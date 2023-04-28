Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
BBC Radio 4
Alex Forsyth presents topical debate in which guests answer questions from members of the public. Anita Anand presents listeners' responses to the issues raised... More
GovernmentNews
  • AA:GP appointments, Housing developments
    Have your say on the issues discussed on Any Questions?
    5/13/2023
    43:09
  • AQ: Minette Batters, Dame Meg Hillier MP, Danny Kruger MP, Danny Sriskandarajah
    Alex Forsyth presents political debate from Marnhull Village Hall in Dorset
    5/12/2023
    46:54
  • AQ: Tim Farron MP, Richard Holden MP, Seb Payne, Lucy Powell MP
    Alex Forsyth presents political debate and discussion from High Lane Village Hall.
    5/5/2023
    46:59
  • AA: Sudanese refugees, Voter ID
    Have your say on the issues discussed on Any Questions?
    4/29/2023
    38:00
  • AQ: Lucy Fisher, Robert Jenrick, David Lammy, Bronwen Maddox
    Alex Forsyth presents political debate from Tyndale Baptist Church, Bristol
    4/28/2023
    46:31

About Any Questions? and Any Answers?

Alex Forsyth presents topical debate in which guests answer questions from members of the public. Anita Anand presents listeners' responses to the issues raised.
