[23-970] NVIDIA Corporation v. E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB
Justia · Docket · oyez.org
Argued on Nov 13, 2024.
Petitioner: NVIDIA Corporation.Respondent: E. Ohman J:or Fonder AB.
Advocates: Neal Kumar Katyal (for the Petitioners)
Deepak Gupta (for the Respondents)
Colleen E. Roh Sinzdak (for the United States, as amicus curiae, supporting the Respondents)
Facts of the case (from oyez.org)
NVIDIA, a major producer of graphics processing units (GPUs), experienced a surge in demand for its gaming GPUs due to cryptocurrency mining, particularly for Ethereum, during 2017-2018. This mirrored a previous crypto-driven boom and bust cycle experienced by NVIDIA’s rival, AMD. Despite introducing specialized crypto mining GPUs (Crypto SKUs) and reporting their sales separately, NVIDIA continued to see substantial crypto-related purchases of its gaming GPUs. However, the company’s executives, particularly CEO Jensen Huang and CFO Colette Kress, repeatedly downplayed the impact of crypto mining on their gaming segment revenues when questioned by analysts and investors.
As cryptocurrency prices began to decline in 2018, NVIDIA’s GPU sales dropped. On August 16, 2018, the company lowered its revenue guidance, which was followed by a more significant miss in November. On November 15, 2018, NVIDIA disclosed that post-crypto channel inventory was taking longer than expected to sell through, with Huang referring to it as a “crypto hangover.” This revelation led to a sharp decline in NVIDIA's stock price, dropping 28.5% in two trading days. The plaintiffs in this case alleged that during the class period (May 10, 2017, to November 14, 2018), NVIDIA's executives knowingly or recklessly misled investors about the company's exposure to crypto volatility by understating the impact of crypto-related purchases on their gaming segment revenues.
The district court dismissed the plaintiffs’ claims, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed, concluding that the amended complaint sufficiently alleged that, during the Class Period, Huang made false or misleading statements and did so knowingly or recklessly.
Question
What is the proper pleading standard to show knowledge or intent for Private Securities Litigation Reform Act claims that rely on internal company documents?
[23-929] Velazquez v. Garland
Justia · Docket · oyez.org
Argued on Nov 12, 2024.
Petitioner: Hugo Abisai Monsalvo Velazquez.Respondent: Merrick B. Garland, Attorney General.
Advocates: Gerard J. Cedrone (for the Petitioner)
Anthony A. Yang (for the Respondent)
Facts of the case (from oyez.org)
Mr. Velázquez, a Mexican citizen, entered the U.S. without authorization in 2005. In 2011, the Department of Homeland Security sought to remove him and served a deficient Notice to Appear that lacked time and place details. In 2013, Velázquez admitted to unlawful entry and sought withholding of removal and protection under the Convention Against Torture. In March 2019, an Immigration Judge denied these requests but granted voluntary departure within 60 days. Velázquez appealed to the Board of Immigration Appeals (BIA), which dismissed his appeal in October 2021 and reinstated the 60-day voluntary departure period.
On December 13, 2021, Velázquez filed a motion to reopen his case to apply for cancellation of removal, arguing he had accrued 10 years of continuous presence due to his deficient Notice to Appear. The BIA denied this motion, finding Velázquez had not asserted “new facts” and that the motion was untimely, filed after the 60-day voluntary departure period. Velázquez then filed a motion to reconsider, challenging only the timeliness determination, which the BIA also denied. Velázquez filed a petition for review in federal court, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit denied review, concluding that Mr. Velázquez failed to voluntarily depart or file an administrative motion within 60 calendar days, the maximum period provided by statute. 8 U.S.C. § 1229c(b)(2).
Question
When a noncitizen’s voluntary-departure period ends on a weekend or public holiday, is a motion to reopen filed the next business day sufficient to avoid the penalties for failure to depart under 8 U.S.C. § 1229c(d)(1)?
[23-825] Delligatti v. United States
Justia · Docket · oyez.org
Argued on Nov 12, 2024.
Petitioner: Salvatore Delligatti.Respondent: United States.
