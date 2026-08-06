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- A longstanding framework meant to root out inadvertent discrimination in hiring assessments will no longer be required for agencies. An interim final rule that OPM issued last week eliminates the "Uniform Guidelines on Employee Selection Procedures" from federal personnel policy and regulations. The move aligns with a June opinion from the Department of Justice, which deemed the framework for hiring assessments unconstitutional. Federal News Network's Drew Friedman breaks down what the changes will mean with the Partnership for Public Service's Jenny Mattingley.
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- Military spouses have long faced challenges that come with frequent moves, career disruptions and balancing family life during deployments. Now, a new White House executive order creates the President's Military Spouse Commission, a panel charged with developing recommendations on issues ranging from employment and child care to health care, education and housing. The administration says the commission will give military spouses a direct voice in shaping federal policy, but questions remain about what authority it will have and how quickly it can deliver results. Federal News Network's Rachel Cohen joins us with more.
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- Today on the Federal Drive with Terry Gerton
Breakthroughs get the headlines. Standards rarely do. But supporters of a bipartisan bill say America's biotechnology future depends on measurement science that most people never see
Better information often leads to better decisions. ARPA-H is investing in new technology designed to give clinicians a clearer picture of how a baby is tolerating labor
Data can reveal a problem. Solving it is another matter. New reporting examines the non-combat deaths of Army women and asks whether years of reviews and reforms have produced meaningful change
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- The Army has spent years studying sexual assault, domestic violence and other threats to the safety of service members. New reporting on the non-combat deaths of Army women raises a difficult question: what happens when an institution understands a problem but struggles to improve outcomes? Here with what they found are Austin Campbell and Daniel Johnson of The Intercept.
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ARPA-H is investing in new technology designed to give clinicians a clearer picture of how a baby is tolerating labor08/06/2026 | 10 mins.For generations, doctors have had to make some of childbirth's most important decisions with incomplete information about how a baby is responding to labor. ARPA-H is funding research aimed at changing that by giving clinicians a clearer view of what's happening in real time. Here with more is Dr. Kate Arnold, Program Manager, Scalable Solutions at ARPA-H.
See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
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About The Federal Drive with Terry Gerton
The Federal Drive with Terry Gerton provides expert insights on current events in the federal community. Read more interviews to keep up with daily news and analysis that affect the federal workforce. The Federal Drive is found at FederalNewsNetwork.com and 1500 AM in the Washington D.C. region.Podcast website
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