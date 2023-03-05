Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Audio Arguendo provides unedited recordings of oral arguments from the Supreme Court and interesting cases from around the globe. If you have a case that you th... More
Audio Arguendo provides unedited recordings of oral arguments from the Supreme Court and interesting cases from around the globe. If you have a case that you th... More

  • USCA, Eleventh Circuit Warren v. DeSantis, Case No. 23-10459
    First Amendment: Did Florida Governor DeSantis violate the First Amendment when he used his power to suspend an elected local prosecutor after a dispute over prosecutorial discretion? - Argued: Tue, 02 May 2023 10:7:38 EDT
    5/3/2023
  • South Carolina Supreme Court South Carolina v. Price, Case No. 23-629
    Criminal Procedure: May a judge order the release of a prisoner based upon an ex parte request of their counsel? - Argued: Wed, 26 Apr 2023 16:55:36 EDT
    4/28/2023
  • USCA, Sixth Circuit Allstates Refractory Contractors v. Walsh, Case No. 22-3772
    Administrative Law: Did the Occupational Safety and Health Act violate the nondelegation doctrine by empowering the Secretary of Law to regulate workplace safety? - Argued: Thu, 27 Apr 2023 16:49:4 EDT
    4/28/2023
  • U.S. Supreme Court Tyler v. Hennepin County, Case No. 22-166
    Takings: Does taking and selling a home to satisfy a debt to the government, and keeping the surplus value as a windfall, violate the Takings Clause? - Argued: Wed, 26 Apr 2023 12:0:25 EDT
    4/26/2023
  • New York Court of Appeals New York v. Reid, Case No. 23-41
    Criminal Procedure: May a trial judge close the courtroom to all spectators out of a fear that a defendant's supporters will be disruptive? - Argued: Thu, 20 Apr 2023 11:53:23 EDT
    4/26/2023

Audio Arguendo provides unedited recordings of oral arguments from the Supreme Court and interesting cases from around the globe. If you have a case that you think we should broadcast, just send us a tweet at @AudioArguendo with the name of the case, a short description of the issue, and a link to where the audio can be found. We assert no claim of copyright over any of the recordings and have posted them in podcast form to make them more widely and conveniently available.
