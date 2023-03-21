The U.S. Army Soldier For Life Podcast shares information about education, employment and health & wellness resources available to Soldiers, veterans, and their... More
S12E9 Easterseals DC MD VA Series - Part 2: Mental Health
In this episode of our Easterseals DC MD VA #SoldierForLifePodcast series, SFL's Health and Wellness Director, MAJ Katherine Little, talks about mental health with Grace Caulfield, Easterseals DC MD VA Vice President and Clinic Director of the Steven A. Cohen Military Family Clinic at Easterseals, with a focus on the most common behavioral health issues that transitioning military and their families face, the perceived stigma in the military community when it comes to seeking care, and mental health resources for the military and veteran communities.
5/9/2023
13:48
S12E8 Easterseals DC MD VA Series - Part 1: Services for the Military Community
Easterseals DC MD VA provides mental health care, employment, education, and respite care opportunities and programs for military families to help them integrate into the community and enhance their quality of life. Learn more about the services that Easterseals provides for our military and veteran families on this week's #SoldierForLifePodcast as SFL's Health and Wellness Director, MAJ Katherine Little, chats with Easterseals DC MD VA President and CEO Jonathan Horowitch and SFL's Director, COL David Grant.
4/25/2023
21:58
S12E7 Veteran One
Veteran One uses technology to identify and match veterans’ unique experiences, skill sets, and interests with companies and jobs that are the right fit for them. Learn more as SFL Director COL David Grant talks with Tyler Warren, Berno Lans, and George Pegues from Veteran One about how Veteran One can help you find a job that matches your personality and your passion.
4/11/2023
26:14
S12E6 U.S. Secret Service Career Opportunities
Interested in a career with the United States Secret Service? On this week's Soldier For Life Podcast episode, we talk with Uniformed Division Officer Lieutenant Tameka Owens, Special Agent Avery Herbison, and Supervisor for the Secret Service Outreach Branch Lieutenant Jeffery Walker about what it's like to work for the Secret Service and what YOU need to do as a transitioning service member, veteran, or a member of the Army Reserve or the National Guard to find your next career with the Secret Service.
3/21/2023
31:01
S12E5 VetJobs
Finding the right job after leaving the military can be tricky business. But fortunately, there are many organizations out there who can help. And this week's #SoldierForLifePodcast features one such place! Listen as LTC Ismael Ortizrivera talks with Ms. Stacy Bayton, the Senior Executive Vice President of VetJobs, about the individualized employment services (including no-cost one-on-one job placement support, career exploration, and employment training) that VetJobs provides for transitioning service members and veterans.