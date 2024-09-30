Biden pokes the Russia bear, Reaction to Tulsi Gabbard nomination, 'Lawfare' against Trump
Rich talks about the potential of President Biden starting World War Three by allowing Ukraine to strike targets inside Russia, as we welcome Brigadier General (Ret.) Blaine Holt, founder Deputy U.S. military representative to NATO. Also, Jordan Sekulow, executive director of the American Center for Law and Justice, has reaction to Tulsi Gabbard's nomination for Director of National Intelligence. Later, as Special Counsel Jack Smith prepares to close shop, who else is abusing 'lawfare' against President-elect Trump? We look into that with Paul Kamenar, lead counsel at the National Legal and Policy Center.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:09:14
More appointments to the new administration, Where science and religion merge, Young Black voters help elect Trump,
Rich talks with Spencer Klavan, host of the Young Heretics podcast and author of "Light of the Mind, Light of the World: How New Science Is Illuminating Ancient Truths About God." We also hear from Bob Woodson, founder and president of the Woodson Center, with an explanation for how young Black voters put the economy over racial messaging in the presidential election. Plus, more of your calls on President-elect Trump's picks for the incoming administration.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:09:10
Trump's Middle east policy, Latinos and Christians voting for Trump, 4B Feminism
Rich talks welcomes Victoria Coates, former U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor and author of the upcoming book "Battle for the Jewish State," for thoughts on the Tulsi Gabbard and Mike Huckabee nominations, and whether the Trump administration can bring lasting peace to the Middle East. We also discuss Latinos voting for Trump, as well as the importance of Catholics and evangelical Christians in the presidential election, with Jenny Korn, senior advisor at the National Faith Advisory Board. Later, Jenn Kerns, GOP srategist and author of "The Real War on Women," gives her take on the '4B' feminism trend of women shaving their heads and withholding sex from men.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:09:19
Marco Rubio and other Trump appointees, Congress UAP hearing
Rich talks about President Trump's picks of Marco Rubio as Secretary of State and Tom Homan as border czar with Alfonso Aguilar, former Chief of the Office of Citizenship under DHS. Joel Griffith, research fellow at the Thomas A. Roe Institute for Economic Policy Studies, weighs in some of the others being appointed to serve in the new administration, including Mike Huckabee as U.S. ambassador to Israel. Later, a discussion of the Congressional hearing on UAP's with L.A. Marzulli, author of "Rungs of Disclosure: Following the Trail of Extraterrestrials and the End Times."
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
--------
2:09:25
More election fallout, "The Rise of BlueAnon," Remembering Jim Bohannon
As Democrats continue the blame game following Kamala Harris' loss to Donald Trump, Rich talks with Dr. Carol Swain, tenured former professor at Vanderbilt and Princeton Universities. We also learn about "The Rise of BlueAnon: How the Democrats Became a Party of Conspiracy Theorists" from author David Harsanyi, senior writer at the Washington Examiner. Later, we note the second anniversary of the passing of Jim Bohannon.
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
Introducing Rich Valdés America at Night, new talk for a new generation! Rich brings late night radio alive with the perfect blend of news, entertainment, interesting interviews, pop culture and insight. It’s America’s new nighttime town hall, celebrating America’s success and helping plot the right path forward. We talk with politicians, influencers, entertainers and ordinary Americans from all walks of life. And then, it’s “Open Phone America,” your turn to chime in on the discussion with your own thoughts and ideas.
Welcome to a live and lively snapshot of America. Rich Valdés America at Night.