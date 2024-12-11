Symbiotic Success: DHS’s Small Business Innovation, Record TSP Contributions, and Celebrating Service
On this episode of Fed Gov Today, we dive into the exciting developments shaping federal government programs and initiatives. First, we explore the Department of Homeland Security's new Phase Zero initiative, aimed at building a symbiotic relationship between small businesses and the agency. Dusty Lang, Director of the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program at DHS Science and Technology, discusses how the program fosters innovation by offering non-dilutive funding to small businesses, while DHS gains cutting-edge technologies to meet its mission needs. Dusty shares insights from the program's recent symposium and its continued efforts to bridge knowledge gaps for new applicants, ensuring that small businesses can effectively partner with the agency.Next, we take a closer look at the Thrift Savings Plan (TSP), where new contribution limits for 2025 are set to allow participants to save more than ever before. Kim Weaver, Director of External Affairs at the Federal Retirement Thrift Investment Board, outlines the changes, including increased catch-up contributions for participants aged 60-63 and the benefits of a more streamlined contribution process. Kim also provides updates on the I Fund's index transition and the upcoming Roth in-plan conversion option, set to launch in 2026. She highlights the importance of these changes in helping participants maximize their retirement savings.The episode also marks a bittersweet moment as Kim Weaver announces her retirement after 13 years of service in her role. Francis reflects on Kim's impactful career and her dedication to providing clear and valuable information to federal employees and retirees. Kim expresses her gratitude for the opportunity to serve and introduces her successor, James Kaplan, who will carry forward the mission of supporting TSP participants.
Revolutionizing DoD Software and Rescuing 130 Lives from Forced Labor
On this episode of Fed Gov Today, we explore the Department of Defense's (DoD) updated guidance on DevSecOps fundamentals, which streamlines previous versions and emphasizes critical aspects like the software supply chain and continuous Authority to Operate (ATO). Jason Weiss, former Chief Software Officer at DoD and now Chief Technology Officer for Public Sector at Second Front Systems, shares his insights on the significance of these updates. He discusses how this streamlined approach enhances cybersecurity, highlights the importance of integrating risk management frameworks, and reflects on the evolution of continuous ATO within the DoD.Later in the episode, we shift to the humanitarian achievements of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP). TenaVel Thomas, Senior Executive Port Director at the Port of New York/Newark, discusses her team's groundbreaking work in rescuing 130 victims of forced labor. She recounts the pivotal moment that led to the investigation, the collaborative effort with other law enforcement agencies, and the challenges of identifying and addressing human trafficking and forced labor cases. Her work earned her a 2023 Fleming Award for leadership and management, and her story sheds light on CBP's critical role in protecting vulnerable individuals and enforcing the law.
Redefining Federal Acquisition & Space Tech: What’s Next for the Government and Defense?
On this episode of Fed Gov Today, we explore critical changes in federal acquisition and cutting-edge advancements in space technology that are reshaping government operations and defense strategies. Eric Crusius, a partner at Holland & Knight, joins the program to discuss how federal procurement policies might evolve under a new administration. He highlights shifts in executive orders and regulations, including clean energy initiatives and labor policies, and explores the potential return of the DoD's "Night Court" program to reallocate funds from underperforming initiatives. We also delve into the future of space technology with Dr. Ken Obenberger, Senior Research Physicist at the Air Force Research Laboratory. Dr. Obenberger discusses his groundbreaking work on space plasma disturbances and their impact on military communication, navigation, and surveillance systems worth $4 billion. He explains how his research is enhancing space environment sensing and detection capabilities, including innovative applications like identifying volcanic eruptions in remote areas that could affect air traffic.
Breaking Barriers in Federal IT and Fighting Fires in the Amazon: Innovations Transforming Government and the Planet
On this episode of Fed Gov Today, we dive into two transformative topics reshaping the federal government and the global environment. First, we explore the crossroads of federal IT modernization with insights from Kevin Cunnington and Siobhan Benita, executive advisors to the Global Government Forum. They discuss how the Technology Modernization Fund (TMF) is fueling innovation across U.S. federal agencies and highlight the challenges CIOs face in workforce development, including recruiting, retaining, and upskilling talent for a digital-first government. Kevin and Siobhan also provide a global perspective, sharing lessons learned from other nations and offering actionable recommendations to position the U.S. as a leader in government technology. You can find the link to the report here: https://www.globalgovernmentforum.com/US-federal-CIO-study. This conversation includes a preview of the upcoming Government Service Delivery conference in May 2025, where these vital topics will be further explored.The second segment takes us deep into the Amazon rainforest with NASA scientist Dr. Douglas Morton, a Flemming Award recipient for his groundbreaking work in applied science. Dr. Morton explains how NASA's Amazon Dashboard leverages advanced satellite technology to monitor and analyze fire activity in the Amazon region. He reveals the far-reaching environmental and economic consequences of these fires, the challenges of managing such a vast and vulnerable ecosystem, and how satellite technology has revolutionized our ability to track and mitigate these threats. Morton's work offers a unique perspective on the interconnectedness of global ecosystems and the role of cutting-edge science in preserving them.
On this episode of Fed Gov Today, two groundbreaking developments in federal government initiatives take center stage. First, Buddy Dees, Director of the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Program Management Office at the Department of Defense, explains the significant updates to the CMMC program. Buddy breaks down the changes, including the shift to a three-tier model, the introduction of self-assessment options for lower-risk projects, and the continued alignment with NIST standards for streamlined cybersecurity compliance. In the second half of the show, Francis dives into a cutting-edge agricultural innovation with Dr. Aspen Workman of the USDA's Agricultural Research Service. Dr. Workman discusses her award-winning work using CRISPR-Cas9 gene editing to combat bovine viral diarrhea virus (BVDV), a disease that costs the cattle industry billions annually. This pioneering effort has created heritable resistance to the virus, ensuring lifetime protection for cattle, starting in utero. Dr. Workman shares the challenges and successes of collaborating with government, academia, and industry to translate lab discoveries into real-world solutions for farmers.