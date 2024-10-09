The Business of Government Hour

Leading the National Academy of Public Administration: A Conversation with Terry Gerton
A Conversation with Terry Gerton, President & CEO, NAPA. What is the mission of the National Academy of Public Administration? How does it help government address the most pressing public management challenges facing us today? What does the future hold for the future hold for the National Academy of Public Administration? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Terry Gerton, President and CEO, National Academy of Public Administration.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
59:00
Leading Through Disruption
How can we turn disruption into opportunity and transformation? What tools, frameworks, and insights can help leaders navigate the constancy of uncertainty? How can we unleash our disruptive thinking -- building roadmaps to imagine, invent, and prototype the futures? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with, Roger Spitz, author of Disrupt With Impact: Achieve Business Success in an Unpredictable World.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
59:00
Securing America’s Future: A Conversation with Dave Walker
Will the United States remain a Superpower in 2040? What are the most significant challenges facing the U.S.? What key reforms are necessary to secure a better future for this country? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Dave Walker, former Comptroller General of the US and author of America in 2040: Still a Superpower? A Pathway to Success.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
59:00
Experts in Government: A Conversation with Professor Don Kettl
How do we balance the age-old battles between expertise and accountability in government? What is the role of experts in governance? Why have the challenges of bureaucratic capacity and control become far greater in the twenty-first century? Join host Michael Keegan as he explores these questions and more with Professor Don Kettl, author of EXPERTS IN GOVERNMENT: The Deep State from Caligula to Trump and Beyond on a Special Edition of The Business of Government Hour – Conversations with Authors.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
59:00
Leading the Defense Health Agency: A Conversation with Lt. General Telita Crosland
What are the strategies priorities for the Defense Health Agency (DHA)? How is DHA working to create a more fully integrated military healthcare system? What is DHA doing to delivery healthcare differently expanding services and tailoring care? Join host Michael J. Keegan as he explores these questions and LT. General Telita Crosland, Director, Defense Health Agency. Next week on The Business of Government Hour.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Business of Government Hour, hosted by Michael J. Keegan, features a conversation with government executives and thought leaders who are changing the way government does business. The show explores topics such as leadership, management, technology, innovation, public service, as well as the mission of government in the 21st century.