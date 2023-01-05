Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland

Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci

Podcast Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci
Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci

SALT Media Networks & CSG
You may think you know Anthony Scaramucci: a Harvard Law School graduate who cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs, went on to build two successful businesses and had
a brief stint in the White House. What people don't know is he's an avid reader, endlessly curious, history buff with a restless mind.

  • A Royal Biographer’s Affair with Matthew Dennison
    In this episode, Anthony talks with British biographer Matthew Dennison. With the coronation of King Charles fast approaching, Matthew gives Anthony his take on all things Royal, from his magisterial biography of the late Queen Elizabeth II, to what the Brits really think of Meghan Markle. Matthew’s latest book looks at the much-loved children’s author Roald Dahl, uncovering a life many of us wouldn’t expect, and he examines the censorship issue Dahl’s books now face. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/4/2023
    41:39
  • Still Dreaming of Jeannie with Barbara Eden
    Anthony is joined by none other than Hollywood legend, Barbara Eden. Barbara opens up about the tragic loss of her son Matthew to an overdose in 2001, and Anthony shares the struggles with addiction in his own family.Barbara then lets us in on countless tales from her storied career. Having shared studios with everyone from Elvis Presley to Marilyn Monroe. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    5/1/2023
    47:35
  • How Do You Live Decently In An Indecent World with Don Winslow
    International bestselling crime writer Don Winslow joins Anthony to discuss his brand-new book and his penultimate, City of Dreams. Rhode Island and Long Island; Italian and Irish; Mob stories and the Classics. Anthony and Don reveal everything and more in this conversation, including how Don Winslow was way far ahead of Anthony on who Donald Trump really is. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/27/2023
    44:05
  • Secretary of Defense Mark Esper’s Oath to America
    Mark Esper, the 27th Secretary of Defense under President Trump joins Anthony to discuss his bestselling memoir, A Sacred Oath: Memoirs of a Secretary of Defense During Extraordinary Times. Together they make sense of the Trump years, sharing stories from behind the closed White House doors, and of course, both of their firings. Then, Secretary Esper examines America’s current national security, considering the threat of China, Putin - and the United States itself.Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/24/2023
    42:46
  • America Keeps Me Up At Night with Dr. Richard Haass
    Anthony sits down with American diplomat and outgoing Council on Foreign Relations president, Dr. Richard Haass, to discuss his New York Times bestseller The Bill of Obligations: The Ten Habits of Good Citizens. Dr. Haass shares his wealth of experience blending politics, civics and history to argue that citizenship must be redefined, and bold change is the only thing that can save American democracy, before it’s too late. Advertising Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy
    4/20/2023
    47:28

About Open Book with Anthony Scaramucci

You may think you know Anthony Scaramucci: a Harvard Law School graduate who cut his teeth at Goldman Sachs, went on to build two successful businesses and had an 11-day stint in the White House. What people don’t know is he’s an avid reader, endlessly curious, history buff with a restless mind.


In his new podcast, Open Book, listeners will hear and get to know the real Anthony: the proud son of immigrant parents, a long-suffering New York Mets fan and a father of five. Each week, he’ll invite you into an intimate and open conversation with some of the brightest minds out there, from business, politics, entertainment, and more. Together, they’ll go deep into a piece of work - whether it&#39;s a highly anticipated book, an in-depth feature story, or an opinion piece – to dig into why it matters to you, what we can learn from the past, and how their work is shaping our future.


Along the way, you’ll learn more about The Mooch – beyond the headlines – where he came from and how he got here. He’ll turn the pages on his own life lessons from his blue-collar upbringing and career on Wall Street to getting his teeth kicked in the White House and then, coming back stronger. He’ll offer his perspective as a self-made entrepreneur and “open book” with a lot of experience, both good and bad.


Tune in every week to hear fascinating conversations you won’t get anywhere else.

