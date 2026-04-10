Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
48 episodes
- We are beyond thrilled to announce Democracy Decoded once again has been nominated for a Webby Award in the category of Public Service & Activism podcasts!
Please vote now for Democracy Decoded by the April 16 deadline to help our expert insights and analysis reach even more ears!
How to Vote:
Visit the following link: https://wbby.co/57462N
CLICK the “vote” button under Democracy Decoded.
REGISTER with the Webby Awards website when prompted (if you already have an account, sign in).
FOR YOUR VOTE TO COUNT: Check your email for a message from The Webby Awards that says “Webby People’s Voice Confirmation”.
CLICK the “Make Your Voice Count” button.
That’s it — you’re done! On behalf of the Democracy Decoded team and everyone at Campaign Legal Center, thank you!
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- New voting restrictions across the country are threatening to make it harder for millions of Americans to participate in elections. In some states, these barriers have thrown long-registered voters into limbo, as Arizona voter James Wilson learned when he nearly lost his ability to vote because of strict new proof-of-citizenship rules.
In this season finale, Democracy Decoded examines how these barriers to voting — along with an administration actively attempting to curtail the freedom to vote and a Supreme Court with voting rights cases on its docket — are reshaping access to the ballot.
Host Simone Leeper speaks with election law scholar Rick Hasen and Campaign Legal Center’s voting rights expert Danielle Lang to unpack the rise of new barriers to voting, the future of the Voting Rights Act, the dangers of executive overreach, and the policy solutions and reforms needed to secure the freedom to vote in 2026 and beyond.
Timestamps:
(00:00) — How did one Arizona voter nearly lose his right to vote?
(04:35) — Why are federal actions now threatening elections?
(06:50) — How do proof-of-citizenship laws disenfranchise voters?
(11:48) — What happened inside Arizona’s dual-track voting system?
(15:32) — Who is most affected by modern voting restrictions?
(21:36) — What role has the federal government historically played in protecting voting rights?
(23:49) — Why is the SAVE Act so bad for voting rights?
(25:16) — What is Campaign Legal Center doing to protect the freedom to vote in Louisiana?
(28:38) — What is Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act?
(30:06) — What is the Turtle Mountain v. Howe case?
(34:05) — What reforms are needed to protect elections in 2026 and beyond?
Host and Guests:
Simone Leeper litigates a wide range of redistricting-related cases at Campaign Legal Center, challenging gerrymanders and advocating for election systems that guarantee all voters an equal opportunity to influence our democracy. Prior to arriving at CLC, Simone was a law clerk in the office of Senator Ed Markey and at the Library of Congress, Office of General Counsel. She received her J.D. cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center in 2019 and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Columbia University in 2016.
James Wilson is a resident of Pinal County, Arizona. He’s passionate about voting and has done voter registration work for many years. He first registered to vote in Arizona in 1982 and has proudly voted in many elections since then.
Danielle Lang leads Campaign Legal Center's voting rights team dedicated to safeguarding the freedom to vote. She litigates in state and federal courts from trial to the Supreme Court, and advocates for equitable and meaningful voter access at all levels of government. Danielle has worked as a civil rights litigator her entire career. At CLC, she has led litigation against Texas's racially discriminatory voter ID law, Florida's modern-day poll tax for rights restoration, Arizona's burdensome registration requirements, North Dakota's voter ID law targeting Native communities and numerous successful challenges to signature match policies for absentee ballots. Previously, Danielle served as a Skadden Fellow in the Employment Rights Project of Bet Tzedek Legal Services in Los Angeles, where she represented low-wage immigrant workers in wage and hour, discrimination and human trafficking matters. From 2012 to 2013, Danielle clerked for Judge Richard A. Paez on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
Professor Richard L. Hasen is the Gary T. Schwartz Endowed Chair in Law, Professor of Political Science (by courtesy) and Director of the Safeguarding Democracy Project at UCLA School of Law. He is an internationally recognized expert in election law, writing as well in the areas of legislation and statutory interpretation, remedies and torts. He is co-author of leading casebooks in election law and remedies. Hasen served in 2022 and 2024 as an NBC News/MSNBC Election Law Analyst. He was a CNN Election Law Analyst in 2020.
