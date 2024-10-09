Powered by RND
The KABC News Blitz

790 KABC | Cumulus Media Los Angeles
GovernmentNews

Available Episodes

  • The LA City Council Votes to become a sanctuary city
    More Performative grandstanding from LA City Hall
    --------  
    37:36
  • Is Metro getting better or worse
    Are the steps Metro say's they're making to make the system safer working?
    --------  
    35:37
  • The Dumbest Insurance Fraud Story Ever
    It involves a bear costume and a rolls royce
    --------  
    35:43
  • Would you get into a Waymo?
    Autonomous cars are in Los Angeles! Do you see this as the wave of the future? or just a fad?
    --------  
    34:58
  • Does Crime Pay In California?
    The ring leaders of organized retail theft operations are getting minimal sentences when they are finally caught
    --------  
    36:21

About The KABC News Blitz

The city council will only give you 60 seconds, but you get 60 minutes on the KABC News Blitz. Randy Wang takes your calls on hyper-local news that you actually care about.
