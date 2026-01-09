#185: Air To Ground Integration - Retired LTG Ken Tovo And Chief Warrant Officer Sean McCormick
1/09/2026 | 23 mins.
Who’s more important? The operators on the ground or the aviators in the sky? It’s hard to seize the objective without boots on the ground; but if you can’t get to the objective in the first place, there’s no mission at all.The reality is that operators need aviators and aviators need operators. Green Berets and the pilots of the 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment share bonds that transcend their MOS and their mobility platform. Live from the 2nd Annual Stars and Stripes Classic, I sat down with Chairman of the Green Beret Foundation retired Lieutenant General Ken Tovo and Chief Warrant Officer Sean McCormick to talk about what it takes to build true interoperability between air and ground units, and why there is no such term as “more important.”Chief McCormick served as a lead pilot in the 160th SOAR after a career in 75th Ranger Regiment; he also served as General Tovo’s pilot while the General was the USASOC Commander. Their partnership and friendship provides a rare perspective on the leadership, trust, and relentless commitment that define Special Operations. Together, they shared how those experiences shaped their understanding of teamwork, mission focus, and the ability to take on any challenge. They also share an unknown secret about GBF’s upcoming POW/MIA recovery missions with Project Recover.The Stars and Stripes Classic is more than a lacrosse game. It’s a moment to honor the warriors who always step forward, the families who support them, and the community that preserves their legacy through the Green Beret and Navy SEAL Foundations. Special thanks to the Premier Lacrosse League for hosting another thrilling game. Highlights0:00 Introduction1:42 Welcome to the Jedburgh Podcast3:25 Service in the 160th SOAR4:57 Defining Interoperability6:15 Planning and Customer Centric in the 160th10:54 Building a SOF team14:08 Defining De Opresso Liber16:00 Honoring MACV-SOG18:30 Partnering with Project RecoverQuotes“It was a great honor, great experience, and a lot of good stories about that.”“Sometimes the most difficult and important part of a mission is actually just getting there.”“You are the RCO’s representative when you’re the LNO.”“We’re going to plan and rehearse as much as we possibly can before that mission takes place.”“You can’t be an expert if you do more than one thing.”“They’re problem solvers who figure out “What do I need to do to do what I signed up to accomplish.”“No matter what happens, you’re going to accomplish the mission.”“99% of the time, we’re working through a partner force to accomplish whatever our mission is.” “Even in our own community, a lot of what MACV-SOG did is really not even part of the history because it’s been classified until recently.” “58 Green Berets still are yet to be found in Vietnam from that era.” Follow the Jedburgh Podcast and the Green Beret Foundation on social media. Listen on your favorite podcast platform, read on our website, and watch the full video version on YouTube as we show why America must continue to lead from the front, no matter the challenge.
#184: Building Elite Warriors - Premier Lacrosse League CEO Mike Rabil (2nd Annual Stars & Stripes Classic)
12/30/2025 | 13 mins.
Lacrosse is a sport built on passion, precision, and community. It’s also a sport that defines service. Live from the Stars and Stripes Classic, Fran Racioppi sat down with Mike Rabil, co-founder and CEO of the Premier Lacrosse League, to highlight the PLL’s partnership with the Green Beret Foundation and explore how the sport of lacrosse is intertwined with American Special Operators. A remarkable number of America’s Special Operators come from a lacrosse background. The sport builds toughness, discipline, teamwork, and the ability to perform under pressure. The same qualities that define an elite operator and a key reason why so many lacrosse players serve in the military.Mike shares his vision for building the PLL into the world’s only professional lacrosse organization. Now in its seventh season, the PLL is deeper, faster, and more competitive than ever, supported by partners who believe in the mission and the athletes who make it possible.Together, the PLL and the Green Beret Foundation are proving that sport can be a force for impact. This partnership honors the athletes, the warriors, and the families who give so much, and it strengthens the connection between two communities built on grit, excellence, and service.Highlights0:00 Introduction1:21 Welcome to the Stars & Stripes Classic2:50 PLL Progression4:51 College to Pro8:32 Leading up to the Second S&S Game11:14 Lacrosse Discipline in Special OpsQuotes“50% of our games have been decided by just one goal this year.”“Now the pressure’s on us to make it worthwhile.”“These are the best lacrosse players in the world but some of the best athletes.”“To incorporate endurance, strength, physicality, and the hand eye, those are things as a tier one operator you need.”“Practice is the payoff for the eventual game.”“The community is actually bigger than we think, the game means something to people and it's actually been misbranded.”“They’re people of character.”“I think athletics in general will teach you a certain level of discipline, resiliency, and adaptability that become critical to your ability to succeed.”Follow the Jedburgh Podcast and the Green Beret Foundation on social media. Listen on your favorite podcast platform, read on our website, and watch the full video version on YouTube as we show why America must continue to lead from the front, no matter the challenge.