Links:
Voting Is an American Freedom. The President Can’t Change That – CLC
Victory! Anti-Voter Executive Order Halted in Court – CLC
How CLC Is Pushing Back on the Trump Administration’s Anti-Voter Actions – CLC
Efforts to Undermine the Freedom to Vote, Explained – CLC
Why America Needs the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – CLC
Protecting the Freedom to Vote Through State Voting Rights Acts – CLC
What Does the U.S. Supreme Court’s Recent Arizona Decision Mean for Voters? – CLC
What You Need to Know About the SAVE Act – CLC
In-Person Voting Access – CLC
Modernizing Voter Registration – CLC
A Raging Battle for Democracy One Year from the Midterms – Trevor Potter’s newsletter
Four Threats to Future Elections We Need to Discuss Now – Trevor Potter’s newsletter
About CLC:
Democracy Decoded is a production of Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the wide range of challenges facing American democracy. Campaign Legal Center fights for every American’s freedom to vote and participate meaningfully in the democratic process. Learn more about us.
Democracy Decoded is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what’s broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Under our Constitution, the federal government and the states have distinct powers — especially when it comes to elections. But the Trump administration has repeatedly tried to interfere with how states run elections, pushing unlawful policies that undermine faith in safe, secure and accurate elections.
Host Simone Leeper sits down with Catie Kelley, Senior Director of Policy and Strategic Partnerships at Campaign Legal Center, and Jonathan Diaz, CLC’s Director of Voting Advocacy and Partnerships, to examine how the Trump administration has attempted to federalize elections, impose unconstitutional voter restrictions and silence Americans.
They unpack CLC’s major court victory against the administration’s unlawful election executive order; explain how new proof-of-citizenship requirements could disenfranchise millions of voters; and discuss lawsuits defending states’ rights and voters’ privacy against federal overreach. They also explore broader threats—from troubling legislation and to presidential attacks on mail-in voting—and what Campaign Legal Center is doing to preserve checks and balances, protect election integrity and defend every American’s freedom to vote.
Timestamps:
(00:00) — What does “federalism” mean, and why is it under attack?
(02:50) — How is the Trump administration overstepping its authority on elections?
(06:44) — What lawsuits has CLC filed to stop the president’s election overreach?
(07:58) — Why are proof-of-citizenship rules so dangerous for voters?
(11:28) — How are military families impacted by new voting restrictions?
(14:50) — Why is the DOJ demanding states’ voter data—and why is it alarming?
(17:56) — How are states pushing back to defend their power and voters’ privacy?
(19:10) — What is the SAVE Act, and how could it silence millions of voters?
(25:16) — Why is mail-in voting under attack again?
(28:41) — How does misinformation from the president erode trust in elections?
(30:51) — What lessons from 2024 should shape the 2026 midterms?
(34:04) — What can states do to strengthen confidence in elections?
(36:24) — What should voters remember heading into 2026 and beyond?
(40:17) — How can Americans hold the line for democracy?
Host and Guests:
Simone Leeper litigates a wide range of redistricting-related cases at Campaign Legal Center, challenging gerrymanders and advocating for election systems that guarantee all voters an equal opportunity to influence our democracy. Prior to arriving at CLC, Simone was a law clerk in the office of Senator Ed Markey and at the Library of Congress, Office of General Counsel. She received her J.D. cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center in 2019 and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Columbia University in 2016.
Catie Kelley is Senior Director of Policy & Strategic Partnerships at Campaign Legal Center. Catie oversees CLC's policy work at the federal, state and local levels. She is leading CLC's work to address the emerging threats of election sabotage. Previously, Catie built and ran CLC's state campaign finance program. In that capacity, she worked with state and local stakeholders and policymakers to advance innovative policies designed to decrease the influence of money in the political process. She began her legal career in the Federal Election Commission's Office of General Counsel.
