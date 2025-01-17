The Crucible - The JRTC Experience Podcast

082 S07 Ep 05 – The Science & Foundation of Joint Fires in LSCO, Part 1 of 2, w/the JRTC Fire Support Enterprise

The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighty-second episode to air on 'The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.' Hosted by COL Ricky Taylor, the Commander of Ops Group (COG). Today's guests are various seasoned Observer-Coach-Trainers across the fire support enterprise at the JRTC with over an astonishing one hundred completed rotations collectively. LTC Russell Cummings is the TF Senior of Fires Support Task Force and OCT for the battalion commander of the various field artillery battalions at the JRTC. He has over fifteen rotations as a TF Senior. LTC Stephen Ficchi is the Brigade Fires Support Officer OCT for BDE Command & Control (BCT HQ). He has an astounding thirty-one rotations under his belt across two assignments to the JRTC. CW3 Jerrad Rader is the Brigade Targeting Officer OCT for BC2 (BCT HQ) with seventeen rotations as an OCT. MSG James Morrison is the outgoing BDE Fires Support NCO OCT for BC2 (BCT HQ) with nineteen rotations under his belt. MSG Brandon Roberts is the incoming BDE Fires Support NCO OCT for BC2 (BCT HQ) and has nine rotations as an OCT. And last but not least is SFC Tulio Perez, the BN Fires Support NCO OCT for Task Force 2 (IN BN) and he has thirteen rotations under his belt. This episode is part one of a two-part series, described as the "undergraduate" level of the discussion on joint fires in LSCO. Part two will serve as the "graduate-level" session, offering deeper insights and more advanced concepts, reflecting the complexities of implementing effective fires in multi-domain operations. Stay tuned for a continuation of this critical exploration of fire support in large-scale combat. In this episode, we focus on the critical integration of fire support in large-scale combat operations. The discussion emphasizes the necessity of building trust and full integration between fire support teams and maneuver elements to ensure synchronized operations. Detailed planning and effective rehearsals are highlighted as essential practices for success, with a focus on the importance of digital fire systems, observer plans, and cross-training within units to adapt to the complexity of modern battlefields. Additionally, the conversation delves into how fire support planning must align with brigade priorities, including massing fires at the right time and space, leveraging modern unmanned aerial systems, and maintaining proficiency across all echelons. We also explore the challenges posed by operating in contested and restrictive environments, emphasizing the need for fire support teams to operate with agility and adaptability. Specifically, we discuss how to overcome degraded communication and contested electromagnetic environments by utilizing redundant systems and clear, simple communication plans. Another critical element is ensuring effective observer plans, where joint fires observers, forward observers, and unmanned systems work in concert to provide accurate targeting data in real time. The integration of emerging technologies, such as precision-guided munitions and data-driven targeting, was highlighted as a key enabler to enhance lethality and survivability on the modern battlefield. These efforts underline the importance of rigorous training and seamless collaboration across all levels of command. Part of S07 "Joint Fires Discussions" series.