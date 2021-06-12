Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Adam Kinzinger
Government
Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • False Prophets & Politics: A chat with theologian Dr. Russell Moore
    Congressman Adam Kinzinger sits down with theologian and preacher Dr. Russell Moore to discuss the impact of false idols on religion and politics.
    2/4/2022
    43:58
  • The Next Chapter with Congressman Adam Kinzinger
    This week, Adam shares why he decided not to run for re-election and his vision for Country First as we all come together to fight a broader fight nationwide to save the soul of our country.
    12/6/2021
    22:15
  • Defending the Capitol on January 6th: A chat with Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn
    This week, Adam sits down with Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn, who shares his experience defending the U.S. Capitol on January 6th.
    10/26/2021
    40:15
  • Who We Are: The evolution of Country First with Adam Kinzinger
    Congressman Adam Kinzinger provides an update on the Country First movement -- where it started, what it's accomplished, and where we're headed. Adam discusses the evolution of the movement, and how its mission has expanded beyond what he originally expected.
    10/11/2021
    29:53
  • The Dangers of a Politicized Military: A chat with Chaps and Cons from Barstool’s Zero Blog Thirty (ZBT)
    This week, Adam is joined by the hosts of Zero Blog Thirty, “Uncle” Chaps and Captain Cons, to discuss how important it is not to politicize our Armed Forces, and the lessons civil society can learn from the military for living, working, and caring for those who think differently from us.
    9/28/2021
    35:47

About Country First Conversations

Congressman Adam Kinzinger invites leaders committed to putting our Country before Party to have candid discussions about how to restore truth, courage, hope, and optimism to American politics.
