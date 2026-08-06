Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci

Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
272 episodes
- A former CIA officer sat down to write a "fun airport novel" and ended up putting a 20% probability on America actually splitting apart. James Telfer joins me to talk about what he saw from the inside that made him think the unthinkable, and why he's not laughing at his own fiction anymore.
James Telfer is a retired CIA officer. He received his Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice from the University of Florida, then his Master of Science in Criminology from Florida State University. He traveled the world in service to the country, retiring in December 2025.
Get a copy of his book, The National Divorce: A Story of a Fractured Superpower
Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, a global alternative investment firm, and founder and chairman of SALT, a global thought leadership forum and venture studio.
Pre-order my next book, All the Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump, out on the 17th of September in the UK and the 22nd of September in the US: https://www.scaramucci.net/allthewrongmoves
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- What does real courage look like when the cameras stop rolling, and the tribe wants you to fall in line? On this episode of Open Book, I sit down with Rye Barcott, Marine, author, and founder of With Honor, to talk about his book "Courage to Save Us," and why the ten Americans he profiles just might be the antidote to everything that's broken in our politics right now.
Rye Barcott is a Marine Corps veteran, social entrepreneur, investor, and New York Times-bestselling author. He is co-founder and CEO of With Honor, a cross-partisan organization that fights polarization by supporting principled veteran leadership in public office. His first book, It Happened on the Way to War: A Marine's Path to Peace, juxtaposes humanitarian and military service in Kenya and Iraq. Dartmouth College awarded him an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters.
Learn more about his incredible organization With Honor here: https://withhonor.org/
Get a copy of Rye's important new book, Courage Can Save US: Ten Extraordinary Americans and the Fight for Our Future
📚Books mentioned in this episode:
War is a Force That Gives Us Meaning by Chris Hedges
It Happened On the Way to War: A Marine's Path to Peace by Rye Barcott
The Unforgiving Minute: A Soldier's Education by Craig M. Mullaney
Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, a global alternative investment firm, and founder and chairman of SALT, a global thought leadership forum and venture studio.
Pre-order my next book, All the Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump, out on the 17th of September in the UK and the 22nd of September in the US: https://www.scaramucci.net/allthewrongmoves
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
- I got fired from the White House, my marriage was falling apart, and the guy who talked me off the ledge was my publicist, Howard Bragman, a man so full of life he'd call you 'numbnuts' one minute and heal your family the next. On this episode of Open Book, musician Mike Maimone tells me what it was like to love Howard, lose him, and turn that grief into the most honest book I've read all year.
Mike Maimone is a singer-songwriter, pianist, and producer. He has written and published more than two hundred songs, many heard on TV, in movies, and on the radio. He has played festivals such as Lollapalooza, headlined legendary venues like the Metro and the Troubador, performed on keys with Stevie Wonder, and toured in support of OK Go, Plain White T's, Blues Traveler, and more.
I loved his late husband, Howard Bragman, and I loved this book, Guess What? I Love You , which I recommend you pick up ASAP.
Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, a global alternative investment firm, and founder and chairman of SALT, a global thought leadership forum and venture studio.
Pre-order my next book, All the Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump, out on the 17th of September in the UK and the 22nd of September in the US: https://www.scaramucci.net/allthewrongmoves
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
July 2026 Q&A: Will I Run For Office? How I Read So Much? How To Fix The American Education System?07/28/2026 | 31 mins.You send me the questions, I give you the answers, no filter, no spin, straight from the gut. This month: would I actually run for office, how I manage to read a book a week, why Independence Hall is the one thing I'd save in a disaster, my brutally honest advice on stress, and so much more.
📚Books mentioned in this episode:
1. All The Wrong Moves by Anthony Scaramucci
2. From Wall Street to the White House and Back by Anthony Scaramucci
3. The Gods of New York by Jonathan Mahler
4. Ransom by Daniel Silva
5. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus
6. The Richest Man in Babylon by George Clason
7. How To Win Friends and Influence People by Dale Carnegie
8. Think and Grow Rich by Napoleon Hill
9. The Divine Comedy by Dante Alighieri
Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, a global alternative investment firm, and founder and chairman of SALT, a global thought leadership forum and venture studio.
Pre-order my next book, All the Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump, out on the 17th of September in the UK and the 22nd of September in the US: https://www.scaramucci.net/allthewrongmoves
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
The Heartbreaking Atrocity of The Ukraine War (And Why You Should Care) - James Verini07/23/2026 | 31 mins.After reading his book on the war in Ukraine, you will understand the significance of this conflict as you never have before. Putin thought he could topple Kyiv in days and convinced himself Ukraine wasn't even a real country, and he could not have made a dumber decision. This is an immensely important subject and a powerful conversation, and I hope everyone listens to it.
