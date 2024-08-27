Trump’s Recipe for Carving up Democracy (with Rep. Pat Ryan)

This Thanksgiving, Trump’s stuffing his cabinet with the most dangerous nominations. Snell breaks down the jaw-dropping menu, including Dr. Oz potentially overseeing Medicare/Medicaid and Tulsi Gabbard's shocking consideration for Director of National Intelligence—picks that signal a full-scale assault on healthcare and national security. Then we delve deep into the existential threat to the Affordable Care Act and examines Pam Bondi's controversial nomination for Attorney General, revisiting her controversial role in the Trump University scandal.Later, Tristan welcomes Representative Pat Ryan from New York's 18th congressional district. Ryan provides an insider's perspective on electoral strategy, sharing how Democrats can effectively combat Trump's extremism by connecting with voters through authentic, local messaging. The conversation offers a roadmap for progressive resistance, emphasizing the need to clearly define the political stakes and unite against dangerous political maneuvers.