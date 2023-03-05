The DSR Daily Brief is a daily news podcast cover the foreign policy and national security news. Each weekday morning, Grant Haver and Chris Cotnoir will bring ... More
The DSR Daily Brief for May 9, 2023: Putin's Defiant Victory Day Speech, Russian Missile Attacks, A Meeting on the Debt Ceiling
Stories Cited in the Episode:
Ukraine downs 15 Russian missiles as EU Commission president travels to Kyiv
Putin says ‘real war’ being waged against Russia on lower-key Victory Day
Deal or default? Biden, GOP must decide what’s on the table
EU targets Central Asia in drive to stop sanctioned goods reaching Russia
Israel strikes Gaza killing 13 people, including four children
US on track to set record in 2023 for mass killings after series of shootings
LinkedIn cuts over 700 jobs, exits China app as demand wavers
‘Freaky-looking’ fanged fishes found on Oregon beaches
5/9/2023
13:50
The DSR Daily Brief for May 8, 2023: Russia Steps Up Attacks on Ukraine, Janet Yellen's Warning, Shooter in Texas With Ties to White Supremacy
Stories Cited in the Episode:
Russia launched 35 attack drones over Kyiv, the Ukrainian Air Force says.
Ukraine war: 'Mad panic' as Russia evacuates town near Zaporizhzhia plant
Yellen: ‘No good options’ if Congress fails to act on debt
Texas gunman’s white supremacist views eyed as possible motive
All hail Queen Ursula!
Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to boost trade, lower border tensions
Democrat urges Justice Roberts to act over Clarence Thomas’s ‘tangled web’
Man uses $40 in lottery winnings to win $500,000 jackpot
5/8/2023
14:15
The DSR Daily Brief for May 5, 2023: Another Shooting in Serbia, Wagner Leader Threatens to Pull Out of Bakhmut
Stories Cited in the Episode:
8 Are Dead in Shooting in Serbia, a Day After School Massacre
Judicial activist directed fees to Clarence Thomas’s wife, urged ‘no mention of Ginni’
Yevgeny Prigozhin: Wagner Group boss says he will pull troops out of Bakhmut
Biden, Harris meet with CEOs about AI risks
Rishi Sunak is failing his first major electoral test
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea meeting in Turkey
Proud Boys’ Tarrio guilty of Jan. 6 seditious conspiracy
A New Jersey Mystery: Who Dumped Hundreds of Pounds of Pasta, and Why?
5/5/2023
13:07
The DSR Daily Brief for May 4, 2023: Kherson Residents Prepare For Something Big, Fed Rate Increase, Atlanta Shooting Suspect Caught
Stories Cited in the Episode:
Military veteran suspected of killing 1 woman, injuring 4 others in Atlanta medical facility is captured. Here’s how the hourslong manhunt unfolded
Ukraine residents prepare for curfew after night of heavy shelling
Ukraine's Zelenskiy, in The Hague, says Putin must face justice
Fed Makes 10th Rate Increase and Opens Door to Pause
Sudan’s warring generals closely matched ahead of latest cease-fire
King Charles III’s ‘Make Britain Great Again’ village
White House to meet Microsoft, Google CEOs on AI dangers
Deputies find reported 'fight in progress' involved brawling goats
5/4/2023
13:25
The DSR Daily Brief for May 3, 2023: The DSR Daily Brief for May 3, 2023: The Latest in Ukraine, Texas Manhunt Ends, A Belarusian Activist is Sentenced
Stories Cited in the Episode:
Huge fires at oil depots in Russia and Ukraine as sides press drone war
Belarusian activist Protasevich sentenced to eight years in jail
Pentagon leaks: we weren’t told about intelligence breach, Zelenskiy says
Spike in Russian combat deaths fuels fears of worse carnage to come
Hungary embarks on judicial reform hoping to unlock EU cash
Texas manhunt ends after suspect accused of killing 5 found hiding in laundry pile
Nord Stream: Report puts Russian navy ships near pipeline blast site
Company offers $1,000 to track all the crashes in 'The Fast and the Furious' franchise
