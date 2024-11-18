Potholes & Politics: Local Maine Issues from A to Z

Advocacy on the road - Regional Meetings with Local Government
Send us a textThe Regional Meetings Podcast Episode:At the taping of this podcast MMA's Advocacy Team had conducted 10 regional meetings with municipal and county officials around the state to discuss pressures on local government, possible solutions and meet with candidates for State office to understand better the needs of local government. From Presque Isle to Alfred, some issues are the same with a significant difference in the ability for local government to address them. It is abundantly clear that not all communities have access to regional planning resources, grant writers, or even full time staff but are using what few tools they have to try to answer the biggest challenges facing local government. What can legislators do better to understand capacity? Can they work more closely with local government to provide tools not rules and achieve their goals?One thing is certain, all legislators need local government to deliver on their most desired policies and many legislators need to understand that efforts with a view from York County have more available resources than Franklin or Aroostook County but are no less important to those communities and the people they serve. Hopefully, these local conversations will generate a lot more local voices providing comments on policy in Augusta! The conversations and interactions between local and state government leaders are more important than ever and we appreciate the time you took to make these recent conversations meaningful. Whether it’s tax policy, education funding, mandates or public safety, local contributions only strengthen the discussions and help to inform the decisions being made in Augusta. In the following months, MMA’s Legislative Policy Committee (LPC) and Advocacy Team will be shaping the association’s legislative platform. Your local LPC members are a valuable resource for both giving and receiving information. Count on them when you need information about a bill the LPC has up for debate, or if you have information about how a measure will impact your community.Find the full list of LPC members HERE Learn more about MMA’s 5-Member Advocacy Team HERE Additional resources can be found at the Advocacy & Communications tab on MMA’s website. There you can access past editions of the Maine Town & City magazine, read the latest issues of the Legislative Bulletin, or stream the latest episode of the Potholes & Politics podcast. If you would like to receive an electronic version of the Legislative Bulletin, Maine Town & City magazine or subscribe to the monthly e-newsletter please contact MMA’s Personify database team at: [email protected] .
MMA Annual Convention Featured Speaker, Hannah Pingree
Send us a textThe Urgency of Building Resilient Communities Hannah Pingree, Director of the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future and co-chair of the Maine Climate Council, talks about the urgent importance of community action, planning and investments to build resilience to impacts of climate change following the devastating winter storms of December 2023 and January 2024. In response to these storms, Governor Mills proposed and authorized the largest recovery support package in Maine history -- $60 million for working waterfronts, business recovery, and public infrastructure projects -- and launched an expert Infrastructure Rebuilding and Recovery Commission to help develop Maine’s first long-term plan for safeguarding Maine communities and people from climate effects like extreme storms, flooding, and storm surge. Hannah will talk about the need for state, regional and local partnerships to address this challenge and efforts underway through her office to support lasting investments in Maine communities, such as through her office’s landmark Community Resilience Partnership program, which in two years has grown to include more than 225 Maine cities, towns, and tribal governments.
The Return of the Stormwater Rangers: Tackling Urban Stormwater and Statewide Solutions
Send us a textIn this episode, Rebecca Squared & Amanda the new kid continue the coversation with Stormwater Super Heros - Giants of municipal water protection activities; South Portland's Stormwater Coordinator Fred Dillon and Portland's Stormwater Coordinator Doug Roncarati and their state level partner Maine Department of Environmental Protection Stormwater Engineer Cody Obropta to tackle issues around development pressures. Does regulation make development harder or does regulation and planning make development cheaper on the community in the long run? Get the one the ground facts from the front lines and learn about the theory of low impact development versus use of green infrastructure and why those buzzwords are coming to an ordinance near you soon. Ever wondered about the intricate dance between stormwater law and water quality standards? Using the Long Creek Watershed as our case study, we delve into the stringent mandates of MS4 permits and the herculean efforts required to restore urban impaired stream habitats. Our discussion extends to the significance of maintaining viable aquatic ecosystems and a closer look at the progressively stricter requirements every five years. You'll gain insights into the benefits of educating service contractors, the impact of clearer statewide standards, and the promising potential of green infrastructure projects.Lastly, explore the innovative ways Portland’s stormwater utility credit program incentivizes redevelopment while addressing pollutant-specific approaches for stormwater management. We highlight how these strategies benefit developers and the broader implications of climate change on future MS4 communities. Tune in to hear about Maine’s unique phosphorus control strategies in lake watersheds and the persistent challenges posed by historical land use and climate change. Wrapping up, we stress the importance of expert consultation and community involvement, all while celebrating the camaraderie and shared humor of those dedicated to tackling these complex environmental issues."Urbanized and developed municipalities and other large public entities require Clean Water Act permits to send stormwater to nearby water bodies due to an increased likelihood of stormwater pollutants." "Stormwater is precipitation that does not soak into the ground. Runoff accumulates in large quantities as it flows off of rooftops, driveways, roads and other impervious surfaces, picking up soil and polluting chemicals in its wake. It then flows into a storm drain, through an underground network of pipes, where it discharges into local rivers and streams, untreated." Think Blue Maine https://thinkbluemaine.org/ Map of urban impaired streams: https://maine.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=7f8f40a744ad49f3a6cccc7f1330872a Non-Point Source Training Center -
Inside the Eleventh-Hour Legislative Scramble: Budget Battles, Housing Solutions, and the Quest for Transparent Governance
Send us a textThe statutory adjournment day of the 131st was April 18th, but the Legislature only recessed carrying many pieces of legislature over that was indefinitely postposed in a chaotic and partisan late night. As the Legislature did not adjourn "Sine Die" the start of the enactment clock on all but emergency legislation has not yet begn, including the much discussed Supplemental Budget. Nothing is real, and campaigning for the next session should not be starting until they return to finish the work and adjourn Sine Die (aka no intention of returning)In this episode Rebecca Squared are joined by Kate Dufour, Laura Ellis and Amanda Campbell breaking down the ins and outs of this chaotic and partisan session. What happened...what ain't happening...and where are there glimmers of hope to emerge from this norm breaking session. More importantly, stick around and learn how you can join the the next MMA Legislative Policy Committee and play a role in educating the next Legislature of the level of government they took for granted this session.
Easter Monday Emergency Episode
Send us a textIn a surprise move, the legislature came into session today and upended the Governor’s supplemental budget request. After spending the weekend consulting with municipal officials in their home communities, the tone changed drastically. Rebecca Squared (Lambo & Grahambo) breakdown what is municipally relevant in Augusta as the Legislature returns and is full of Easter Chocolate chipping away at the Governor's Supplemental budget request in meaningful ways.
