PodcastsGovernmentThe Crucible - The JRTC Experience Podcast
Listen to The Crucible - The JRTC Experience Podcast in the App
The Crucible - The JRTC Experience Podcast

JRTC CALL Cell
The Joint Readiness Training Center is the premier crucible training experience. We prepare units to fight and win in the most complex environments against worl...
GovernmentHistoryNews

  • 086 S01 Ep 29 - Relearning the Lost Art of Wargaming w/JRTC’s DCOG, LTC Ian Ginty
    The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighty-sixth episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Task Force Senior for the BDE Command & Control (BCT HQ), LTC Timothy Price on behalf of the Commander of Ops Group (COG). Today’s guest is the Deputy Commander of Operations Group (DCOG), LTC Ian Ginty. As the DCOG, LTC Ginty primarily focuses on assisting units through the Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (RSOI) process, facilitating sustainment operations, and providing leadership roles within the fictitious division staff as the BCTs higher headquarters.   In this episode, we delve deeply into the often-overlooked yet critical role of wargaming within the military decision-making process (MDMP), emphasizing its importance as a tool to synchronize plans and anticipate operational challenges. Wargaming is not merely a procedural step but a vital exercise in critical thinking, requiring robust staff participation and commander leadership. Topics included the necessity of a well-developed enemy plan, staff synchronization, and the importance of understanding the cascading effects of operational decisions across all warfighting functions. The conversation also underscored the pitfalls of rushed or incomplete wargaming, which can lead to chaos and poor transitions during execution phases.   We further explore the challenges and best practices for integrating wargaming into unit training, particularly at home-station. We highlight the importance of rehearsing wargaming with a rules-based approach to build staff experience and enhance their ability to identify and address points of friction. By conducting tabletop exercises and leveraging simulations, units can refine their processes, ensuring that gaps in synchronization and sustainment planning are addressed before field operations. The discussion reinforced that a disciplined approach to wargaming not only prepares units for combat but also develops critical thinkers who can adapt to the complexities of large-scale combat operations.   Part of S01 “The Leader’s Laboratory” series.   For additional information and insights from this episode, please check-out our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast   Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.   Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc and then selecting your preferred podcast format.   Again, we’d like to thank our guests for participating. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch your podcasts — and be sure to stay tuned for more in the near future.   “The Crucible – The JRTC Experience” is a product of the Joint Readiness Training Center.
    --------  
    1:00:56
  • 085 S07 Ep 06 – Strike’s Fires – A Mobile Brigade Combat Team’s Fire Support Enterprise in Large Scale Combat Operations w/LTC Haskell of 1-320 FA, 2nd MBCT, 101st ABN (AASLT)
    The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighty-fifth episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ LTC Russell Cummings is the TF Senior of Fires Support Task Force and OCT for the battalion commander of the various field artillery battalions at the JRTC, on behalf of the Commander of Ops Group (COG). Today’s guest is the battalion commander for 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, LTC Christopher Haskell.   The 1st Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment (1-320 FA), known by its call sign “Top Guns,” is a storied artillery unit within the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault). Originally constituted in 1917, the battalion has a long history of excellence in providing fire support, with significant contributions in World War II, Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan. Its motto, “Volens et Potens”—Latin for “Willing and Able”—reflects the battalion’s dedication to mission readiness and adaptability. As a critical component of 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, “Strike,” of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), 1-320 FA continues to deliver precision fires and integrated support, demonstrating its enduring commitment to excellence on both the battlefield and the training field.   In this episode, we focus on the lessons learned and best practices from 2nd Mobile Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division, during their recent JRTC rotation, with a particular emphasis on the joint fires enterprise. We discussed the challenges and successes in integrating joint fires at the brigade and battalion levels, highlighting the importance of synchronizing fires with maneuver to achieve operational objectives. The use of emerging technologies, such as the SBU-E (Sensitive But Unclassified Encrypted) network and MUOS (Mobile User Objective System), played a critical role in maintaining robust communications for fire support coordination in a contested environment. The team also emphasized the need for rehearsing fires plans and leveraging deception techniques, which proved invaluable for exposing and targeting adversary capabilities. These efforts underscored the importance of a deliberate and cohesive approach to joint fires integration, ensuring the brigade’s success in multi-domain operations.   Additionally, the discussion delves into the brigade’s innovative use of a Multifunctional Reconnaissance Company (MFRC) to enhance joint fires capabilities. By integrating reconnaissance, electronic warfare, robotics, and unmanned systems, the MFRC provided precise, multi-domain targeting information that directly supported fire support operations. We emphasized the critical role of effective observer plans and cross-training within fire support teams to maintain flexibility and redundancy in delivering timely and accurate fires. The conversation also highlighted the necessity of mastering fundamentals—such as concealment, camouflage, and rapid displacement—to protect fire support assets and preserve combat power. This integration of advanced technologies with disciplined warfighting practices demonstrated how the joint fires enterprise can serve as a decisive enabler in large-scale combat operations (LSCO).   Part of S07 “Joint Fires Discussions” series.   For additional information and insights from this episode, please check-out our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast   Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.   Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc and then selecting your preferred podcast format.   Again, we’d like to thank our guests for participating. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch your podcasts — and be sure to stay tuned for more in the near future.   “The Crucible – The JRTC Experience” is a product of the Joint Readiness Training Center.
