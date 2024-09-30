Powered by RND
790 KABC Radio | Cumulus Los Angeles
The John Phillips Show

790 KABC Radio | Cumulus Los Angeles

OC Native John Phillips brings wit, political connections and insight to "The John Phillips Show". Phillips began his radio career as the youngest major-market ...
GovernmentNewsNews Commentary

  • Heather Mac Donald
    John talks politicsSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    33:17
  • Elex Michaelson
    John fixes California with Elex MichaelsonSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    37:47
  • Ricardo Lara's underwhelming plan
    Will giving the insurance companies everything they want really solve this crisis?See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:21
  • The Crime Blotter Is Back
    Fake Bears, Dear John Letters and Flying Cars!See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    34:21
  • Richie Greenberg
    John Fixes California with Richie GreenbergSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    35:03

OC Native John Phillips brings wit, political connections and insight to “The John Phillips Show”. Phillips began his radio career as the youngest major-market radio talk show host in the country. He is also CNN political commentator, a columnist for The Orange County Register and makes regular appearances on cable news. John was formerly a sports anchor and executive producer for “McIntyre in the Morning”, producer for “The Al Rantel Show”, news writer for the KNX Morning News with Frank Mottek and Gail Eichenthal, and a guest host on virtually every show ever cancelled by KABC. Though in his mid-thirties he is a ten-year veteran of KABC John’s interests: The Angels, Palm Springs, movies, cruises, home Improvement and airline travel.
