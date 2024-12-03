The Jeremy Hanson Podcast 12/3/2024

Dive into the most pressing issues and fascinating stories with Jeremy Hanson Podcast, wwhere we tackle politics, news, culture, and the oddities of history. In this episode:Covid 19 Unpacking the findings of the bi partisan select sub-committee Post investigation of Covid-19 surrounding the pandemic and its aftermath.Crime in America A deep dive into rising crime rates, policy implications and the personal stories that highlight its human cost.My stuff was stolen in Springfield MO my firsthand account and reflection on property theft and its impact on individuals and communitiesThe Dancing Pandemic of 1518 Exploring bizarre historical phenomenon where hundreds danced uncontrollably, sometimes to their deaths, and what it reveals about human nature and societal stress.Join us for engaging insights, fiery discussions, and a touch of humor as we navigate the chaos of taday the curiosities of the past!