Advocates: Allon Kedem (for the Petitioner)
Eric J. Feigin (for the Respondent)
Facts of the case (from oyez.org)
Salvatore Delligatti, an associate of the Genovese Crime Family, was convicted of various charges, including attempted murder in aid of racketeering (under the Violent Crimes in Aid of Racketeering (VICAR) statute, 18 U.S.C. § 1959(a)(5)), and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence (under 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(i)). Delligatti had organized a plot to murder Joseph Bonelli, a neighborhood bully who had been stealing from a local gas station owner and was suspected of cooperating against bookies associated with the Genovese Crime Family. Delligatti paid another man to coordinate the murder with gang members, providing them with a gun and a car. The murder attempts were ultimately unsuccessful due to the presence of potential witnesses and the arrest of the would-be murderers by law enforcement.
On appeal, Delligatti argued that his firearms conviction should be vacated because the predicate offenses, including the attempted murder charge, were not “crimes of violence” under the law. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit affirmed the lower court’s judgment, concluding that attempted murder in aid of racketeering qualifies as a crime of violence, as it necessarily involves the attempted use of physical force, and therefore upheld Delligatti's firearms conviction.
Question
Does a crime that requires proof of bodily injury or death, but which can be committed by failing to take action, have as an element the use, attempted use, or threatened use of physical force?
[23-980] Facebook v. Amalgamated Bank
Justia · Docket · oyez.org
Argued on Nov 6, 2024.
Petitioner: Facebook, Inc., et al.Respondent: Amalgamated Bank, et al.
Advocates: Kannon K. Shanmugam (for the Petitioners)
Kevin K. Russell (for the Respondents)
Kevin J. Barber (for the United States, as amicus curiae, supporting the Respondents)
Facts of the case (from oyez.org)
Facebook, the world’s largest social media platform, faced scrutiny in 2018 when news broke that Cambridge Analytica, a British political consulting firm, had improperly harvested personal data from millions of unwitting Facebook users. The data originated from a personality quiz integrated on Facebook by Aleksandr Kogan, who gained access to users’ data and their Facebook friends’ data without consent. Although only about 270,000 users took the quiz, Kogan harvested data from over 30 million users. Cambridge Analytica used this data to create personality profiles of American voters, which were allegedly used to benefit political campaigns, including Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Facebook learned of Cambridge Analytica’s misconduct in 2015 but failed to inform affected users. The company continued to investigate the data usage and negotiated a confidential settlement with Kogan in 2016. Despite assurances that the data had been deleted, Facebook discovered in 2016 that Cambridge Analytica was still using the data. The scandal became public in March 2018, leading to significant drops in Facebook's stock price. Shortly after, it was revealed that Facebook had been sharing user data with dozens of whitelisted third parties without express user consent, contradicting previous statements about data control and privacy. These revelations, along with subsequent privacy concerns and regulatory actions, led to further stock price declines and reduced revenue growth for Facebook. Shareholders filed a securities fraud action against Facebook and its executives, alleging violations of Sections 10(b), 20(a), and 20A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 of the Exchange Act's implementing regulations.
The district court dismissed the shareholders’ claims, and the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit reversed, concluding that under the heightened standard of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, the shareholders adequately pleaded falsity as to some of the challenged risk statements.
Question
Are risk disclosures false or misleading when they do not disclose that a risk has materialized in the past, even if that past event presents no known risk of ongoing or future business harm?
[23-715] Advocate Christ Medical Center v. Becerra
Justia · Docket · oyez.org
Argued on Nov 5, 2024.
Petitioner: Advocate Christ Medical Center, et al.Respondent: Xavier Becerra, Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Advocates: Melissa Arbus Sherry (for the Petitioners)
Ephraim McDowell (for the Respondent)
Facts of the case (from oyez.org)
This case involves the calculation of Medicare reimbursements to hospitals under the “disproportionate share hospital” (DSH) adjustment, which provides additional compensation to hospitals serving a high percentage of low-income patients. The adjustment is based on two formulas: the Medicare fraction and the Medicaid fraction. The Medicare fraction, which is at the center of this dispute, represents the percentage of a hospital's Medicare patients who are also entitled to Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits.
Over 200 hospitals are challenging the Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) interpretation of who counts as “entitled to supplementary security income benefits” for the Medicare fraction calculation. HHS considers only patients who qualify for the monthly SSI cash payment during their hospital stay, while the hospitals argue that all patients enrolled in the SSI program should be included, even if they don't receive a payment that month. The hospitals also dispute HHS’s matching process and seek access to detailed SSI payment codes for their patients. After being denied relief by HHS’s internal review board and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the hospitals sought judicial review, but the district court granted summary judgment to HHS. The U.S. Circuit Court for the D.C. Circuit affirmed.
Question
Does the phrase “entitled… to benefits” include all who meet basic program eligibility criteria, whether or not benefits are actually received?
