The EMS Book Club: 10 texts all paramedics should have on their shelves
This week, Chris Cebollero and Kelly Grayson host a virtual book club as they count down the top 10 essential texts that paramedics should have on their shelves – a mix of useful references, anatomy and physiology deep dives, and heartfelt memoirs that capture the essence of EMS work. From learning resources, to comic relief, there’s something for everyone in this list.
Did our cohosts exclude a favorite EMS-focused book? Send your suggestions to [email protected] for inclusion in a future article.
Memorable quotes
“I think that a good paramedic is someone who is proficient in their knowledge and their skills, and keeps up to date. That's a good paramedic. A great paramedic adds empathy and compassion to that list. And that's what differentiates the confident ones from the great ones.” — Kelly Grayson
“The central message is that Teddy Roosevelt quote: ‘People don't care how much you know, until they know how much you care.’” — Kelly Grayson
ABOUT THE SPONSOR
Whether replacing radio reports, alerting specialty teams, or managing mass casualty incidents, Pulsara simplifies communication. Pulsara scales to meet your dynamic communication needs. From routine patient alerts to managing large-scale emergencies, every responder and clinician connects seamlessly. Familiar yet powerful, Pulsara streamlines your response, from routine transfers to regional disasters. One tool. Every day. Regardless of event. Discover more at Pulsara.com.
‘Is nasal intubation dead?’: How to think about ‘old school’ EMS training
How old are you in EMS years? Are you using clinical skills that should be put out to pasture? Listen as cohosts Chris Cebollero and Kelly Grayson debate the effectiveness of “retired” EMS skills, like nasal and digital intubation, and whether the value of those skills has held up over time.
Memorable quotes
“If you’re not proficient with all the tools in your box, what does that say about your training?”
“I take a lot of pride in having a deep bag of tricks to pull from. And I can't count the number of times that some obscure piece of knowledge, or an assessment or treatment technique worked for me in the field when everyone else had given up or not even considered it.”
This isn’t you, right?: 10 signs of a bad employee
Last week, Inside EMS cohosts Chris Cebollero and Kelly Grayson laid out the top 10 indications of a bad EMS supervisor (Did you miss it? Catch it here!). This week they’re tackling the top signs of a bad employee, such as poor attendance, lack of initiative and a bad attitude – that’s not you, right? Listen as our duo reflects on each characteristic and where they have seen (or exhibited!) those traits in their career.
Memorable quotes
"If you’re emotionally intelligent and honest with yourself, you probably see yourself in some of these things."
"It’s not over until the paperwork – or the ambulance – is ready for the next day."
"Being disengaged shows up in things you don’t think matter, like documentation and keeping the ambulance stocked."
‘Leadership is an action’: 10 signs of a bad EMS supervisor
The What Paramedics Want in 2024 report, produced by EMS1 and Fitch & Associates, found respondents to the 2024 EMS Trend Survey ranked leadership No. 4 in the critical issues facing EMS today (behind only retention, funding & reimbursement, and career development).
In this episode of Inside EMS, cohosts Chris Cebollero and Kelly Grayson expose the unpleasant side of EMS leadership by naming the top 10 signs of a bad manager. From communication breakdowns to micromanagement nightmares, they explore what makes some managers, well … not so great, while dishing out hard truths about inconsistent leadership, the dangers of favoritism, and the importance of empathy.
Want to know if your manager is part of the problem – or if you're on your way to becoming one? Check it out!
TOP QUOTES
"Communication is the language of leadership."
“When you show no concern for the employees, for their interests, you have a breeding ground for developing a toxic work environment.”
“The true measurement of workforce success is how engaged, satisfied and productive the workforce is – nothing else matters.”
“You need to care about these people and love them a little bit, as well.”
Cultivating the next generation of EMS
Welcome to this special crossover edition of EMS One Stop and Inside EMS, recorded live at the EMS World Expo 2024 in Las Vegas. Hosted by Rob Lawrence and Chris Cebollero, this episode features insightful discussions with Dr. Ray Barashansky and Tracy Loscar, EMS Deputy Director at Matanuska-Susitna (MatSu) Borough Department of Emergency Services, Alaska.
The episode covers key themes such as leadership development, emotional intelligence in EMS, and the importance of mentorship programs like "Stand and Deliver," aimed at cultivating the next generation of EMS speakers.
Memorable quotes
“The next generation of EMS leaders is here, and it's our responsibility to pass the torch with the lessons we've learned." — Rob Lawrence
“We need to stop staying siloed. Growth happens when we learn from each other’s experiences and different perspectives.” — Chris Cebollero
“Designating EMS as an essential service is critical, but without form, function, and funding, it's just words on a page.” — Dr. Ray Barashansky
“Stand and Deliver is about giving everyone a chance to step up, present their ideas, and get real-time feedback from experienced national speakers." — Tracy Loscar
Highlights
Leadership Transition in EMS. The influx of new attendees at the Expo reflects the need to develop the next generation of EMS leaders. Rob and Chris highlight the importance of passing the torch to younger EMS professionals.
Emotional intelligence in EMS. Dr. Ray Barashansky emphasizes how emotional intelligence impacts supervisors and leaders in EMS. He discusses his presentation on this topic, sharing insights on how emotional intelligence can shape better leaders.
Stand and Deliver Program. Tracy Loscar introduces the "Stand and Deliver" initiative, a program that identifies and mentors emerging EMS speakers, offering real-time feedback from national experts.
EMS as an essential service. Dr. Barashansky discusses his recent editorial about EMS being recognized as an essential service and the need for formal structure, funding and legislative support to ensure its sustainability.
Mentorship and learning from each other. The hosts and guests stress the importance of learning from one another, breaking silos within EMS, and continuously evolving as professionals through shared experiences.
ABOUT THE SPONSOR
Whether replacing radio reports, alerting specialty teams, or managing mass casualty incidents, Pulsara simplifies communication. Pulsara scales to meet your dynamic communication needs. From routine patient alerts to managing large-scale emergencies, every responder and clinician connects seamlessly. Familiar yet powerful, Pulsara streamlines your response, from routine transfers to regional disasters. One tool. Every day. Regardless of event. Discover more at Pulsara.com.
Keeping you on the pulse of what’s happening inside the EMS community. Catch up with Chris Cebollero and Kelly Grayson weekly as they discuss EMS life through good-natured banter and expert perspectives. Their vehicle for delivering the news and know how is that of two medics sitting on the truck between calls. Their mission is to make all listeners, EMS insiders.