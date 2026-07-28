Scholars Strategy Network's No Jargon

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321 episodes
- College closures are becoming an increasingly common part of higher education, largely driven by declining enrollment, shifting federal funding, and rising operating costs. As more campuses face financial strain, what happens when a college can't survive on its own? Professor Mary Churchill shares the story of Wheelock College's merger with Boston University, widely viewed as one of the most successful mergers in higher education. She explains how leaders can protect a school's mission, support students and faculty through major change, and make difficult decisions before a crisis leaves them with no good options.
For more on this topic:
Check out Churchill's book, When Colleges Close: Leading in a Time of Crisis, co-written with David Chard
- Birthright citizenship has been part of the U.S. Constitution for more than 150 years, but why has it become the focus of such intense political debate in recent years? Professor Anna Law breaks down the Supreme Court's decision in Trump v. Barbara, explains what birthright citizenship actually means, and traces the long history of who gets to be an American. Drawing from her new book, she separates fact from fiction on immigration, citizenship, and the Constitution, and explains why understanding that history matters today.
For more on this topic:
Check out Law's new book, Migration and the Origins of American Citizenship
Read her blog post, I Read Trump v Barbara So You Don't Have To
Read her Made by History essay in TIME Magazine, History Shows Why Birthright Citizenship is so Important
- Conservative Christian women are often portrayed as followers in American politics, but sociologist Katie Gaddini says that stereotype misses the bigger picture. Drawing on the research from her new book, she explains how these women have become a powerful force on the American right, what motivates their political engagement, and how faith, motherhood, and social media shape their growing influence.
For more on this topic:
Read Gaddini's new book, Esther's Army: The Christian Women Who Power the American Right
Check out her commentary in TIME Magazine, The woman whose crusade gave today's book-banning moms a blueprint
- For many Americans, contact with the criminal legal system comes with a hidden price tag. Without their knowledge, incarcerated people can often rack up large bills owed to the government to pay for the cost of their own incarceration. Sociologist Brittany Friedman explains how these "pay-to-stay" laws work, how civil lawsuits are used to collect that money after release, and why the push to reform these criminal legal fines and fees has drawn bipartisan support.
For more on this topic:
Read the article mentioned in the episode, Civil Lawfare, co-authored by Friedman and published in the journal Social Problems
Listen to her podcast, Exploitation Nation
Check out her book, Carceral Apartheid: How Lies and White Supremacists Run Our Prisons
Read her SSN key findings brief, Ending Modern-Day Slavery in California
- No Jargon celebrates its 300th episode with a conversation about where American democracy and politics stand today, featuring the Scholar Strategy Network's new board chair, Mark Schmitt. Americans are increasingly frustrated with both the Democratic and Republican parties thanks to endless fundraising messages, political gridlock, and the sense that politicians don't represent the people. Schmitt makes the case that political parties are still a vital part of a healthy democracy and talks through the kinds of structural changes that could help rebuild trust and bring more people into the political process.
For more on this topic:
Read the New America report co-authored by Schmitt, A Blueprint for Healthier Political Parties
Check out New America's companion report, A Model for Associational Party Building
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About Scholars Strategy Network's No Jargon
No Jargon, the Scholars Strategy Network's bi-weekly podcast, presents interviews with top university scholars on the politics, policy problems, and social issues facing the nation. Powerful research, intriguing perspectives -- and no jargon. Find show notes and plain-language research briefs on hundreds of topics at https://scholars.org/podcast.Podcast website
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