    --------  
    38:15
  • 084 S04 Ep 04 – Reconnaissance in a Post-ARSTRUC World w/JRTC’s DCOG, LTC Ian Ginty
    The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighty-fourth episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Task Force Senior for the BDE Command & Control (BCT HQ), LTC Timothy Price on behalf of the Commander of Ops Group (COG). Today’s guest is the Deputy Commander of Operations Group (DCOG), LTC Ian Ginty. As the DCOG, LTC Ginty primarily focuses on assisting units through the Reception, Staging, Onward Movement, and Integration (RSOI) process, facilitating sustainment operations, and providing leadership roles within the fictitious division staff as the BCTs higher headquarters. In this episode, the conversation focuses on the critical challenges of reconnaissance and security tasks for infantry brigades and battalions in the wake of Army Force Structure changes (ARSTRUC). With the removal of cavalry squadrons from Infantry Brigade Combat Teams (IBCTs), leaders now face the reality of redistributing these tasks within their formations. The discussion emphasizes how companies and battalions must adapt to perform reconnaissance and security functions traditionally carried out by their cavalry scout brethren. Best practices include rethinking task organization, enhancing training for company and platoon leadership, and providing clear reconnaissance guidance to effectively support decision-making at the brigade level. The importance of a detailed operational framework and disciplined staff planning to manage these new responsibilities is highlighted as key to success. Additionally, the discussion covers the challenges of integrating new technology to support reconnaissance and security operations without relying solely on these tools as a solution. While unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and other sensors offer enhanced capabilities, the speakers emphasize that effective reconnaissance begins with clear intent, disciplined initiative, and rigorous training. Leaders must develop the intellectual framework necessary to synthesize information quickly and support timely decisions. The conversation also stresses the need to prepare company commanders and platoon leaders to assume greater responsibility for reconnaissance tasks, promoting adaptability and ensuring that infantry units are capable of meeting the demands of large-scale combat operations (LSCO) in a post-ARSTRUC world. Part of S04 “Scouts Out” series.   For additional information and insights from this episode, please check-out our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast   Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.   Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc and then selecting your preferred podcast format.   Again, we’d like to thank our guests for participating. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch your podcasts — and be sure to stay tuned for more in the near future.   “The Crucible – The JRTC Experience” is a product of the Joint Readiness Training Center.
    --------  
    49:31
  • 083 S12 Ep 07 – Getting Pegasus Ready – 2 PARA’s Approach to LSCO w/LtCol Hitchins & RSM Groves of the British Arm
    The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighty-third episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Task Force Executive Officer Observer-Coach-Trainer for Brigade Command & Control (BDE HQ), LTC Westly “West” LaFitte on behalf of the Commander of Ops Group (COG). Today’s guests are the command team for 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment of the British Army. LtCol Christopher Hitchins is the Commander for 2 PARA with his Regimental Sergeant Major, RSM Christopher Groves.   The 2nd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (2 PARA) is an airborne infantry unit of the British Army, renowned for its rapid deployment capabilities and combat effectiveness. The present day 2 PARA was formed in July 1948 from the 5th (Scottish) Parachute Battalion. However, they draw heritage from the 2nd Parachute Battalion which was formed in 1941 during WWII and amalgamated with the 3rd Para Bn in 1947. 2 PARA has participated in a wide-variety of significant military operations, including the D-Day landings, the Suez Crisis, anti-terror operations in Cyprus, stability operations in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, expeditionary operations in support of the Falklands War, and modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The battalion’s motto, “Utrinque Paratus,” meaning “Ready for Anything,” reflects its readiness to deploy and fight anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice. Their call-sign, “Pegasus,” symbolizes its airborne heritage and connection to the mythological winged horse. Known for their courage, discipline, and professionalism, 2 PARA continues to serve as a core component of the British Army’s airborne forces, capable of executing complex operations in challenging environments. In this episode, we focus on themes surrounding multinational interoperability and the challenges of conducting operations in restrictive terrain. Our guests on their training experience at the Joint Readiness Training Center, emphasizing the complexities of transitioning from counterinsurgency (COIN) to large-scale combat operations. Topics discussed include adapting British planning processes, such as the combat estimate, to align with the U.S. military decision-making process. The conversation highlights the importance of effective communication between allied forces, the necessity of flexibility in dynamic combat environments, and the integration of new technologies like the ATAK C2 system to enhance situational awareness and ease the cognitive load on commanders. Specifically, this will allow various unified action partners, such as coalition forces or multinational allies to focus on a concept known as I3: Integration, Interoperability, and Interdependence, which emphasizes the collaboration and synchronization between UAPs to maximize combat effectiveness. Best practices for integrating enablers, such as engineers, artillery, and sustainment elements, into battle group operations are also addressed. The discussion reveals challenges posed by dense, restrictive terrain, including logistics management, water resupply, and maintaining battlefield discipline. Leaders underscore the critical role of small-unit leadership, adaptability, and mastery of the basics, such as camouflage, concealment, and fieldcraft, in achieving mission success. These insights offer valuable lessons for improving multinational coordination, overcoming friction in complex environments, and ensuring readiness for high-intensity LSCO. Part of S12 “The JIIMs of JRTC: Working with Our Unified Action Partners” series. For additional information and insights from this episode, please check-out our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast   Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.   Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc and then selecting your preferred podcast format.   Again, we’d like to thank our guests for participating. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch your podcasts — and be sure to stay tuned for more in the near future.   “The Crucible – The JRTC Experience” is a product of the Joint Readiness Training Center.
