About The John Phillips Show

OC Native John Phillips brings wit, political connections and insight to “The John Phillips Show”. Phillips began his radio career as the youngest major-market radio talk show host in the country. He is also CNN political commentator, a columnist for The Orange County Register and makes regular appearances on cable news. John was formerly a sports anchor and executive producer for “McIntyre in the Morning”, producer for “The Al Rantel Show”, news writer for the KNX Morning News with Frank Mottek and Gail Eichenthal, and a guest host on virtually every show ever cancelled by KABC. Though in his mid-thirties he is a ten-year veteran of KABC John’s interests: The Angels, Palm Springs, movies, cruises, home Improvement and airline travel.