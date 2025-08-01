Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Podcasts
Business
國防在線急
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
國防在線急
相振為＆FMTaiwan製作團隊
Business
Government
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 5
EP4｜戰時斷網怎麼辦？隱形的戰爭可能已經開打！？ft.台灣數位外交協會 理事長 郭家佑
悄然無煙硝的戰爭可能已經開打！資訊戰、認知戰以早已入侵我們的生活！ 在烏俄戰爭經驗中，斷網、假訊息、深度偽造技術不只是輔助攻擊的配角，更可能成為摧毀國家韌性的「隱形武器」。 本集邀請「台灣數位外交協會」理事長 郭家佑，她透過數位力量，讓台灣在國際舞台上發聲！ 她同時擔任「全社會防衛韌性委員會委員」，究竟台灣在國際上的處境如何？又要如何建構台灣的防衛韌性？ ------------------------------------------- 【精彩看點】 🧰 烏克蘭如何靠「民間韌性」抵擋俄軍攻勢？ 🧰 從Starlink到無線電：台灣若斷網，我們怎麼溝通？ 🧰 認知戰滲透台灣社群：從短影音到AI生成假新聞 🧰 台灣國際形象被誰定義？數位外交如何反轉聲量 🧰 AI媒體識讀小工具上線，守住資訊戰第一道防線！ ------------------------------------------- ✅ 記得追蹤《國防在線急》，下一集不漏聽！ ✅ 喜歡本節目請給我們一個五星好評🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
28:14
--------
28:14
EP3｜亞洲最大軍事展該看什麼？直擊蘭卡威海事航空展！！ft.《全球防衛雜誌》採訪主任 陳國銘
「2025馬來西亞蘭卡威國際海事航空展」現場直擊！ 第一手觀察世界各國怎麼「大秀軍武肌肉」 LIMA蘭卡威海空展，這些國際舞台不只比武器、比戰力，更是一場「軍武外交」的軟實力角力。 本集再度邀請《全球防衛雜誌》採訪主任 陳國銘 蘭卡威海空展究竟該看什麼？臺灣的軍武實力有與世界接軌嗎？ ------------------------------------------- 【精彩看點】 🚢 馬來西亞小島辦軍武大秀，背後其實充滿戰略？ 🚢 國際航展該看什麼？經典戰機戰艦不能錯過！ 🚢 軍武展也要比外交？看懂各國怎麼「以武會友」! 🚢 臺灣研發的戰力有跟上國際嗎？國防自主發展如何？ 🚢 臺灣科研人士透過軍武展，交流出防衛靈感！ ------------------------------------------- ✅ 記得追蹤《國防在線急》，下一集不漏聽！ ✅ 喜歡本節目請給我們一個五星好評🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
34:41
--------
34:41
EP2｜網傳「2027中國可能攻臺？」今年漢光演習全民防衛，來真的！ft.《全球防衛雜誌》採訪主任 陳國銘
每年都聽到的「漢光演習」，你真的知道在幹嘛嗎？ 今年漢光41號演習不一樣，時間變長、場面更大， 更首度模擬「2027年中國可能攻臺」的真實場景！！ 即刻反應、真實操演，整整十天九夜！ 這集邀請《全球防衛雜誌》採訪主任 陳國銘 備戰才能避戰、能戰才能止戰！ 帶你一次看懂漢光41號演習怎麼演、為什麼演？ ------------------------------------------- 【精彩看點】 💥 如何推測中國攻臺的時間點可能是2027？ 💥 漢光41號演習備戰十天九夜，軍人怎麼撐？ 💥 跟你我日常生活有關的「城鎮韌性」演練是什麼？ 💥 每個人都不能缺席的「民防」，醫療、後援也要動起來！ ------------------------------------------- ✅ 記得追蹤《國防在線急》，下一集不漏聽！ ✅ 喜歡本節目請我們一個五星好評🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
40:09
--------
40:09
EP1｜新舊一年兵大對決！都是一年期竟然差這麼多！？ ft.超認真少年、績優士兵 許雅程
首集我們邀請兩位不同年代的「一年兵代表」 由「工業中的翹楚」超認真少年 阿仔師，對上剛退伍的「績優士兵」許雅程，來場役期世代大亂鬥！ 從入伍第一天聊到下部隊，前進突刺竟然沒有了！ 丟手榴彈來真的！？全新的「震撼教育」還要左欺敵右欺敵嗎？ ------------------------------------------- 【精彩看點】 🎖 新舊一年役期，其實大不同？ 🎖 新訓變兩個月還加碼「震撼教育」？ 🎖 老學長看新制規劃，其實更貼近實戰需求！ 🎖 現在軍中更人性化？洗澡時間不夠還可以打1985？ ------------------------------------------- ✅ 記得追蹤《國防在線急》，下一集不漏聽! ✅ 喜歡本節目請我們一個五星好評🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
41:55
--------
41:55
EP0｜國防在線急~前導預告！
《 國防在線急》 由軍事記者相振為主持，不只聊軍事、聊戰力，更想透過多元的視角了解國際局勢與戰爭最真實的樣貌，保衛國家是你我共同的事，讓國防隨時在線！ 備戰，才能避戰；能戰，才能止戰。 唯有扎實備戰，才有足夠底氣讓戰爭不必發生！ -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
--------
0:24
--------
0:24
More Business podcasts
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Ryan Leak Podcast
Business
Chief Change Officer
