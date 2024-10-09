Top Stations
The KABC News Blitz
The KABC News Blitz
790 KABC | Cumulus Media Los Angeles
add
The city council will only give you 60 seconds, but you get 60 minutes on the KABC News Blitz. Randy Wang takes your calls on hyper-local news that you actually care about.
More
Government
News
Available Episodes
5 of 100
The LA City Council Votes to become a sanctuary city
More Performative grandstanding from LA City HallSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
37:36
Is Metro getting better or worse
Are the steps Metro say's they're making to make the system safer working?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
35:37
The Dumbest Insurance Fraud Story Ever
It involves a bear costume and a rolls royceSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
35:43
Would you get into a Waymo?
Autonomous cars are in Los Angeles! Do you see this as the wave of the future? or just a fad?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
34:58
Does Crime Pay In California?
The ring leaders of organized retail theft operations are getting minimal sentences when they are finally caughtSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
--------
36:21
Show more
About The KABC News Blitz
The city council will only give you 60 seconds, but you get 60 minutes on the KABC News Blitz. Randy Wang takes your calls on hyper-local news that you actually care about.
Podcast website
