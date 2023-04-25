Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Joseph Blackman
Where you come to hear new innovative ideas in the Public Works arena. Stories, trials and tribulations and more. We highlight those who are working behind-the-... More
Where you come to hear new innovative ideas in the Public Works arena. Stories, trials and tribulations and more. We highlight those who are working behind-the-scenes to keep our communities in motion.

  • Seth Gohring
    Seth is Infrastructure Inspector for the City of Fishers. We talk about his path to becoming the Infrastructure Inspector and what his normal day looks like. We talk about the dynamic between inspectors and contractors and how communication is key in touchy situations. Seth accredits Time Management as a tool to keep all of his projects in line. Give the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
    5/6/2023
    27:15
  • Trino Pedraza
    Trino is the Director of Public Works and Utilities for The City of Galveston in Texas. We chat about his path from being an At Risk Teacher to becoming a Director in a municipality. He has spearheaded a high efficiency Maintenance Program and is open for questions around their AMI Project. He credits his ascent to "seeking feedback" and would like the community of Galveston to go easy on flushing wipes. GIve the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
    5/6/2023
    36:09
  • Jennifer Brown
    Jennifer is the Fleet Services Supervisor for Coconino County Arizona. We chat about what here day is like and what her responsibilites are as a Fleet Services Supervisor. She details her path on in how she came into that position and we also cover topics like personal development and her definition of customer service. Give the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
    5/6/2023
    26:56
  • Sheila Joy
    Sheila is the Executive Director at NASSCO, Inc. We chat about all things NASSCO and the array of trainings they offer. We talk about how she got into the Executive Director position and where she wants to take the association. Find more about NASSCO at nassco.orgGive the show a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
    5/5/2023
    33:03
  • Public Works Cyber Security talk with Scott Grayson and Keith Pugh
    In this special edition of The Public Works Podcast we talk about All Things Cyber Security. Who is at risk, what to look out for, how to prevent it, past events that can happen in the future etc etc. Scott Grayson is the CEO of American Public Works AssociationKeith Pugh is the current Presidnet of American Public Works AssociationGive it a listen and remember to thank your local Public Works Professionals.
    4/25/2023
    48:11

About Public Works Podcast

Where you come to hear new innovative ideas in the Public Works arena. Stories, trials and tribulations and more. We highlight those who are working behind-the-scenes to keep our communities in motion.
Public Works Podcast: Podcasts in Family