Jonathan Diaz is Director of Voting Advocacy and Partnerships at Campaign Legal Center. Jonathan advocates for laws and policies that expand the freedom to vote for all Americans; leads CLC's work on combatting election sabotage; and coordinates CLC's relationships with national, state and local voting rights partners.
Jonathan manages CLC's work to protect election results and defend against election sabotage, and he works directly with CLC's litigation, communications and policy teams to help set organizational strategy on voting rights and elections advocacy. He also works directly with election officials at the state and local level to improve election administration processes, and he represents CLC in democracy reform coalitions to coordinate legal, advocacy and messaging strategies with partner organizations across the country.
Jonathan has also litigated voting rights cases in federal courts across the country, including LULAC v. Executive Office of the President (challenging the President's unconstitutional executive order on voting); LUCHA v. Fontes (challenging Arizona's burdensome and discriminatory proof-of-citizenship requirements for voter registration); VoteAmerica v. Raffensperger (challenging Georgia's restrictions on the distribution of absentee ballot applications); and Raysor v. Lee (challenging Florida's conditioning of rights restoration for voters with past felony convictions on the payment of legal financial obligations).
Links:
Victory! Anti-Voter Executive Order Halted in Court – CLC
Voting Is an American Freedom. The President Can’t Change That – CLC
How CLC Is Pushing Back on the Trump Administration’s Anti-Voter Actions – CLC
Taking Action Against Presidential Abuses of Power – CLC
What You Need to Know About the SAVE Act – CLC
Vote-By-Mail: A Secure and Accessible Way to Cast Your Ballot – CLC
A Raging Battle for Democracy One Year from the Midterms – Trevor Potter’s newsletter
About CLC:
Democracy Decoded is a production of Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the wide range of challenges facing American democracy. Campaign Legal Center fights for every American’s freedom to vote and participate meaningfully in the democratic process. Learn more about us.
Democracy Decoded is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what’s broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Host Simone Leeper shares a quick Election Day 2025 update — Campaign Legal Center staff worked to safeguard elections; millions of Americans exercised their freedom to vote in states across the country; and Democracy Decoded will return next week with lessons learned from this and past elections that we will carry with us into 2026 and beyond.
About CLC:
Democracy Decoded is a production of Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the wide range of challenges facing American democracy. Campaign Legal Center fights for every American’s freedom to vote and participate meaningfully in the democratic process. Learn more about us.
Democracy Decoded is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what’s broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Gerrymandering—the manipulation of voting maps for partisan gain—has been part of American politics since its founding, but today, the problem is reaching a breaking point.
In this episode, host Simone Leeper shares the story of Vicki and Malcolm Reed, a Utah couple who Campaign Legal Center are representing in a landmark lawsuit defending voters’ rights, alongside Mark Gaber, CLC’s Senior Director of Redistricting. Together, they trace how Utahns fought back after lawmakers attempted to overturn a voter-approved ballot measure that created a citizen-led independent redistricting commission—and how the Utah Supreme Court ultimately sided with voters.
As Malcolm and Vicki’s story unfolds, we also highlight how the current wave of mid-decade redistricting arms race that started in Texas and is now spilling into other states threatens to weaken voters’ voices nationwide. We explore how voters, courts and Congress can act to restore fairness to America’s elections and ensure that voters — not politicians — decide the outcome.
Timestamps:
(00:01) — Who are Vicki and Malcolm Reed, and why did they take on Utah’s legislature?
(02:10) — What is gerrymandering, and how does it work?
(05:11) — How did the framers envision fair representation?
(10:10) — What is redistricting, and why does it matter for voters?
(11:25) — What was Utah’s Proposition 4, and how did it aim to end gerrymandering?
(14:42) — What’s the difference between racial and partisan gerrymandering?
(15:12) — How do “packing” and “cracking” weaken voters’ power?
