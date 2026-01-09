Few leaders have shaped the identity of America’s Special Forces more than President John F. Kennedy. In just three years as Commander in Chief, JFK redefined how the United States would fight, lead, and prepare for an uncertain world, one that demanded unconventional solutions and elite warriors ready to face any challenge.As the Cold War escalated, President Kennedy saw the need for a new kind of Soldier, one trained to think, adapt, and win in conflicts fought not only on the battlefield, but through influence, innovation, and resilience. His vision for military modernization gave birth to the era of Unconventional Warfare and cemented the role of the Green Berets in America’s national defense strategy.From his visit to Fort Bragg and the historic meeting with Brigadier General William Yarborough, to the moment he publicly endorsed the Green Beret as “a symbol of excellence, a badge of courage, and a mark of distinction in the fight for freedom,” JFK’s leadership transformed Special Forces from a small experimental group into a cornerstone of American military power.Today, that legacy continues, honored each year at the JFK Wreath Laying Ceremony, carried forward by generations of Green Berets who live by the same principles of courage, creativity, and service that JFK saw as vital to the nation’s defense.From the USASOC History Office, Fran Racioppi sat down with two of the historians who’ve preserved and advanced this legacy; Dr. Troy Sacquety and Dr. Jared Tracy. Their work ensures JFK’s vision is never forgotten. We explored the strategic thinking behind Kennedy’s military modernization, the significance of the Green Beret endorsement, and why, decades later, the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School still bears his name. We also discussed the legacy-building moment of JFK’s recent induction as Distinguished Member of the Regiment and the enduring symbolism of the annual wreath laying at Arlington.This episode is about vision, legacy, and the enduring bond between a President and the warriors he inspired - the Green Berets.HIGHLIGHTS0:00 Introduction1:58 Welcome to the USASOC Historians Office2:57 JFK and Green Berets5:34 USASOC Historian role & importance10:57 JFK’s vision18:11 USASOC capability in the 1960’s21:05 JFK’s impact28:24 DMOR induction33:54 A world with JFK?QUOTES“What really struck us was how great of a speech giver he was.” “The most important thing we could do is preserve the history of our organization.” “On any given day, I could be working on something that comes from 1774 to yesterday.” “Kennedy viewed the Army Special Forces as the natural fit to be able to fill that role.” “He’s very deliberate in wanting to make Special Forces a part of his program.” “Can we do this as a nation every time there’s a need to contain the spread of communism?” “During the Kennedy administration, the term Special Warfare was not very well defined at all.” “Without the Korean War, you don’t have the ability to do Special Operations in Vietnam.”“It’s part of the identity of Special Forces.” “Everyone assumes it was done. When we did the research and looked at it, we realized it hadn’t been.” “It serves as a reminder for soldiers that are in the Regiment today.” “What would history be like if Kennedy hadn’t been killed?”The Jedburgh Podcast is brought to you by University of Health & Performance, providing our Veterans world-class education and training as fitness and nutrition entrepreneurs.Follow the Jedburgh Podcast and the Green Beret Foundation on social media. Listen on your favorite podcast platform, read on our website, and watch the full video version on YouTube as we show why America must continue to lead from the front, no matter the challenge.The Jedburgh Podcast is an official program of the Green Beret Foundation.