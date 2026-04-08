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20 episodes
- Congressman Adam Kinzinger provides an update on the Country First movement -- where it started, what it's accomplished, and where we're headed. Adam discusses the evolution of the movement, and how its mission has expanded beyond what he originally expected.
The Dangers of a Politicized Military: A chat with Chaps and Cons from Barstool’s Zero Blog Thirty (ZBT)09/28/2021 | 35 mins.This week, Adam is joined by the hosts of Zero Blog Thirty, “Uncle” Chaps and Captain Cons, to discuss how important it is not to politicize our Armed Forces, and the lessons civil society can learn from the military for living, working, and caring for those who think differently from us.
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About Country First Conversations
Congressman Adam Kinzinger invites leaders committed to putting our Country before Party to have candid discussions about how to restore truth, courage, hope, and optimism to American politics.Podcast website
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