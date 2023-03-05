Audio Arguendo provides unedited recordings of oral arguments from the Supreme Court and interesting cases from around the globe. If you have a case that you th... More
USCA, Eleventh Circuit Warren v. DeSantis, Case No. 23-10459
First Amendment: Did Florida Governor DeSantis violate the First Amendment when he used his power to suspend an elected local prosecutor after a dispute over prosecutorial discretion? - Argued: Tue, 02 May 2023 10:7:38 EDT
5/3/2023
South Carolina Supreme Court South Carolina v. Price, Case No. 23-629
Criminal Procedure: May a judge order the release of a prisoner based upon an ex parte request of their counsel? - Argued: Wed, 26 Apr 2023 16:55:36 EDT
4/28/2023
USCA, Sixth Circuit Allstates Refractory Contractors v. Walsh, Case No. 22-3772
Administrative Law: Did the Occupational Safety and Health Act violate the nondelegation doctrine by empowering the Secretary of Law to regulate workplace safety? - Argued: Thu, 27 Apr 2023 16:49:4 EDT
4/28/2023
U.S. Supreme Court Tyler v. Hennepin County, Case No. 22-166
Takings: Does taking and selling a home to satisfy a debt to the government, and keeping the surplus value as a windfall, violate the Takings Clause? - Argued: Wed, 26 Apr 2023 12:0:25 EDT
4/26/2023
New York Court of Appeals New York v. Reid, Case No. 23-41
Criminal Procedure: May a trial judge close the courtroom to all spectators out of a fear that a defendant's supporters will be disruptive? - Argued: Thu, 20 Apr 2023 11:53:23 EDT
