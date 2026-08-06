On the DSR Daily Live for Friday, we break down Hamas agreeing to disarm, Trump’s Cabinet meeting at Camp David, the state of the race in Michigan, and take questions from our live audience. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

On the DSR Daily for Monday, we break down Blanche backing down on the anti-weaponization fund, Trump lashing out over the Reflecting Pool, RFK Jr. telling families to get vaccinated, and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

On the DSR Daily for Tuesday, we cover today’s primaries in Michigan and more, another tragic death in ICE custody, reports that the US’s munitions are drastically depleted, and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

On the DSR Daily for Wednesday, we break down the victory of Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan, a judge dismissing January 6th charges against Oath Keepers, the utter failure of the White House UFC event, and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

On the DSR Daily for August 6, we discuss Chuck Edwards withdrawing from reelection, the confirmation of a new CDC director, yet another rogue AI breach, and more. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

About The DSR Daily

About The DSR Daily

About The DSR Daily

The DSR Daily is a daily news podcast cover the foreign policy and national security news. Each weekday morning, Riley Fessler, Minnah Stein, and David Rothkopf will bring you the latest as covered by the best media outlets from around the world. See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.