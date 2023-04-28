Any Questions? and Any Answers?
Any Questions? and Any Answers?
BBC Radio 4
Alex Forsyth presents topical debate in which guests answer questions from members of the public. Anita Anand presents listeners' responses to the issues raised... More
Available Episodes
5 of 38
AA:GP appointments, Housing developments
Have your say on the issues discussed on Any Questions?
AQ: Minette Batters, Dame Meg Hillier MP, Danny Kruger MP, Danny Sriskandarajah
Alex Forsyth presents political debate from Marnhull Village Hall in Dorset
AQ: Tim Farron MP, Richard Holden MP, Seb Payne, Lucy Powell MP
Alex Forsyth presents political debate and discussion from High Lane Village Hall.
AA: Sudanese refugees, Voter ID
Have your say on the issues discussed on Any Questions?
AQ: Lucy Fisher, Robert Jenrick, David Lammy, Bronwen Maddox
Alex Forsyth presents political debate from Tyndale Baptist Church, Bristol
About Any Questions? and Any Answers?
Alex Forsyth presents topical debate in which guests answer questions from members of the public. Anita Anand presents listeners' responses to the issues raised.Podcast website
