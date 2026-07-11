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Audio Arguendo

Audio Arguendo
Government
Audio Arguendo
Latest episode

1635 episodes

  • Audio Arguendo

    USCA, Ninth Circuit California Policy Center v. Garcia-Brower, Case No. 25-6173

    07/11/2026
    Free Speech: May California prohibit employers from requiring employees to attend meetings where religious or political views will be discussed? - Argued: Tue, 07 Jul 2026 16:45:13 EDT
  • Audio Arguendo

    USCA, Ninth Circuit California Chamber of Commerce v. Bonta, Case No. 25-6874

    07/11/2026
    Free Speech: Does the Chamber of Commerce have standing to challenge California's prohibition requiring employees to attend meetings where religious or political views will be discussed? - Argued: Tue, 07 Jul 2026 16:41:16 EDT
  • Audio Arguendo

    USCA, Ninth Circuit Reach Community Development v. DHS, Case No. 26-1575

    07/11/2026
    Civil Rights: Do citizens have a constitutional right not to be unnecessarily tear gassed? - Argued: Fri, 10 Jul 2026 16:39:44 EDT
  • Audio Arguendo

    USCA, Third Circuit Pennsylvania v. Trump, Case No. 25-2575

    07/11/2026
    Religious Freedom: May religious organizations be exempted from providing contraception coverage? - Argued: Tue, 07 Jul 2026 15:58:19 EDT
  • Audio Arguendo

    USCA, Ninth Circuit Amazon v. Perplexity, Case No. 26-1444

    06/15/2026
    Artificial Intelligence: Does a user's deployment of AI agents to make purchases violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act? - Argued: Thu, 11 Jun 2026 18:0:32 EDT
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About Audio Arguendo
Audio Arguendo provides unedited recordings of oral arguments from the Supreme Court and interesting cases from around the globe. If you have a case that you think we should broadcast, just send us a tweet at @AudioArguendo with the name of the case, a short description of the issue, and a link to where the audio can be found. We assert no claim of copyright over any of the recordings and have posted them in podcast form to make them more widely and conveniently available.
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