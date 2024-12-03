Dive into the most pressing issues and fascinating stories with Jeremy Hanson Podcast, wwhere we tackle politics, news, culture, and the oddities of history. In this episode:Covid 19 Unpacking the findings of the bi partisan select sub-committee Post investigation of Covid-19 surrounding the pandemic and its aftermath.Crime in America A deep dive into rising crime rates, policy implications and the personal stories that highlight its human cost.My stuff was stolen in Springfield MO my firsthand account and reflection on property theft and its impact on individuals and communitiesThe Dancing Pandemic of 1518 Exploring bizarre historical phenomenon where hundreds danced uncontrollably, sometimes to their deaths, and what it reveals about human nature and societal stress.Join us for engaging insights, fiery discussions, and a touch of humor as we navigate the chaos of taday the curiosities of the past!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-jeremy-hanson-podcast--2198702/support.
--------
52:59
The Jeremy Hanson Podcast 1
In this dynamic inaugral episode, Jeremy Hanson dives headfirst into a blend of thought provoking topics. He begins with a candid discussion of why he is podcasting again, contemporary politics, breaking down the impact of good tariffs and their role in bolstering economic stabillity. Shifting gears he pays tribute to legendary female off road racer Mary McGee celebrating her trailblazing contributions to motorsports and her enduring legacy of breaking barriers. Jeremy also explores the contentious divide between the so called "Ivory tower liberals and grassroots Americans, particularly the stigma shaming faced by Trump supporters in todays sociopolitical climate. With his signature mix of sharp commentary, historical context, and unfiltered opinions, Jeremy challenges listeners to think critically about issues that shape our society. Jeremy broadcasting out of Sprinfield Missouri sets a tone for a podcast that is fearless, unapologetic and deeply engaging!!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-jeremy-hanson-podcast--2198702/support.
--------
56:48
if i were the devil 2024 Paul Harvey Tribute
A tribute to the late great Paul Harvey. This is a re"-creation of his famous 1965 radio skit "If I were the devil"Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-jeremy-hanson-podcast--2198702/support.
--------
3:26
Unleashed Jeremy Hanson fighting for the working man_mixdown
This is episode #1. Take a look into why this podcast is important. The rallying cry for hard working men and women around the world.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-jeremy-hanson-podcast--2198702/support.
--------
38:45
Pre Teens have Sasquatch encounter!
When I was 12 years old I had a experience with my 9 year old cousin in the deep woods off of Jersey Valley Lake in Vernon County Wi. As a 12 year old boy I did not know that the experience I had was more than likely a sasquatch encounter. It chilled me to the bone for years as the smell and growl was like nothing I had ever or have ever experienced again. This is that story!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-jeremy-hanson-podcast--2198702/support.
Discover an unapologetically bold podcast that dives deep into the realms of politics, life empowerment, news, small business, insights and raw stories of overcoming struggle. The Jeremy Hanson Podcast - Heart Hustle & Pain is your source for thought-provoking discussions that challenge the status quo and inspire you to take action. Whether you're a small business owner seeking motivation, someone navigating life's hurdles, or simply a listener hungry for authentic conversations on current events and personal growth this podcast delivers.Jeremy Hanson Podcast combines heartfelt storytelling, sharp political analysis, and empowering life lessons to motivate and inform listeners. With every episode we unpack the grit it takes to thrive in challenging times, shares news that matters, and invites you to harness your heart, hustle through obstacles, and embrace the pain that fuels progress!Join the growing community of listeners who value, resilience, truth, and ambition. The Jeremy Hanson Podcast - Heart, Hustle & Pain: Where real stories meet real solutions!!Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/the-jeremy-hanson-podcast--2198702/support.