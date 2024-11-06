Powered by RND
SouthBound

Podcast SouthBound
Tommy Tomlinson
The South … What is it? Movies, books, songs, myths and legends have tried to explain this part of the United States. SouthBound, a new podcast series from WFAE
GovernmentNewsSociety & Culture

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • 'Shutdown Fullcast' co-host Ryan Nanni explores the weirdness of college football and many other things
    It's the day after the election. While Tommy Tomlinson is summing up the initial lessons the results hold for WFAE listeners, we thought we’d give you a break with this week's SouthBound — something to listen to that has nothing to do with politics. We’re replaying Tommy’s conversation with Ryan Nanni, host of Shutdown Fullcast. That’s a college football podcast, sort of.
    --------  
    41:25
  • SouthBound Replay: Social media star Landon Bryant explains the South to the rest of the world
    Landon Bryant is a social media star who explains the South to the rest of the world in a way that gets Southerners nodding and laughing.
    --------  
    33:46
  • Patrick Davis celebrates songwriting and South Carolina in his new show
    This week on SouthBound, host Tommy Tomlinson talks to Patrick Davis, host of the new series “Southern Songwriters With Patrick Davis” on public TV stations nationwide. Davis brings in some of Nashville’s best to share songs and stories, and mixes in history from his home state of South Carolina.
    --------  
    38:00
  • David Hale untangles college football's changes -- and revels in its weirdness
    This week on SouthBound, host Tommy Tomlinson talks to David Hale, college football writer for ESPN and co-host of the show “Inside ACCess” on the ACC Network. They talk about the huge changes in college football this season, from conference realignment to an expanded playoff.
    --------  
    40:09
  • Alice Driver digs deep into the brutal work lives of immigrants at chicken plants
    This week on SouthBound, host Tommy Tomlinson talks to author Alice Driver. She spent years talking to injured and debilitated workers at Tyson chicken plants in Arkansas, and wrote a book about it called “Life and Death of the American Worker.”
    --------  
    36:31

About SouthBound

The South … What is it? Movies, books, songs, myths and legends have tried to explain this part of the United States. SouthBound, a new podcast series from WFAE, talks to people who were born and raised in the South. Hosted by journalist Tommy Tomlinson, SouthBound features conversations with notable Southerners from all walks of life – from artists and athletes to preachers and politicians.Who would you like to hear on the SouthBound podcast? Click here or use the form below to submit your favorite Southerner and the question you would love for them to answer. Who knows... you might just hear them on a future episode.