(16:02) — How has technology supercharged modern gerrymandering?
(17:12) — How did Utah lawmakers gut the independent redistricting commission?
(20:44) — Why did Campaign Legal Center sue the Utah legislature?
(23:22) — What happened when CLC argued the case before the Utah Supreme Court?
(25:15) — What did the unanimous court decision mean for Utah voters?
(28:50) — What is happening right now in Texas and other states across the country?
(32:55) — What federal laws could end gerrymandering nationwide?
(36:13) — Why should the fight for fair maps in Utah give us hope for democracy?
Host and Guests:
Simone Leeper litigates a wide range of redistricting-related cases at Campaign Legal Center, challenging gerrymanders and advocating for election systems that guarantee all voters an equal opportunity to influence our democracy. Prior to arriving at CLC, Simone was a law clerk in the office of Senator Ed Markey and at the Library of Congress, Office of General Counsel. She received her J.D. cum laude from Georgetown University Law Center in 2019 and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Columbia University in 2016.
Malcolm and Vicki Reid have been residents of Salt Lake County, Utah for over seven years. Malcolm is registered as a Democrat and Vicki is registered as a Republican but they both consider themselves moderates.Civic engagement is very important to both Malcolm and Vicki and they participated as plaintiffs in the case LWV Utah and MWEG v. Utah State Legislature advocating for fair maps for Utahns.
Mark Gaber manages Campaign Legal Center’s redistricting litigation and policy program, which seeks to achieve fair maps for racial and language minority groups, and to curb the influence of partisanship in redistricting.
Mark has led CLC’s redistricting program to major successes since the 2020 Census. He argued for petitioners in the Wisconsin Supreme Court in Clarke v. Wisconsin Election Commission, which resulted in the invalidation of Wisconsin’s state legislative maps and the transformation of the state’s legislative maps from being among the most politically skewed to among the most politically fair in the country.
He is lead counsel in League of Women Voters of Utah v. Utah State Legislature, in which CLC has successfully challenged the Utah legislature’s repeal of a voter-adopted initiative reforming the state’s redistricting process and its enactment of an extremely gerrymandered congressional map. In that case, Mark has (to date) argued twice in the Utah Supreme Court, resulting in two unanimous decisions in favor of CLC’s clients.
Mark has also led CLC’s redistricting team to victories enforcing the Voting Rights Act (VRA). These include two cases on behalf of North Dakota’s Native American voters, where he has argued in the Eighth Circuit against a challenge aiming to neutralize the VRA by precluding citizens from filing suit and where CLC’s clients have secured two legislative districts providing Native American voters an equal opportunity to elect their preferred candidates. Mark also led CLC’s successful challenge to Washington’s legislative map, which was found to discriminate against Latino voters in the Yakima region, and CLC’s ongoing challenge to the racially discriminatory Galveston County, Texas, map.
Links:
Cartoon, "The Gerry-Mander", 1813 — Smithsonian
Gerrymandering: The Origin Story — Library of Congress Blogs
LWV Utah and MWEG v. Utah State Legislature — CLC
Voting Rights Groups Sue To Ensure All Utah Voters Have a Voice — CLC
Opinion: Why we sued Utah lawmakers for alleged gerrymandering — Desert News
CLC, Utahns Score Huge Victory in the Fight for Fair Maps — CLC
Utahns Score Huge Victory Voiding Amendment D — CLC
What Is Gerrymandering? — CLC
How Can We Combat Gerrymandering? — CLC
Do Independent Redistricting Commissions Really Prevent Gerrymandering? Yes, They Do — CLC
New Report Outlines How to Make a Redistricting Commission Effective — CLC
Independent Redistricting Commissions: Primer and Best Practices — CLC
Redistricting Commissions in the 2021 Redistricting Cycle — CLC
League of Women Voters on the Utah win — LWV
Understanding the Current High Stakes Redistricting Fight – Trevor Potter’s Newsletter
Inside the Trump Administration’s Efforts to Discriminate Against Texas’ Black and Latino Voters — CLC
About CLC:
Democracy Decoded is a production of Campaign Legal Center, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization dedicated to solving the wide range of challenges facing American democracy. Campaign Legal Center fights for every American’s freedom to vote and participate meaningfully in the democratic process. Learn more about us.
