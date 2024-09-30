More appointments to the new administration, Where science and religion merge, Young Black voters help elect Trump,

Rich talks with Spencer Klavan, host of the Young Heretics podcast and author of "Light of the Mind, Light of the World: How New Science Is Illuminating Ancient Truths About God." We also hear from Bob Woodson, founder and president of the Woodson Center, with an explanation for how young Black voters put the economy over racial messaging in the presidential election. Plus, more of your calls on President-elect Trump's picks for the incoming administration.