James Verini writes for The New Yorker, The New York Times Magazine, and National Geographic, among other publications. His journalism has received a National Magazine Award and a George Polk Award. He is the author of They Will Have to Die Now, about the battle that brought down ISIS.
I say it on the podcast and will say it here: this book is seminal, heartbreaking, and a beautiful work of reporting. Get your copy here: The Theater: Courage and Survival in the Defining Atrocity of the Ukraine War
Anthony Scaramucci is the founder and managing partner of SkyBridge, a global alternative investment firm, and founder and chairman of SALT, a global thought leadership forum and venture studio.
Pre-order my next book, All the Wrong Moves: How Three Catastrophic Decisions Led to the Rise of Trump, out on the 17th of September in the UK and the 22nd of September in the US: https://www.scaramucci.net/allthewrongmoves
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
More Arts podcasts
- 99% InvisibleArts, Design
- The MothArts, Performing Arts
- Things Bakers Know: The King Arthur Baking PodcastArts, Food, Hobbies, Leisure
- The iDesign Lab Podcast | Where Design, Business, and Culture Shape How We Live and BuildArts, Business, Design, Entrepreneurship, Fashion & Beauty, Personal Journals, Society & Culture
- Fresh AirArts, Books, Society & Culture, TV & Film
- Walk-In Talk PodcastArts, Food, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Places & Travel, Society & Culture, Visual Arts
- THEMOVEArts, Sports
- The MOOD PodcastArts, Education, Self-Improvement, Visual Arts
- The Magnus ArchivesArts, Drama, Fiction, Performing Arts, Science Fiction
Trending Arts podcasts
- Naaji /ناجـیArts, Books, Education, Personal Journals, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
- The Horror! (Old Time Radio)Arts, Performing Arts
- Podcast – Cory Doctorow's craphound.comArts, Books
- Adriana Trigiani's You Are What You ReadArts, Books, Drama, Education, Fiction
- Well-ReadArts, Books, Hobbies, Leisure
- She's My Cherry PieArts, Education, Food, Personal Journals, Society & Culture, Tutorials
- Inklings Book ClubArts, Books
- The Chris Hedges ReportArts, Books
- Service95 Book Club With Dua LipaArts, Books, Society & Culture
- All Of It with Alison StewartArts, Books, Music, Music Interviews, Performing Arts
- Gunsmoke | OTRWesterns.comArts, Drama, Fiction, Kids & Family, Performing Arts
- Dressed: The History of FashionArts, Fashion & Beauty, History, Society & Culture
- Food Friends: Home Cooking Made EasyArts, Food
- Totally Booked with ZibbyArts, Books
- Down These Mean Streets (Old Time Radio Detectives)Arts, Performing Arts, TV & Film
- Wine for Normal PeopleArts, Education, Food
- Fratello.comArts, Education, Society & Culture
- The Greatest True Crime Stories Ever ToldArts, Books, True Crime
- Let's Get DressedArts, Business, Fashion & Beauty, Marketing, Society & Culture
- Radio Cherry BombeArts, Business, Careers, Food, Society & Culture
About Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci
You may think you know Anthony Scaramucci: a Harvard Law School graduate who cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs, went on to build two successful businesses and had an 11-day stint in the White House. What people don’t know is he’s an avid reader, endlessly curious, history buff with a restless mind. On Open Book, listeners will hear and get to know the real Anthony: the proud son of immigrant parents, a long-suffering New York Mets fan, and a father of five. Each week, he’ll invite you into an intimate and open conversation with some of the brightest minds out there, from business, politics, entertainment, and more. Together, they’ll go deep into a piece of work - whether it's a highly anticipated book, an in-depth feature story, or an opinion piece – to dig into why it matters to you, what we can learn from the past, and how their work is shaping our future. Along the way, you’ll learn more about The Mooch – beyond the headlines – where he came from and how he got here. He’ll turn the pages on his own life lessons from his blue-collar upbringing and career on Wall Street to getting his teeth kicked in the White House and then, coming back stronger. He’ll offer his perspective as a self-made entrepreneur and “open book” with a lot of experience, both good and bad. Tune in every week to hear fascinating conversations you won’t get anywhere else.
Listen to Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci, 99% Invisible and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.