Democracy Decoded is part of The Democracy Group, a network of podcasts that examines what’s broken in our democracy and how we can work together to fix it.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Government podcasts
- Optimist EconomyGovernment, Society & Culture
- Civics 101Government, History, Society & Culture
- The Chris Plante ShowGovernment, News, Politics
- The Oath and The OfficeGovernment, News, Politics
- The Lawfare PodcastGovernment, History, News, Politics
- The John Phillips ShowGovernment, News, News Commentary
- American PotentialEducation, Government, News, Personal Journals, Politics, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- Red Eye RadioDaily News, Government, News
- 5-4Government, News, News Commentary
- The DSR NetworkGovernment
Trending Government podcasts
- The Signal SitdownGovernment, News, Politics
- LondongradDocumentary, Government, News, Society & Culture
- Advancing HealthGovernment, Health & Wellness, Medicine, News, Politics
- A Podcast with Charlie Swenson - To Hell and BackGovernment, Health & Wellness
- Public Works PodcastGovernment
- Pandora's Box: The Fall of L.A.'s SheriffGovernment, News, True Crime
- Directly Current: EVs for All AmericaBusiness News, Government, News, Technology
- Ranking U.S. PresidentsGovernment
- The Emergency Management Network PodcastBusiness, Government, Non-Profit
- The Kevin Roberts Show with Larry O’ConnorGovernment
- Medicaid Leadership ExchangeGovernment
- The Virginia Press RoomGovernment, News, Politics
- EU ScreamGovernment, News, News Commentary, Politics
- The Last Breath — A Podcast About Death And DyingGovernment
- Cyber Focus: Cybersecurity, National Security, and Critical InfrastructureGovernment, News, Tech News, Technology
- Energy Policy NowGovernment, News, Science
- Stories of Special Forces OperatorsBusiness News, Fitness, Government, Health & Wellness, History, News
- The Permanent ProblemGovernment, History, Society & Culture
- Papyrus D پاپیروس توسعهGovernment
- Voices in Local GovernmentGovernment
- A Matter of DegreesDocumentary, Government, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- Oral Arguments for the Court of Appeals for the Ninth CircuitGovernment
About Democracy Decoded
Let’s face it: This is an unprecedented time for our democracy. Many of our government’s checks and balances are being challenged or outright ignored. We did not arrive here because of one person or one policy, but rather the erosion of numerous safeguards, which, over time, have allowed some persistent issues with our system of government to be exploited. Decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court in recent years have favored secretive political donations and restrictive voting laws, reshaping our political landscape. Corruption and executive overreach are on the rise, and gerrymandering in states across the country continues to prevent many Americans from making their voices heard. If you follow us at Campaign Legal Center, you’ll have heard us repeatedly calling out these issues — and proposing ways to fix them. Because that’s what we’re all about: solving the wide range of challenges facing American democracy. This season of our award-winning podcast, Democracy Decoded, will focus on a handful of key factors that have led us to this point — and we’ll outline solutions for how we can begin to repair the cracks in our system. Each episode will spotlight the story of an individual client, organization, case, or specific problem indicating where these cracks have formed. Drawing from Campaign Legal Center’s experts and other distinguished guests, we will diagnose the underlying problems democracy faces and chart ways that we can hold our government accountable, ensuring everyone can participate fully in our democracy and we continue to have free and fair elections for years to come. Listeners will come away understanding the solutions Campaign Legal Center is advancing nationwide to shore up these crucial aspects of our democracy. Democracy Decoded will encourage listeners to better grasp how we, as citizens, can change things for the better.Podcast website
Listen to Democracy Decoded, Optimist Economy and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Democracy Decoded
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.