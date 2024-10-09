Cultivating the next generation of EMS

Welcome to this special crossover edition of EMS One Stop and Inside EMS, recorded live at the EMS World Expo 2024 in Las Vegas. Hosted by Rob Lawrence and Chris Cebollero, this episode features insightful discussions with Dr. Ray Barashansky and Tracy Loscar, EMS Deputy Director at Matanuska-Susitna (MatSu) Borough Department of Emergency Services, Alaska. The episode covers key themes such as leadership development, emotional intelligence in EMS, and the importance of mentorship programs like "Stand and Deliver," aimed at cultivating the next generation of EMS speakers. Memorable quotes "The next generation of EMS leaders is here, and it's our responsibility to pass the torch with the lessons we've learned." — Rob Lawrence "We need to stop staying siloed. Growth happens when we learn from each other's experiences and different perspectives." — Chris Cebollero "Designating EMS as an essential service is critical, but without form, function, and funding, it's just words on a page." — Dr. Ray Barashansky "Stand and Deliver is about giving everyone a chance to step up, present their ideas, and get real-time feedback from experienced national speakers." — Tracy Loscar Highlights Leadership Transition in EMS. The influx of new attendees at the Expo reflects the need to develop the next generation of EMS leaders. Rob and Chris highlight the importance of passing the torch to younger EMS professionals. Emotional intelligence in EMS. Dr. Ray Barashansky emphasizes how emotional intelligence impacts supervisors and leaders in EMS. He discusses his presentation on this topic, sharing insights on how emotional intelligence can shape better leaders. Stand and Deliver Program. Tracy Loscar introduces the "Stand and Deliver" initiative, a program that identifies and mentors emerging EMS speakers, offering real-time feedback from national experts. EMS as an essential service. Dr. Barashansky discusses his recent editorial about EMS being recognized as an essential service and the need for formal structure, funding and legislative support to ensure its sustainability. Mentorship and learning from each other. The hosts and guests stress the importance of learning from one another, breaking silos within EMS, and continuously evolving as professionals through shared experiences.