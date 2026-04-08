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Fever Dreams

The Daily Beast
GovernmentNews
Fever Dreams
Latest episode

120 episodes

  • Fever Dreams

    Miles Klee on The New Abnormal

    05/24/2023 | 17 mins.
    Rolling Stone's Mile Klee joins The New Abnormal to talk the myth of "go woke. go broke." Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Fever Dreams

    Erin Reed On The New Abnormal

    05/22/2023 | 19 mins.
    Erin Reed joins the New Abnormal to talk the lastest in laws targeting transgender rights. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Fever Dreams

    Cindy Cohn On The New Abnormal

    05/19/2023 | 22 mins.
    The EFF's Cindy Cohn joins The New Abnormal to talk cyber security. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Fever Dreams

    Gary Marcus On The New Abnormal

    05/17/2023 | 18 mins.
    Gary Marcus joins The New Abnormal to discuss the dangers of AI. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
  • Fever Dreams

    Will Sommer On The New Abnormal

    05/15/2023 | 17 mins.
    Will Sommer joins The Daily Beast's The New Abnormal to talk the America first movement. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
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About Fever Dreams
Inside the right’s push to retake power, from the conspiracy-slingers to the MAGA acolytes to the straight-up grifters. Thought the Trump era was crazy? Wait ’til you hear what they have planned next. Hosted by Kelly Weill and Will Sommer. New episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app today. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
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