspirational words for space entrepreneurs.
- In this episode, Peter Garretson talks with Heather Pringle, Maj Gen, USAF (Ret.), PhD, CEO of Space Foundation. They discuss the 2026 Space Symposium and its themes. 2026 marks a major shift from aspirational vision to concrete execution, with unprecedented scale in participation (343 exhibitors, 50+nations). The conversation covers the current trends: Golden Dome ($175B), NASA's Lunar Base ($20B), the SpaceX IPO ($1.75T valuation), and the increasing role of finance. They also address the importance of AI, the new demands for scale, and the need for a workforce to support it. They touch on the Space Foundation's work to ensure next generation talent, and the Space Generation Advisory Council. They close by talking about Pringle's career path, lessons learned from AFRL and the transition to Space Foundation, and the exciting conversations ahead to take the space ecosystem to the next level.
58. Ross Centers: The Strategic Moon, Safety Zones, Property Rights and Golden Dome08/28/2025 | 1h 16 mins.In this episode, Peter Garretson sits down with Ross Centers, CEO of Ethos Space explore his ambitious vision for creating large-scale space infrastructure. The conversation covers the Space Resources program at the Colorado School of Mines, the concept of a planetary sunshade, and Center’s work with the Planetary Sunshade Foundation—including how this ethical 'north star' shapes Ethos Space’s mission. They dive into critical infrastructure needs including landing pads (to avoid what Center’s refers to as 'hypersonic blunderbusses'), refueling stations, and Lunar Data centers. The discussion explores the national security implications of the Moon and the importance of securing the “Strategic Flank” in the Golden Dome framework. The converstion also examines space property rights and the necessity of establishing “facts on the ground,” drawing parallels between Billy Mitchell’s historical aviation vision and today’s Cislunar space challenges. Finally, they close by discussing the coming transformation of the U.S. Space Force from a “brownwater” force to a deep-space, “bluewater” force.
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About Space Strategy
Interested in catalyzing policy to shape the next strategic frontier? Join host Peter Garretson as he explores insights from space thought leaders across the private sector, military, government, and academia to help define a strategic vision for U.S. space policy.Podcast website
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