In this episode, Peter Garretson talks with serial Space Entrepreneur Charles Miller. They discuss Charles' latest piece Cracking the Code on the Lunar Economy. The two delve into the Evolved Lunar Architecture Study vision, its impact, the first instantiation of Artemis, and the latest changes following the NASA Ignition event. They focus on the Trump White House executive order's goals of Lunar Economic Development and garnering $50B in new private space investment, as well as what is at stake with regard to China. They analyze the utility of using an "Authority" to build the Moon base—and how it should be created, and who could / should create it. They review Miller's early work as a policy entrepreneur in the L5 Society (now NSS), creation of ProSpace, Space Frontier Foundation, and March Storm. Then his work founding Nanoracks, then Lynk Global. They examine his work on the NSSO Space Solar Power Study and on the USAF's Fast Space Study and their impact. They conclude with big picture discussion about what it means to 'win' and a space strategy worthy of the nation, and inspirational words for space entrepreneurs.