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120 episodes
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About Fever Dreams
Inside the right’s push to retake power, from the conspiracy-slingers to the MAGA acolytes to the straight-up grifters. Thought the Trump era was crazy? Wait ’til you hear what they have planned next. Hosted by Kelly Weill and Will Sommer. New episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app today. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.Podcast website
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Fever Dreams: Podcasts in Family