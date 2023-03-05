Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Proceedings Podcast in the App
Listen to The Proceedings Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsGovernment
The Proceedings Podcast

The Proceedings Podcast

Podcast The Proceedings Podcast
Podcast The Proceedings Podcast

The Proceedings Podcast

U.S. Naval Institute
add
The Naval Institute is a private, not-for-profit educational institution whose mission is to provide an independent forum for those who dare to read, think, spe... More
Government
The Naval Institute is a private, not-for-profit educational institution whose mission is to provide an independent forum for those who dare to read, think, spe... More

Available Episodes

5 of 334
  • Proceedings Podcast EP. 334: May Issue Review
    Bill Hamblet, Bill Bray, and Brian O'Rourke review highlights from the latest issue of Proceedings.
    5/3/2023
    38:07
  • Proceedings Podcast EP. 333: Sea Power and the Operational Level of War
    Retired Navy Capt. Jeff Kline, Naval Postgraduate School Professor of Practice talks with host Bill Hamblet about his contribution to the American Sea Power Project.
    4/17/2023
    34:06
  • Proceedings Podcast EP. 332: Remembering the USS Thresher
    Today marks the 60th Anniversary of the tragic loss of the USS Thresher (SSN-593). We spoke with Retired Navy Captain Jim Bryant, and Naval Engineer Steve Walsh about the causes of the Thresher loss and changes made to safety regulations.
    4/12/2023
    41:26
  • Proceedings Podcast EP. 331: First Combat on the Road to Baghdad
    During the invasion of Iraq in 2003, Chip Reid, a correspondent for NBC News, spent nearly six weeks embedded with the 3d Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment (“3/5”). Here, he recounts the incident that gave these Marines their initial taste of hostile fire in the war.
    4/11/2023
    33:02
  • Proceedings Podcast EP. 330: An Object Lesson on Allied Interoperability
    The failure of the Allies’ ABDA Command in the early months of the Pacific war should help guide the United States and its present-day allies in confronting the Chinese challenge.
    4/10/2023
    42:14

More Government podcasts

About The Proceedings Podcast

The Naval Institute is a private, not-for-profit educational institution whose mission is to provide an independent forum for those who dare to read, think, speak, and write to advance the professional, literary, and scientific understanding of sea power and other issues critical to global security. Every week on the Proceedings Podcast, the Naval Institute's Director of Outreach, Ward Carroll, and the Editor-in-Chief of Proceedings, Bill Hamblet, talk about what's happening in the Sea Services, latest news from USNI News, stories in Proceedings and Naval History magazines, and interview Naval Institute authors. Deputy Editor Bill Bray joins the cast from time to time as well.
Podcast website

Listen to The Proceedings Podcast, Political Gabfest and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Proceedings Podcast

The Proceedings Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Proceedings Podcast: Podcasts in Family