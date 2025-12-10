Diary of a CFO | Financial Strategies for Smart Business Growth

Buttermilk to AI Profit Strategies with GMS Kumar | Diary of a CFO

Explore profit strategies, money management, CFO insights and financial planning as GMS Kumar reveals how resilience built his rise from selling buttermilk at 13 to leading AI in construction tech and shaping global business growth.Some stories remind you that profit is not a number. Profit is a destiny. GMS Kumar embodies this truth. From the streets of Chennai selling buttermilk at age 13 to building AI powered construction tech platforms across the UK and EU, his journey is a masterclass in identity, discipline and financial intelligence. Every system he built was born from pain. Every innovation was engineered so no one else would suffer what he endured.This episode is not entertainment. It is a blueprint for founders who want to build legacies that outlive them. We unravel ethical money management, profit strategies that scale across economies, and a two way review system that is reshaping accountability in construction tech.You will witness a global leader who never worked for anyone yet mastered customer behaviour, AI adoption, risk management and spiritual resilience. You will feel the hunger of a boy who hustled in the heat of Chennai and the precision of a CEO who now builds systems trusted across Europe.This is financial planning with emotional gravity.This is business growth through identity.This is Diary of a CFO at its highest frequency.KEY TAKEAWAYS:• Mindset over money and why financial excellence begins in childhood• The pivotal B2B to B2C shift that transformed theworktops.com• Engineering accountability with the first UK based two way review system• Why ethical money management creates long term profit strategies• How AI is reshaping construction tech and global risk management• Why resilience builds the CFO instincts schools cannot teach• Legacy building through systems that last beyond your lifetimeGUEST RESOURCES:Worktops: https://worktops.comMyProject AI: https://myproject.ai