#183: Defending Eastern Europe - Romanian Special Operations Forces Commander Major General Claudiu Dobocan
12/17/2025 | 31 mins.
Romania is one of America’s key allies in the fight for Eastern Europe. Romanian Special Forces are critical to the success of that mission; and the partnership between United States Special Operations and our Romanian counterparts sits at the center of that strategy.From the Global Special Operations Symposium in Athens, Greece, Fran Racioppi sat down with Major General Claudiu Dobocan, Commander of the Romanian Special Operations Forces, to discuss how Romanian Special Operations are combatting Russian aggression and holding the line in Europe.General Dobocan shared his perspective on strengthening SOF partnerships, advancing interoperability, and building modern capabilities that allow allied forces to operate seamlessly together. He spoke about Romania’s place within NATO, the importance of trust and shared mission across borders, and the need for Special Operations units to remain agile and prepared for the full spectrum of emerging threats.From combating hybrid threats to maintaining readiness alongside allied SOF elements, General Dobocan emphasized that success today depends on relationships, shared understanding, and the willingness to stand together in the face of uncertainty.Highlights0:00 Introduction1:26 Welcome to GSOF Europe 20253:21 Mission of Romanian Special Operations Forces8:45 Evolution of technology in SOF10:45 Eliminating Human-in-the-Loop?13:35 Changes in military tactics16:57 Romanian Special Forces Mission18:44 Why Join the Romanian Army?20:06 NATO Alliance Importance25:24 Leading against a Global ThreatQuotes“We were created by cooperation between Romanian Ministry of Defense and US SOCEUR.” “Interoperability, no one really talks about what that really means.” “Words carrying value carry meaning.”“Industry defines the speed of technological development.”“The strategic game changer is generative AI.”“I’m scared of the moment when everything is passed to AI.”“I don’t think swarming is going to be the next way of doing battle.”“Our mission is to be a strategic level instrument that helps with reaction to crisis and building partnerships and capabilities in the region.”“10th Group and 20th Group came around and showed us what right looks like so I signed up.”“It’s a tool that kind of prevents conflict.”“NATO is the umbrella under which we share a lot of things that otherwise we cannot discuss about.”“When you talk about the good work NATO has done, you have to talk about the standards.”“We have to be deterrent on our part, but capable to move from military assistance type of missions into a very kinetic one.”Special thanks to the Global Special Operations Foundation for hosting us in Athens. Follow the Jedburgh Podcast and the Green Beret Foundation on social media. Listen on your favorite podcast platform, read on our website, and watch the full video version on YouTube as we show why America must continue to lead from the front, no matter the challenge.
#182: Special Operations In The Pacific - Philippine's Joint Special Operations Command Commander Brigadier General Eliglen Villaflor
12/05/2025 | 23 mins.
America is not the only nation in a fight for freedom, stability, and security. International threats are complex, the missions are critical, and the operators leading them must think globally while acting locally.The Philippines is one of America’s longest strategic allies. From their geographical importance of World War II, to their front lines combating Chinese expansion in the Pacific, the military partnership between the United States and the Philippines is an important part of global stability. At the heart of this collaboration, is the Joint Special Operations Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. A force that has been shaped by decades of counterinsurgency, counterterrorism, and close partnership with America's Green Berets and Special Operations Forces.From the Global Special Operations Foundation Symposium in Athens, Greece, Fran Racioppi sat down with the Commander of Joint Special Operations Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Brigadier General Eliglen Villaflor, to discuss the evolution of Special Operations in the Philippines, the lessons learned from years of conflict, and the country’s expanding role in regional and international security cooperation.General Villaflor shared his perspective on leading through complexity, building true interoperability with partners like the United States, and preparing the next generation of Filipino Special Operators to face an ever-changing threat environment.This episode is about partnership, professionalism, and the shared mission that connects Special Operations Forces around the world to defend freedom wherever it’s challenged.Highlights0:00 Introduction1:45 Welcome to GSOF Europe 20253:30 Mission of Philippines Joint Special Operations Command5:28 JSOC Commander Challenges8:21 Large Scale Combat Operations in the Philippines11:48 Building relationships in SOF15:54 Philippine Armed Forces Culture18:22 Interoperability in the Philippines19:33 Philippines’ biggest threat23:31 Future of JSOC PhilippinesQuotes“We’re a family.”“The Joint Special Operations Command of the Armed Forces of the Philippines was formally activated just last May.”“I am the force employer.”“The challenges will outweigh the positive impact of having JSOC.”“The engagement with the U.S. counterpart has been more aggressive than before.” “Our core mission is to work with other nations to achieve the combined goals of our nations.”“I’m very glad I was given the opportunity to train with foreign counterparts, especially the U.S.”“SOF are not only building trust, we are building family. We are family and we take care of each other.”“People mostly join the Armed Forces because of low economic status.”“I want to avail of the free education.”“We are always leader centered.”“We are now inculcating in our culture the word interoperability.”"Aggressive, illegal, dangerous, and coercive action of China is very visible in our country.”“It’s still all about the mindset, attitude, and discipline.” Special thanks to the Global Special Operations Foundation for hosting us in Athens. Follow the Jedburgh Podcast and the Green Beret Foundation on social media. Listen on your favorite podcast platform, read on our website, and watch the full video version on YouTube as we show why America must continue to lead from the front, no matter the challenge.
