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517 episodes
- Host Bill Hamblet interviews John Cordle about the Navy's new shaving policy and its potential impact on sailors affected by pseudofolliculitis barbae (PFB). They discuss the medical condition, readiness, retention, leadership, and whether changes to grooming standards could unintentionally affect recruiting, careers, and the fleet's overall effectiveness.
- Host Bill Hamblet sits down with Captain Robert Niewoehner, U.S. Navy (Retired), and Jefferson D. Grubb, head of the Operations Research Division at the Naval Safety Command, to examine lessons from recent F-35 mishaps, the evolution of naval aviation safety, and how institutional learning can help build a safer, stronger fleet.
- During the American Revolution, privateers prowled the Atlantic in search of British prizes—serving the Patriot cause while generating enormous profits for their investors. This episode explores the story of the privateer Oliver Cromwell, Captain Joseph Lee, and the high-risk business of Revolutionary War privateering. Was it a fight for independence, a business opportunity, or both?
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About The Proceedings Podcast
The Naval Institute is a private, not-for-profit educational institution whose mission is to provide an independent forum for those who dare to read, think, speak, and write to advance the professional, literary, and scientific understanding of sea power and other issues critical to global security. Every week on the Proceedings Podcast, the Naval Institute's Director of Outreach, Ward Carroll, and the Editor-in-Chief of Proceedings, Bill Hamblet, talk about what's happening in the Sea Services, latest news from USNI News, stories in Proceedings and Naval History magazines, and interview Naval Institute authors. Deputy Editor Bill Bray joins the cast from time to time as well.Podcast website
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