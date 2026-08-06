Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci

What does real courage look like when the cameras stop rolling, and the tribe wants you to fall in line? On this episode of Open Book, I sit down with Rye Barcott, Marine, author, and founder of With Honor, to talk about his book "Courage to Save Us," and why the ten Americans he profiles just might be the antidote to everything that's broken in our politics right now.



Rye Barcott is a Marine Corps veteran, social entrepreneur, investor, and New York Times-bestselling author. He is co-founder and CEO of With Honor, a cross-partisan organization that fights polarization by supporting principled veteran leadership in public office. His first book, It Happened on the Way to War: A Marine's Path to Peace, juxtaposes humanitarian and military service in Kenya and Iraq. Dartmouth College awarded him an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.



Learn more about his incredible organization With Honor here: https://withhonor.org/



Get a copy of Rye's important new book, Courage Can Save US: Ten Extraordinary Americans and the Fight for Our Future



📚Books mentioned in this episode:

War is a Force That Gives Us Meaning by Chris Hedges

It Happened On the Way to War: A Marine's Path to Peace by Rye Barcott

The Unforgiving Minute: A Soldier's Education by Craig M. Mullaney



Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, a global alternative investment firm, and founder and chairman of SALT, a global thought leadership forum and venture studio.



Pre-order my next book, All the Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump, out on the 17th of September in the UK and the 22nd of September in the US: ⁠https://www.scaramucci.net/allthewrongmoves

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