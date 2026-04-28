We talked in detail about what the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) is on our last Soldier for Life Podcast episode, so this week, we are going to dig deeper and discuss the factors that you need to consider in making your decision about whether or not to participate in the SBP as we sit down again with Patty Cruz, the Deputy Director of Army Retirement Services and the Army Survivor Benefit Plan Program Manager.

➡️ SFL Website SBP Decision page - https://soldierforlife.army.mil/Army-Retirement/Retirement-Planning/Survivor-Benefit-Plan-Decision