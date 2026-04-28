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176 episodes
- We talked in detail about what the Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) is on our last Soldier for Life Podcast episode, so this week, we are going to dig deeper and discuss the factors that you need to consider in making your decision about whether or not to participate in the SBP as we sit down again with Patty Cruz, the Deputy Director of Army Retirement Services and the Army Survivor Benefit Plan Program Manager.
➡️ SFL Website SBP Decision page - https://soldierforlife.army.mil/Army-Retirement/Retirement-Planning/Survivor-Benefit-Plan-Decision
- The Survivor Benefit Plan (SBP) provides peace of mind to Retired Soldiers and their families by providing a portion of a Retired Soldier's retired pay to their survivors after the Soldier dies. Learn more about how SBP works and the decisions that you need to make about it during your Army retirement planning process on this week's Soldier for Life Podcast episode as we talk with Patty Cruz, the Deputy Director of Army Retirement Services and the Army Survivor Benefit Plan Program Manager.
➡️ SFL Website SBP Decision page - https://soldierforlife.army.mil/Army-Retirement/Retirement-Planning/Survivor-Benefit-Plan-Decision
- The U.S. Army Reserve Private Public Partnership (P3) program provides one-on-one, personalized assistance to Army Reserve Soldiers, family members, and veterans to help them find meaningful employment with the help their Army Reserve Employment Specialists (ARES) across the country. Learn more on this week's new Soldier for Life Podcast episode as we chat with the Director of the P3 Office, Mr. Michael Masley, and P3's ARES for Oregon and Washington state, Mr. Ocean Ulugaono.
U.S. Army Reserve P3 Program - https://www.usar.army.mil/P3
- The U.S. Army Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps – or Army JROTC – program offers amazing and life-changing experiences for America's youth AND for our Soldiers for Life (including eligible veterans, Retired Soldiers, and currently-serving Reserve Component Soldiers) who can continue their service outside of uniform and give back to their communities as JROTC instructors.
Learn more about everything that Army JROTC has to offer on this week's Soldier for Life Podcast episode as COL Sam Frazier and Maria Bentinck sit down with COL Lee Evans, the Director of the Army JROTC program.
And learn more about Army JROTC at https://usarmyjrotc.army.mil!
- Ever wonder why we talk so much about networking and the importance of having a mentor when it comes time to find post-military employment?
Find out in this week's Soldier for Life Podcast as we talk with Leslie Coffey, the Vice President of Military Engagement for American Corporate Partners (ACP), about the important roles mentorship and networking play in helping transitioning Soldiers, veterans, and military spouses find their next career.
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About The Soldier for Life Podcast
The U.S. Army Soldier for Life Podcast shares information about the many employment, education, health and wellness, and Army retirement resources that are available to Soldiers, veterans, and their families (plus much more!).Podcast website
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