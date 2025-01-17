The Crucible - The JRTC Experience Podcast

083 S12 Ep 07 – Getting Pegasus Ready – 2 PARA’s Approach to LSCO w/LtCol Hitchins & RSM Groves of the British Arm
The Joint Readiness Training Center is pleased to present the eighty-third episode to air on ‘The Crucible - The JRTC Experience.’ Hosted by the Task Force Executive Officer Observer-Coach-Trainer for Brigade Command & Control
(BDE HQ), LTC Westly “West” LaFitte on behalf of the Commander of Ops Group (COG). Today’s guests are the command team for 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment of the British Army. LtCol Christopher Hitchins is the Commander for 2 PARA with his Regimental Sergeant Major, RSM Christopher Groves.
The 2nd Battalion, the Parachute Regiment (2 PARA) is an airborne infantry unit of the British Army, renowned for its rapid deployment capabilities and combat effectiveness. The present day 2 PARA was formed in July 1948 from the 5th (Scottish) Parachute Battalion. However, they draw heritage from the 2nd Parachute Battalion which was formed in 1941 during WWII and amalgamated with the 3rd Para Bn in 1947. 2 PARA has participated in a wide-variety of significant military operations, including the D-Day landings, the Suez Crisis, anti-terror operations in Cyprus, stability operations in Northern Ireland during the Troubles, expeditionary operations in support of the Falklands War, and modern conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan. The battalion’s motto, “Utrinque Paratus,” meaning “Ready for Anything,” reflects its readiness to deploy and fight anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice. Their call-sign, “Pegasus,” symbolizes its airborne heritage and connection to the mythological winged horse. Known for their courage, discipline, and professionalism, 2 PARA continues to serve as a core component of the British Army’s airborne forces, capable of executing complex operations in challenging environments.
In this episode, we focus on themes surrounding multinational interoperability and the challenges of conducting operations in restrictive terrain. Our guests on their training experience at the Joint Readiness Training Center, emphasizing the complexities of transitioning from counterinsurgency (COIN) to large-scale combat operations. Topics discussed include adapting British planning processes, such as the combat estimate, to align with the U.S. military decision-making process. The conversation highlights the importance of effective communication between allied forces, the necessity of flexibility in dynamic combat environments, and the integration of new technologies like the ATAK C2 system to enhance situational awareness and ease the cognitive load on commanders. Specifically, this will allow various unified action partners, such as coalition forces or multinational allies to focus on a concept known as I3: Integration, Interoperability, and Interdependence, which emphasizes the collaboration and synchronization between UAPs to maximize combat effectiveness.
Best practices for integrating enablers, such as engineers, artillery, and sustainment elements, into battle group operations are also addressed. The discussion reveals challenges posed by dense, restrictive terrain, including logistics management, water resupply, and maintaining battlefield discipline. Leaders underscore the critical role of small-unit leadership, adaptability, and mastery of the basics, such as camouflage, concealment, and fieldcraft, in achieving mission success. These insights offer valuable lessons for improving multinational coordination, overcoming friction in complex environments, and ensuring readiness for high-intensity LSCO.
Part of S12 “The JIIMs of JRTC: Working with Our Unified Action Partners” series.