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Careers, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Pitch Me Podcast
Business, Marketing
Odd Lots
Business, News, Investing, News Commentary
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Trending Business podcasts
finanzas en automático
Business, Entrepreneurship
Cheeky Pint
Business, Technology, Entrepreneurship
Founders Podcast
Business
Expert Intelligence with Paul Estes
Business, Marketing
BigDeal
Business, Entrepreneurship
Mindful Leaders Podcast With Dylan Vanas
Business, Entrepreneurship
The Carey Nieuwhof Leadership Podcast
Business, Management
Freedom Blueprint for Home Services | HVAC, Plumbing, Electrical, Leadership, Business Growth
Business, Entrepreneurship, Management, Marketing
HR BESTIES
Business, Management
Craig Groeschel Leadership Podcast
Business, Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, Entrepreneurship, Management
Velvet Rope Playbook
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Halftime Report
Business, News, Business News, Investing
Barn Talk
Business
Stock Movers
Business, News, Business News, Investing
Business Movers
Business, History, Entrepreneurship
Mad Money w/ Jim Cramer
Business, News, Investing
Smart Money Happy Hour with Rachel Cruze and George Kamel
Business
Decoder with Nilay Patel
Business, Technology
Make Money While You Sleep
Business, Entrepreneurship
Suze Orman's Women & Money (And Everyone Smart Enough To Listen)
Business, Investing
How Much Can I Make? - Career Insights on Earning with Passion.
Arts, Business, Careers, Design, Entrepreneurship
Power Up Your Life Podcast by GoBundance Women
Business, Careers
Der Große Neustart
Business, News, Science, Business News, Non-Profit
NerdWallet's Smart Money Podcast
Business, Education, Tutorials, Investing
Humanity At Scale: Redefining Leadership
Business, Society & Culture, Technology, Management
White Coat Investor Podcast
Business, Health & Wellness, Investing, Medicine
The Investor With Joel Palathinkal
Business, Entrepreneurship, Investing
Jill on Money with Jill Schlesinger
Business, Education, Investing, Self-Improvement
CNBC's "Fast Money"
Business, News, Investing
The Champion Forum Podcast with Jeff Hancher
Business, News, Business News, Entrepreneurship, Management
About 國防在線急
《 國防在線急》 由軍事記者相振為主持，不只聊軍事、聊戰力，更想透過多元的視角了解國際局勢與戰爭最真實的樣貌，保衛國家是你我共同的事，讓國防隨時在線！ 備戰，才能避戰；能戰，才能止戰。 唯有扎實備戰，才有足夠底氣讓戰爭不必發生！ -- Hosting provided by SoundOn
Podcast website
Business
Government
Leisure
Technology
Careers
Hobbies
Listen to 國防在線急, REAL AF with Andy Frisella and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
國防在線急
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.22.0
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/8/2025 - 11:32:29 PM