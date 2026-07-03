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417 episodes
Kevin Boesch: Compliance Project Manager of Stormwater for SWCA Environmental Consultants06/22/2026 | 43 mins.Joseph Blackman welcomed Kevin Boesch, the compliance project manager of Stormwater for SWCA Environmental Consultants, to the podcast where Kevin described their operational role acting as a "stop gap" between construction contractors and regulatory compliance, ensuring projects maintain clean standing regarding stormwater and dust control. Kevin discussed the importance of proactive communication, highlighting their work co-chairing the A Water stormwater committee to bridge the gap between regulators and the regulated community in a boardroom setting rather than through disputes in the field. Key talking points included Kevin's career transition from applied zoology and a state DEQ role into private consulting, the severe daily financial penalties associated with non-compliance, and the shifting of the industry away from obsolete methods toward modern, 21st-century Best Management Practices inspired by mentors like Luke Owens, Blue Snow, Wayne Cobbank, and Cheryl Millan. Additionally, Kevin addressed future industry needs, emphasizing the importance of human oversight over AI in compliance documentation, the ongoing challenge of an aging workforce, and the necessity of engaging stakeholders early to gain project buy-in. Give the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
- Joseph Blackman welcomed Philip Nitollama, the City Traffic Engineer for the city of Riverside, California, to the public works podcast where Philip Nitollama detailed his multidimensional role overseeing transportation planning, traffic signal operations, and community engagement. Philip Nitollama discussed the legal responsibilities of defending municipal engineering decisions in litigation, his extensive work establishing Safe Routes to School programs, and his division management style that balances technical objectives with substantial personnel support. He highlighted his career trajectory from civil engineering at UC Irvine to securing over $30 million in infrastructure grants for bike lanes, speed limit reductions, and signal synchronization. Key talking points included managing conflicting traffic flow objectives with Caltrans, addressing emerging micromobility challenges like high-speed e-bike safety, and the essential shift toward utilizing big data and public communication to modernize the workforce. He also shared his "10% rule" for continuous professional growth, his billboard message urging drivers to "Slow Down, Every Street User Matters" and his appreciation for mentors who instilled a resilient "mamba mentality" in his public service career. Give the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
Alex Hayner: Training and Development Specialist @ Charlotte Water in Charlotte, NC05/21/2026 | 58 mins.Joseph Blackman welcomed Alexander Hayner, the Training and Development Specialist at Charlotte Water in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the public works podcast where Alexander Hayner described his role supporting over 1,300 water workers across the "One Water network" with diverse learning, development, and upskilling initiatives. Alexander Hayner discussed the department's monthly new employee orientation program built around three core pillars—Welcome, Learn, and Connect—which fosters professional relationships and sparks future collaboration across departments. He highlighted the expansion of the AWWA Customer Service Certificate program to multiple divisions, emphasizing that every water worker provides customer service in some capacity. Key talking points included Alexander Hayner's career transition from education and school administration to learning and development, the essential skill sets for success like public speaking and rapport-building, and lessons learned regarding operational logistics and time management during field trips. He also shared insights on the importance of organizational buy-in for true culture change, his inspiration from mentors like Director Angela Charles, Carolyn Ross, and Steve Wood, and his community billboard message, "We are all water." Give the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
- Joseph Blackman welcomed Marlene Alcaraz to the podcast to discuss the multifaceted and essential role of an Engineering Aid within public works. Marlene Alcaraz shared insights into the diverse demands of the position, highlighting the need for self-taught expertise in contract administration, project management, and the rigorous regulatory compliance required for plan approvals. The conversation focused on how problem-solving serves as a foundational skill for navigating complex municipal projects and utility enforcement, as well as the value of professional associations in bridging knowledge gaps across different city jurisdictions. Key talking points included the importance of structured mentorship to attract the next generation of professionals and the ongoing challenge of transitioning the city to a unified asset management software system. Marlene also emphasized the need for community patience during critical infrastructure construction, underscoring the vital connection between public works and the residents they serve. Give the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
- Joseph Blackman welcomed Justin Hopkins, the General Manager of the Stockton East Water District, to the podcast to discuss the intricate balance of managing surface and groundwater for a growing region. Justin Hopkins detailed the district’s robust operations, including a 65 million gallon per day drinking water treatment plant and a unique governance structure featuring weekly board meetings to ensure high-level oversight. The conversation traced Justin’s career transition from engineering to public administration, highlighting his focus on collaborative leadership and the importance of maintaining face-to-face connections with his 51-member team. Key talking points included the regulatory hurdles posed by the state’s Bay Delta plan and the district’s proactive response to a projected 2075 water shortage through the Farmington Reservoir Project. Justin also explained the strategic implementation of a nine-year rate increase plan, designed to fund essential infrastructure and debt while ensuring long-term water sustainability for the community. Give the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
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About Public Works Podcast
Where you come to hear new innovative ideas in the Public Works arena. Stories, trials and tribulations and more. We highlight those who are working behind-the-scenes to keep our communities in motion.Podcast website
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