    --------  
    1:07:38
  • 082 S07 Ep 05 – The Science & Foundation of Joint Fires in LSCO, Part 1 of 2, w/the JRTC Fire Support Enterprise
    The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighty-second episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by COL Ricky Taylor, the Commander of Ops Group (COG). Today’s guests are various seasoned Observer-Coach-Trainers across the fire support enterprise at the JRTC with over an astonishing one hundred completed rotations collectively.   LTC Russell Cummings is the TF Senior of Fires Support Task Force and OCT for the battalion commander of the various field artillery battalions at the JRTC. He has over fifteen rotations as a TF Senior. LTC Stephen Ficchi is the Brigade Fires Support Officer OCT for BDE Command & Control (BCT HQ). He has an astounding thirty-one rotations under his belt across two assignments to the JRTC. CW3 Jerrad Rader is the Brigade Targeting Officer OCT for BC2 (BCT HQ) with seventeen rotations as an OCT. MSG James Morrison is the outgoing BDE Fires Support NCO OCT for BC2 (BCT HQ) with nineteen rotations under his belt. MSG Brandon Roberts is the incoming BDE Fires Support NCO OCT for BC2 (BCT HQ) and has nine rotations as an OCT. And last but not least is SFC Tulio Perez, the BN Fires Support NCO OCT for Task Force 2 (IN BN) and he has thirteen rotations under his belt.   This episode is part one of a two-part series, described as the “undergraduate” level of the discussion on joint fires in LSCO. Part two will serve as the “graduate-level” session, offering deeper insights and more advanced concepts, reflecting the complexities of implementing effective fires in multi-domain operations. Stay tuned for a continuation of this critical exploration of fire support in large-scale combat.   In this episode, we focus on the critical integration of fire support in large-scale combat operations. The discussion emphasizes the necessity of building trust and full integration between fire support teams and maneuver elements to ensure synchronized operations. Detailed planning and effective rehearsals are highlighted as essential practices for success, with a focus on the importance of digital fire systems, observer plans, and cross-training within units to adapt to the complexity of modern battlefields. Additionally, the conversation delves into how fire support planning must align with brigade priorities, including massing fires at the right time and space, leveraging modern unmanned aerial systems, and maintaining proficiency across all echelons.   We also explore the challenges posed by operating in contested and restrictive environments, emphasizing the need for fire support teams to operate with agility and adaptability. Specifically, we discuss how to overcome degraded communication and contested electromagnetic environments by utilizing redundant systems and clear, simple communication plans. Another critical element is ensuring effective observer plans, where joint fires observers, forward observers, and unmanned systems work in concert to provide accurate targeting data in real time. The integration of emerging technologies, such as precision-guided munitions and data-driven targeting, was highlighted as a key enabler to enhance lethality and survivability on the modern battlefield. These efforts underline the importance of rigorous training and seamless collaboration across all levels of command.   Part of S07 “Joint Fires Discussions” series.   For additional information and insights from this episode, please check-out our Instagram page @the_jrtc_crucible_podcast   Be sure to follow us on social media to keep up with the latest warfighting TTPs learned through the crucible that is the Joint Readiness Training Center.   Follow us by going to: https://linktr.ee/jrtc and then selecting your preferred podcast format.   Again, we’d like to thank our guests for participating. Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and review us wherever you listen or watch your podcasts — and be sure to stay tuned for more in the near future.   “The Crucible – The JRTC Experience” is a product of the Joint Readiness Training Center.
    --------  
    52:40

About The Crucible - The JRTC Experience Podcast

The Joint Readiness Training Center is the premier crucible training experience. We prepare units to fight and win in the most complex environments against world-class opposing forces. We are America’s leadership laboratory. This podcast isn’t an academic review of historical vignettes or political-science analysis of current events. This is a podcast about warfighting and the skillsets necessary for America’s Army to fight and win on the modern battlefield.
