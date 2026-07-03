Joseph Blackman welcomed Alexander Hayner, the Training and Development Specialist at Charlotte Water in Charlotte, North Carolina, to the public works podcast where Alexander Hayner described his role supporting over 1,300 water workers across the "One Water network" with diverse learning, development, and upskilling initiatives. Alexander Hayner discussed the department's monthly new employee orientation program built around three core pillars—Welcome, Learn, and Connect—which fosters professional relationships and sparks future collaboration across departments. He highlighted the expansion of the AWWA Customer Service Certificate program to multiple divisions, emphasizing that every water worker provides customer service in some capacity. Key talking points included Alexander Hayner's career transition from education and school administration to learning and development, the essential skill sets for success like public speaking and rapport-building, and lessons learned regarding operational logistics and time management during field trips. He also shared insights on the importance of organizational buy-in for true culture change, his inspiration from mentors like Director Angela Charles, Carolyn Ross, and Steve Wood, and his community billboard message, "We are all water." Give the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.