Steven Crowder Exposed feat. Jason Wilson
Fever Dreams examines the recent headline-grabbing actions of right-wing media darling Steven Crowder, who was outed this week for allegedly exposing his genitals repeatedly to employees. Plus! The latest on Ammon Bundy’s latest brewing standoff attempt. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
5/3/2023
53:56
Tuckered Out feat. Sam Adler Bell
On this week’s Fever Dreams, a look at the ecosystem of grifters and gadflies who made a living appearing on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show—and what comes next for them. Plus! What is pronatalism, and why are all the Silicon Valley dudes talking about it? Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/26/2023
55:52
The Ali Allegations feat. Aaron Kleinman
Fever Dreams hosts Kelly Weill and Will Sommer examine a classic style of right-wing outrage—which never seems to back itself up with evidence. Plus! A conversation with Aaron Kleinman of the States Project about all the wacky, extreme characters inhabiting America’s state houses. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/19/2023
54:10
Trump-Loomer 2024 feat. Garret Graff
Laura Loomer has been spewing hate online for years—and now Trump apparently wants to hire her. Plus! A look at the way technology has aided the rise of the far right over the past 40 years. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
4/12/2023
48:38
Am I Being Arraigned Feat. Dave Weigel
On this week’s episode of Fever Dreams, hosts Will Sommer and Kelly Weill discuss how Trump’s decision to fly to New York instead of hunkering down in Mar-a-Lago to face his historic arraignment had the markings of a political scheme—one which denied stoppedDeSantis from making his own big patriotic stand against the charges. Then, national political reporter for Semafor, David Weigel, joins the podcast and weighs in on the latest Trump drama. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
Inside the right’s push to retake power, from the conspiracy-slingers to the MAGA acolytes to the straight-up grifters. Thought the Trump era was crazy? Wait ’til you hear what they have planned next. Hosted by Kelly Weill and Will Sommer. New episodes every Wednesday. Subscribe on your favorite podcast app today.