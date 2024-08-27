Trump’s Recipe for Carving up Democracy (with Rep. Pat Ryan)
This Thanksgiving, Trump’s stuffing his cabinet with the most dangerous nominations. Snell breaks down the jaw-dropping menu, including Dr. Oz potentially overseeing Medicare/Medicaid and Tulsi Gabbard's shocking consideration for Director of National Intelligence—picks that signal a full-scale assault on healthcare and national security. Then we delve deep into the existential threat to the Affordable Care Act and examines Pam Bondi's controversial nomination for Attorney General, revisiting her controversial role in the Trump University scandal.Later, Tristan welcomes Representative Pat Ryan from New York's 18th congressional district. Ryan provides an insider's perspective on electoral strategy, sharing how Democrats can effectively combat Trump's extremism by connecting with voters through authentic, local messaging. The conversation offers a roadmap for progressive resistance, emphasizing the need to clearly define the political stakes and unite against dangerous political maneuvers.
--------
48:36
Trump's Cabinet of Chaos (with Anthony Scaramucci)
We’re breaking down Trump's alarming potential cabinet picks, including Matt Gaetz for Attorney General and RFK Jr. for Health and Human Services. We examine the serious implications of these nominations, from Gaetz's ongoing ethics investigations to RFK Jr.'s controversial anti-vaccine stance. Special guest Anthony Scaramucci joins for an insightful discussion about the state of American democracy, the future of political parties, and how Democrats can better connect with working-class voters. The episode also covers Steve Bannon's upcoming trial, Elon Musk's concerning activities, and the challenges of holding Trump accountable in a potential second term.
--------
47:43
The Road Ahead (with Maya Wiley)
One week post election, we’re fired up and ready for the new challenges ahead. We’ll talk about the nomination process for Trump’s cabinet positions, legal strategies to oppose extreme MAGA policies using the Administrative Procedures Act and the real economic dangers of Trump’s tariffs.Later, Maya Wiley, civil rights attorney, former candidate for NYC Mayor and author of the memoir “Remember You Are A Wiley” joins to discuss strategies for protecting democracy. Wiley breaks down the threats outlined in Project 2025, including attacks on civil service and overtime pay, while emphasizing the importance of focusing on shared American values and needs across political lines. The conversation explores how litigation, state ballot initiatives, and local politics can be used to defend democracy.
--------
1:11:10
Don't Give Up: The Resistance Starts Now!
In the aftermath of the election day nightmare, Tristan looks at the missed opportunities to prosecute Trump after the January 6th attemped coup, and the media's role in his ultimate resurgence. He also laments the Democratic party's dated approach to mainstream economic policy, and emphasizes the need for bold actions moving forward - all while urging us to stay deeply engaged in the long fight (to preserve our democracy) that lies directly ahead.
--------
35:12
Economic Wrecking Ball - Tax Cuts, Privatization, and the Death of Financial Oversight
On the eve of Election Day, this final installment of our Decoding Project 2025 series delves deep into MAGA’s radical economic proposals, including massive tax cuts for the wealthy, the elimination of SALT deductions, and plans to defund or privatize critical financial institutions. We‘ll discuss how the proposed gutting of agencies like the IRS, Federal Reserve, and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau would benefit a small circle of ultra-wealthy individuals while potentially devastating the American economy. Spoiler alert: These policies would disproportionately harm middle-class Americans and residents of blue states while enriching a select group of billionaires.
