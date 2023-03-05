The Naval Institute is a private, not-for-profit educational institution whose mission is to provide an independent forum for those who dare to read, think, spe... More
Proceedings Podcast EP. 334: May Issue Review
Bill Hamblet, Bill Bray, and Brian O'Rourke review highlights from the latest issue of Proceedings.
5/3/2023
38:07
Proceedings Podcast EP. 333: Sea Power and the Operational Level of War
Retired Navy Capt. Jeff Kline, Naval Postgraduate School Professor of Practice talks with host Bill Hamblet about his contribution to the American Sea Power Project.
4/17/2023
34:06
Proceedings Podcast EP. 332: Remembering the USS Thresher
Today marks the 60th Anniversary of the tragic loss of the USS Thresher (SSN-593). We spoke with Retired Navy Captain Jim Bryant, and Naval Engineer Steve Walsh about the causes of the Thresher loss and changes made to safety regulations.
4/12/2023
41:26
Proceedings Podcast EP. 331: First Combat on the Road to Baghdad
During the invasion of Iraq in 2003, Chip Reid, a correspondent for NBC News, spent nearly six weeks embedded with the 3d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (“3/5”). Here, he recounts the incident that gave these Marines their initial taste of hostile fire in the war.
4/11/2023
33:02
Proceedings Podcast EP. 330: An Object Lesson on Allied Interoperability
The failure of the Allies’ ABDA Command in the early months of the Pacific war should help guide the United States and its present-day allies in confronting the Chinese challenge.
The Naval Institute is a private, not-for-profit educational institution whose mission is to provide an independent forum for those who dare to read, think, speak, and write to advance the professional, literary, and scientific understanding of sea power and other issues critical to global security.
Every week on the Proceedings Podcast, the Naval Institute's Director of Outreach, Ward Carroll, and the Editor-in-Chief of Proceedings, Bill Hamblet, talk about what's happening in the Sea Services, latest news from USNI News, stories in Proceedings and Naval History magazines, and interview Naval Institute authors. Deputy Editor Bill Bray joins the cast from time to time as well.