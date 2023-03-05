Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The DSR Daily Brief in the App
Listen to The DSR Daily Brief in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
The DSR Daily Brief

The DSR Daily Brief

Podcast The DSR Daily Brief
Podcast The DSR Daily Brief

The DSR Daily Brief

The DSR Network
add
The DSR Daily Brief is a daily news podcast cover the foreign policy and national security news. Each weekday morning, Grant Haver and Chris Cotnoir will bring ... More
GovernmentNewsDaily News
The DSR Daily Brief is a daily news podcast cover the foreign policy and national security news. Each weekday morning, Grant Haver and Chris Cotnoir will bring ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 294
  • The DSR Daily Brief for May 9, 2023: Putin's Defiant Victory Day Speech, Russian Missile Attacks, A Meeting on the Debt Ceiling
    The two hundred eighty-fourth episode of the DSR Daily Brief Stories Cited in the Episode: Ukraine downs 15 Russian missiles as EU Commission president travels to Kyiv Putin says ‘real war’ being waged against Russia on lower-key Victory Day Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table EU targets Central Asia in drive to stop sanctioned goods reaching Russia  Israel strikes Gaza killing 13 people, including four children US on track to set record in 2023 for mass killings after series of shootings LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, exits China app as demand wavers ‘Freaky-looking’ fanged fishes found on Oregon beaches Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/9/2023
    13:50
  • The DSR Daily Brief for May 8, 2023: Russia Steps Up Attacks on Ukraine, Janet Yellen's Warning, Shooter in Texas With Ties to White Supremacy
    The two hundred eighty-third episode of the DSR Daily Brief Stories Cited in the Episode: Russia launched 35 attack drones over Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force says. Ukraine war: 'Mad panic' as Russia evacuates town near Zaporizhzhia plant Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt Texas gunman’s white supremacist views eyed as possible motive All hail Queen Ursula! Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost trade, lower border tensions Democrat urges Justice Roberts to act over Clarence Thomas’s ‘tangled web’ Man uses $40 in lottery winnings to win $500,000 jackpot Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/8/2023
    14:15
  • The DSR Daily Brief for May 5, 2023: Another Shooting in Serbia, Wagner Leader Threatens to Pull Out of Bakhmut
    The two hundred eighty-second episode of the DSR Daily Brief Stories Cited in the Episode: 8 Are Dead in Shooting in Serbia, a Day After School Massacre Judicial activist directed fees to Clarence Thomas’s wife, urged ‘no mention of Ginni’ Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner Group boss says he will pull troops out of Bakhmut Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about AI risks Rishi Sunak is failing his first major electoral test Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea meeting in Turkey Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy A New Jersey Mystery: Who Dumped Hundreds of Pounds of Pasta, and Why? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/5/2023
    13:07
  • The DSR Daily Brief for May 4, 2023: Kherson Residents Prepare For Something Big, Fed Rate Increase, Atlanta Shooting Suspect Caught
    The two hundred eighty-first episode of the DSR Daily Brief Stories Cited in the Episode: Military veteran suspected of killing 1 woman, injuring 4 others in Atlanta medical facility is captured. Here’s how the hourslong manhunt unfolded Ukraine residents prepare for curfew after night of heavy shelling Ukraine's Zelenskiy, in The Hague, says Putin must face justice Fed Makes 10th Rate Increase and Opens Door to Pause Sudan’s warring generals closely matched ahead of latest cease-fire King Charles III’s ‘Make Britain Great Again’ village White House to meet Microsoft, Google CEOs on AI dangers Deputies find reported 'fight in progress' involved brawling goats Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    13:25
  • The DSR Daily Brief for May 3, 2023: The DSR Daily Brief for May 3, 2023: The Latest in Ukraine, Texas Manhunt Ends, A Belarusian Activist is Sentenced
    The Two Hundred Eightieth Episode of the DSR Daily Brief Stories Cited in the Episode: Huge fires at oil depots in Russia and Ukraine as sides press drone war Belarusian activist Protasevich sentenced to eight years in jail Pentagon leaks: we weren’t told about intelligence breach, Zelenskiy says Spike in Russian combat deaths fuels fears of worse carnage to come Hungary embarks on judicial reform hoping to unlock EU cash Texas manhunt ends after suspect accused of killing 5 found hiding in laundry pile Nord Stream: Report puts Russian navy ships near pipeline blast site Company offers $1,000 to track all the crashes in 'The Fast and the Furious' franchise Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    12:49

More Government podcasts

About The DSR Daily Brief

The DSR Daily Brief is a daily news podcast cover the foreign policy and national security news. Each weekday morning, Grant Haver and Chris Cotnoir will bring you the latest as covered by the best media outlets from around the world. Members of the DSR network get bonus briefings over the weekend. See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Podcast website

Listen to The DSR Daily Brief, 89.7FM On-Demand and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The DSR Daily Brief

The DSR Daily Brief

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The DSR Daily Brief: Podcasts in Family