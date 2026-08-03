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Any Questions? and Any Answers?
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Any Questions? and Any Answers?

BBC Radio 4
Government
Any Questions? and Any Answers?
Latest episode

188 episodes

  • Any Questions? and Any Answers?

    AA: Climate, Social Care

    08/01/2026 | 40 mins.
    Have your say on the subjects raised in Any Questions?
  • Any Questions? and Any Answers?

    Miatta Fahnbulleh MP, Tom McTague, Tim Stanley, Helen Whately MP

    07/31/2026 | 52 mins.
    Alex Forsyth presents political debate from St Mark's Church in Clerkenwell, London
  • Any Questions? and Any Answers?

    AA: Burnham policies / Number 10 North

    07/25/2026 | 40 mins.
    Have your say on the subjects raised in Any Questions?
  • Any Questions? and Any Answers?

    AQ: Saqib Bhatti MP, Lord Falconer, Baroness Fox, Polly Mackenzie

    07/24/2026 | 51 mins.
    Alex Forsyth presents political debate from Elgar Concert Hall, University of Birmingham
  • Any Questions? and Any Answers?

    AA: Social Care & Andy Burnham

    07/18/2026 | 39 mins.
    Have your say on the subjects raised in Any Questions?
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About Any Questions? and Any Answers?
Alex Forsyth presents topical debate in which guests from politics, business, science, arts and the media answer questions from members of the public. Anita Anand presents listeners' responses to the issues raised.
Podcast website
Government

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