Experts in Government: A Conversation with Professor Don Kettl

How do we balance the age-old battles between expertise and accountability in government? What is the role of experts in governance? Why have the challenges of bureaucratic capacity and control become far greater in the twenty-first century? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Professor Don Kettl, author of EXPERTS IN GOVERNMENT: The Deep State from Caligula to Trump and Beyond on a Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour – Conversations with Authors.