#181: A Badge of Distinction - President John F. Kennedy's Impact On Green Berets - USASOC Historians Dr. Troy Sacquety & Dr. Jared Tracy
11/21/2025 | 40 mins.
Few leaders have shaped the identity of America’s Special Forces more than President John F. Kennedy. In just three years as Commander in Chief, JFK redefined how the United States would fight, lead, and prepare for an uncertain world, one that demanded unconventional solutions and elite warriors ready to face any challenge.As the Cold War escalated, President Kennedy saw the need for a new kind of Soldier, one trained to think, adapt, and win in conflicts fought not only on the battlefield, but through influence, innovation, and resilience. His vision for military modernization gave birth to the era of Unconventional Warfare and cemented the role of the Green Berets in America’s national defense strategy.From his visit to Fort Bragg and the historic meeting with Brigadier General William Yarborough, to the moment he publicly endorsed the Green Beret as “a symbol of excellence, a badge of courage, and a mark of distinction in the fight for freedom,” JFK’s leadership transformed Special Forces from a small experimental group into a cornerstone of American military power.Today, that legacy continues, honored each year at the JFK Wreath Laying Ceremony, carried forward by generations of Green Berets who live by the same principles of courage, creativity, and service that JFK saw as vital to the nation’s defense.From the USASOC History Office, Fran Racioppi sat down with two of the historians who’ve preserved and advanced this legacy; Dr. Troy Sacquety and Dr. Jared Tracy. Their work ensures JFK’s vision is never forgotten. We explored the strategic thinking behind Kennedy’s military modernization, the significance of the Green Beret endorsement, and why, decades later, the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School still bears his name. We also discussed the legacy-building moment of JFK’s recent induction as Distinguished Member of the Regiment and the enduring symbolism of the annual wreath laying at Arlington.This episode is about vision, legacy, and the enduring bond between a President and the warriors he inspired - the Green Berets.HIGHLIGHTS0:00 Introduction1:58 Welcome to the USASOC Historians Office2:57 JFK and Green Berets5:34 USASOC Historian role & importance10:57 JFK’s vision18:11 USASOC capability in the 1960’s21:05 JFK’s impact28:24 DMOR induction33:54 A world with JFK?QUOTES“What really struck us was how great of a speech giver he was.” “The most important thing we could do is preserve the history of our organization.” “On any given day, I could be working on something that comes from 1774 to yesterday.” “Kennedy viewed the Army Special Forces as the natural fit to be able to fill that role.” “He’s very deliberate in wanting to make Special Forces a part of his program.” “Can we do this as a nation every time there’s a need to contain the spread of communism?” “During the Kennedy administration, the term Special Warfare was not very well defined at all.” “Without the Korean War, you don’t have the ability to do Special Operations in Vietnam.”“It’s part of the identity of Special Forces.” “Everyone assumes it was done. When we did the research and looked at it, we realized it hadn’t been.” “It serves as a reminder for soldiers that are in the Regiment today.” “What would history be like if Kennedy hadn’t been killed?”The Jedburgh Podcast is brought to you by University of Health & Performance, providing our Veterans world-class education and training as fitness and nutrition entrepreneurs.Follow the Jedburgh Podcast and the Green Beret Foundation on social media. Listen on your favorite podcast platform, read on our website, and watch the full video version on YouTube as we show why America must continue to lead from the front, no matter the challenge.The Jedburgh Podcast is an official program of the Green Beret Foundation.
The Jedburgh Podcast