Potholes & Politics: Local Maine Issues from A to Z

Advocacy on the road - Regional Meetings with Local Government

Send us a textThe Regional Meetings Podcast Episode:At the taping of this podcast MMA's Advocacy Team had conducted 10 regional meetings with municipal and county officials around the state to discuss pressures on local government, possible solutions and meet with candidates for State office to understand better the needs of local government. From Presque Isle to Alfred, some issues are the same with a significant difference in the ability for local government to address them. It is abundantly clear that not all communities have access to regional planning resources, grant writers, or even full time staff but are using what few tools they have to try to answer the biggest challenges facing local government. What can legislators do better to understand capacity? Can they work more closely with local government to provide tools not rules and achieve their goals?One thing is certain, all legislators need local government to deliver on their most desired policies and many legislators need to understand that efforts with a view from York County have more available resources than Franklin or Aroostook County but are no less important to those communities and the people they serve. Hopefully, these local conversations will generate a lot more local voices providing comments on policy in Augusta! The conversations and interactions between local and state government leaders are more important than ever and we appreciate the time you took to make these recent conversations meaningful. Whether it's tax policy, education funding, mandates or public safety, local contributions only strengthen the discussions and help to inform the decisions being made in Augusta. In the following months, MMA's Legislative Policy Committee (LPC) and Advocacy Team will be shaping the association's legislative platform. Your local LPC members are a valuable resource for both giving and receiving information. Count on them when you need information about a bill the LPC has up for debate, or if you have information about how a measure will impact your community.Find the full list of LPC members HERE Learn more about MMA's 5-Member Advocacy Team HERE