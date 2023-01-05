The Federal Drive with Terry Gerton

When he's not tooling around the National Capital region on his motorcycle, Tom Temin interviews federal executives and government contractors who provide analy... More
The Federal Drive with Tom Temin -- May 2, 2023
On today's episode of the Federal Drive with Tom Temin:
The Supreme Court looks ready to help out False Claims whistleblowers.
There's a call for greater scrutiny of defense officials who transition to the private sector. We'll hear what it could mean for the companies that hire them.
Does the Marines new modernization plan go too far? One of its former commandants thinks so.
5/2/2023
44:58
Is there a 'revolving door' between private companies and the Pentagon?
Last week, the Senate Armed Services Committee (SASC) heard testimony, regarding a so-called "revolving door" between the Pentagon and companies to which it awards contracts. The SASC's Personnel Subcommittee presented a report from Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) on the topic. It expresses concerns about undue influence and the potential ethical dilemmas of having so many former DoD officials working in the private sector. As you can imagine, this has the folks who represent the interests of those companies worried this could be the case of a solution looking for a problem. To hear more about that and other legislative developments, Federal Drive Executive Producer Eric White spoke to Stephanie Kostro, Executive Vice President for Policy at the Professional Services Council.
5/2/2023
19:38
Does the Marines new modernization plan go too far? One of its former commandants thinks so.
The U.S. Marine Corps is currently embarking on a restructuring plan know as Force Design 2030. It looks to reshape its combat power for future conflicts with near-peer adversaries, i.e. China. It also looks to put a bit more reliance on technological advances by divesting in the sorts of protective measures it used to rely on for maintaining operational readiness. Some though feel the plan goes too with these updates could potentially lead to the U.S. losing the upper hand on the international stage. One of them is retired Marine general and former Commandant of the Marine Corps Charles Krulak, who spoke with Federal News Network's Eric White about his concerns.
5/2/2023
23:04
The Supreme Court looks ready to help out False Claims whistleblowers
Right now, the Supreme Court is considering a case that could boost federal whistleblowers bringing forth wrongdoing by contractors under the False Claims Act. The case underscores the importance of intent and its relevance in these cases. For details and why it's a landmark case, Federal Drive Host Tom Temin spoke to noted D.C. whistleblower attorney Stephen Kohn.
5/2/2023
21:18
How do federal employees feel about upcoming telework changes? ‘Unsure’
“Am I going back to the office?”
It’s the question now on many federal employees’ minds after the White House called on agencies to rethink their work locations and make changes where necessary.
Many federal employees are expecting agency leadership to soon tell them to come into the office more often. Others don’t think telework policies will change much at all.
But plenty of respondents to Federal News Network’s latest online survey were decidedly unsure.
