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The DSR Daily

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The DSR Daily
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1065 episodes

  • The DSR Daily

    August 6: Oh Look, Another Republican Embroiled in Scandal

    08/06/2026 | 21 mins.
    On the DSR Daily for August 6, we discuss Chuck Edwards withdrawing from reelection, the confirmation of a new CDC director, yet another rogue AI breach, and more.
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  • The DSR Daily

    August 5: Big Progressive Wins in Michigan and Beyond

    08/05/2026 | 25 mins.
    On the DSR Daily for Wednesday, we break down the victory of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, a judge dismissing January 6th charges against Oath Keepers, the utter failure of the White House UFC event, and more.
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  • The DSR Daily

    August 4: Critical Primaries in Michigan and Beyond

    08/04/2026 | 26 mins.
    On the DSR Daily for Tuesday, we cover today’s primaries in Michigan and more, another tragic death in ICE custody, reports that the US’s munitions are drastically depleted, and more.
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  • The DSR Daily

    August 3: Trump Lashes Out as Blanche Backs Down

    08/03/2026 | 21 mins.
    On the DSR Daily for Monday, we break down Blanche backing down on the anti-weaponization fund, Trump lashing out over the Reflecting Pool, RFK Jr. telling families to get vaccinated, and more.
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  • The DSR Daily

    DSR Daily Live July 31: Hamas Agrees to Disarm—Will it Actually Achieve Peace?

    08/02/2026 | 1h 6 mins.
    On the DSR Daily Live for Friday, we break down Hamas agreeing to disarm, Trump’s Cabinet meeting at Camp David, the state of the race in Michigan, and take questions from our live audience.
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About The DSR Daily
The DSR Daily is a daily news podcast cover the foreign policy and national security news. Each weekday morning, Riley Fessler, Minnah Stein, and David Rothkopf will bring you the latest as covered by the best media outlets from around the world. See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
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