Podcasts Government Any Questions? and Any Answers?

Any Questions? and Any Answers? BBC Radio 4 Government Latest episode

188 episodes AA: Climate, Social Care 08/01/2026 | 40 mins. Have your say on the subjects raised in Any Questions?

Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, Tom McTague, Tim Stanley, Helen Whately MP 07/31/2026 | 52 mins. Alex Forsyth presents political debate from St Mark's Church in Clerkenwell, London

AA: Burnham policies / Number 10 North 07/25/2026 | 40 mins. Have your say on the subjects raised in Any Questions?

AQ: Saqib Bhatti MP, Lord Falconer, Baroness Fox, Polly Mackenzie 07/24/2026 | 51 mins. Alex Forsyth presents political debate from Elgar Concert Hall, University of Birmingham

AA: Social Care & Andy Burnham 07/18/2026 | 39 mins. Have your say on the subjects raised in Any Questions?



1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

20

28

29

30

31

32

33

34

35

36

37

38





About Any Questions? and Any Answers? About Any Questions? and Any Answers? About Any Questions? and Any Answers? Alex Forsyth presents topical debate in which guests from politics, business, science, arts and the media answer questions from members of the public. Anita Anand presents listeners' responses to the issues raised. Podcast website Government

Listen to Any Questions? and Any Answers?, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Open app Get the free radio.net app Stations and podcasts to bookmark

Stations and podcasts to bookmark Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth

Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth Supports Carplay & Android Auto

Supports Carplay & Android Auto Many other app features Any Questions? and Any Answers? Scan code,

download the app,

start listening.