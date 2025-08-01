Powered by RND
  • EP4｜戰時斷網怎麼辦？隱形的戰爭可能已經開打！？ft.台灣數位外交協會 理事長 郭家佑
    悄然無煙硝的戰爭可能已經開打！資訊戰、認知戰以早已入侵我們的生活！ 在烏俄戰爭經驗中，斷網、假訊息、深度偽造技術不只是輔助攻擊的配角，更可能成為摧毀國家韌性的「隱形武器」。 本集邀請「台灣數位外交協會」理事長 郭家佑，她透過數位力量，讓台灣在國際舞台上發聲！ 她同時擔任「全社會防衛韌性委員會委員」，究竟台灣在國際上的處境如何？又要如何建構台灣的防衛韌性？ ------------------------------------------- 【精彩看點】 🧰 烏克蘭如何靠「民間韌性」抵擋俄軍攻勢？ 🧰 從Starlink到無線電：台灣若斷網，我們怎麼溝通？ 🧰 認知戰滲透台灣社群：從短影音到AI生成假新聞 🧰 台灣國際形象被誰定義？數位外交如何反轉聲量 🧰 AI媒體識讀小工具上線，守住資訊戰第一道防線！ ------------------------------------------- ✅ 記得追蹤《國防在線急》，下一集不漏聽！ ✅ 喜歡本節目請給我們一個五星好評🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
    28:14
  • EP3｜亞洲最大軍事展該看什麼？直擊蘭卡威海事航空展！！ft.《全球防衛雜誌》採訪主任 陳國銘
    「2025馬來西亞蘭卡威國際海事航空展」現場直擊！ 第一手觀察世界各國怎麼「大秀軍武肌肉」 LIMA蘭卡威海空展，這些國際舞台不只比武器、比戰力，更是一場「軍武外交」的軟實力角力。 本集再度邀請《全球防衛雜誌》採訪主任 陳國銘 蘭卡威海空展究竟該看什麼？臺灣的軍武實力有與世界接軌嗎？ ------------------------------------------- 【精彩看點】 🚢 馬來西亞小島辦軍武大秀，背後其實充滿戰略？ 🚢 國際航展該看什麼？經典戰機戰艦不能錯過！ 🚢 軍武展也要比外交？看懂各國怎麼「以武會友」! 🚢 臺灣研發的戰力有跟上國際嗎？國防自主發展如何？ 🚢 臺灣科研人士透過軍武展，交流出防衛靈感！ ------------------------------------------- ✅ 記得追蹤《國防在線急》，下一集不漏聽！ ✅ 喜歡本節目請給我們一個五星好評🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
    34:41
  • EP2｜網傳「2027中國可能攻臺？」今年漢光演習全民防衛，來真的！ft.《全球防衛雜誌》採訪主任 陳國銘
    每年都聽到的「漢光演習」，你真的知道在幹嘛嗎？ 今年漢光41號演習不一樣，時間變長、場面更大， 更首度模擬「2027年中國可能攻臺」的真實場景！！ 即刻反應、真實操演，整整十天九夜！ 這集邀請《全球防衛雜誌》採訪主任 陳國銘 備戰才能避戰、能戰才能止戰！ 帶你一次看懂漢光41號演習怎麼演、為什麼演？ ------------------------------------------- 【精彩看點】 💥 如何推測中國攻臺的時間點可能是2027？ 💥 漢光41號演習備戰十天九夜，軍人怎麼撐？ 💥 跟你我日常生活有關的「城鎮韌性」演練是什麼？ 💥 每個人都不能缺席的「民防」，醫療、後援也要動起來！ ------------------------------------------- ✅ 記得追蹤《國防在線急》，下一集不漏聽！ ✅ 喜歡本節目請我們一個五星好評🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
    40:09
  • EP1｜新舊一年兵大對決！都是一年期竟然差這麼多！？ ft.超認真少年、績優士兵 許雅程
    首集我們邀請兩位不同年代的「一年兵代表」 由「工業中的翹楚」超認真少年 阿仔師，對上剛退伍的「績優士兵」許雅程，來場役期世代大亂鬥！ 從入伍第一天聊到下部隊，前進突刺竟然沒有了！ 丟手榴彈來真的！？全新的「震撼教育」還要左欺敵右欺敵嗎？ ------------------------------------------- 【精彩看點】 🎖 新舊一年役期，其實大不同？ 🎖 新訓變兩個月還加碼「震撼教育」？ 🎖 老學長看新制規劃，其實更貼近實戰需求！ 🎖 現在軍中更人性化？洗澡時間不夠還可以打1985？ ------------------------------------------- ✅ 記得追蹤《國防在線急》，下一集不漏聽! ✅ 喜歡本節目請我們一個五星好評🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
    41:55
  • EP0｜國防在線急~前導預告！
    《 國防在線急》 由軍事記者相振為主持，不只聊軍事、聊戰力，更想透過多元的視角了解國際局勢與戰爭最真實的樣貌，保衛國家是你我共同的事，讓國防隨時在線！ 備戰，才能避戰；能戰，才能止戰。 唯有扎實備戰，才有足夠底氣讓戰爭不必發生！ -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
    0:24

《 國防在線急》 由軍事記者相振為主持，不只聊軍事、聊戰力，更想透過多元的視角了解國際局勢與戰爭最真實的樣貌，保衛國家是你我共同的事，讓國防隨時在線！ 備戰，才能避戰；能戰，才能止戰。 唯有扎實備戰，才有足夠底氣讓戰爭不必發生！ -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
