The Federal Drive with Terry Gerton

Does the Marines new modernization plan go too far? One of its former commandants thinks so.

The U.S. Marine Corps is currently embarking on a restructuring plan know as Force Design 2030. It looks to reshape its combat power for future conflicts with near-peer adversaries, i.e. China. It also looks to put a bit more reliance on technological advances by divesting in the sorts of protective measures it used to rely on for maintaining operational readiness. Some though feel the plan goes too with these updates could potentially lead to the U.S. losing the upper hand on the international stage. One of them is retired Marine general and former Commandant of the Marine Corps Charles Krulak, who spoke with Federal News Network's Eric White about his concerns. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices