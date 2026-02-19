Open app
Truth, Lies and Work
Truth, Lies and Work
Truth, Lies and Work

HubSpot Podcast Network
Business
Truth, Lies and Work
Latest episode

277 episodes

  Truth, Lies and Work

    277. What REALLY happens when you let A.I. run your workday, with The Economist's Boss Class Host, Andrew Palmer

    2/19/2026 | 54 mins.
    Welcome back to Truth, Lies & Work, the podcast where behavioural science meets workplace culture.

    This week we’re diving into how AI is actually landing in the workplace — and what that means for managers, employees and the future of work.

    Our guest is Andrew Palmer, host of Boss Class from The Economist and author of the Bartleby management column. In Season 3 of Boss Class, Andrew goes hands-on with AI — not just talking about it, but living with it, testing it and asking the questions leaders need to answer as the technology transforms jobs and organisations.

    This episode isn’t about hype. It’s about what AI is actually good at today, what it’s still terrible at, and how leaders should think about deploying it in ways that help people — not replace them.

    🔥 What you’ll learn

    1) AI isn’t coming. It’s here.
    Season 3 of Boss Class opens with Andrew trying generative AI tools in real work routines — even asking Claude to draft his management column — and discovering both the power and the weirdness that comes with using them.

    2) AI reshapes roles, not just tasks
    Rather than automating jobs wholesale, the most immediate workplace impact of AI is changing how work gets done — augmenting roles, compressing coordination and expanding what managers are responsible for.

    3) Imperfect AI still delivers value
    Some AI tools don’t get things right. But when used as thinking partners — critiquing ideas, suggesting alternatives, or helping leaders make sense of complexity — they make teams more productive and innovative.

    4) Leaders need AI literacy, not just tech teams
    AI affects strategy, priorities and people decisions — not just coding and automation. The organisations that thrive aren’t those that wait for perfect tech, but those that integrate AI intelligently into leadership and workflows.

    5) Human judgement still matters
    Far from making humans obsolete, AI highlights uniquely human strengths: judgment, nuance, people skills and context-aware decision-making.

    🧠 Why this matters for work

    AI is not just a tool — it’s a workforce multiplier. Leaders who understand how to harness AI can reshape productivity, culture and the role of managers in their organisations. Those who don’t risk falling behind as workplace expectations shift rapidly.

    🔗 Resources & links

    Season 3 of Boss Class asks crucial questions about responsibility, adoption and what we truly mean by progress — and this episode brings those questions directly into your workplace context.

    Listen to Boss Class from The Economist — Season 3 launched January 2026 and explores AI, management and the future of work:https://www.economist.com/audio/podcasts/boss-class

    Andrew Palmer’s work: search “Boss Class” on podcast platforms or visit The Economist’s podcast page:https://www.economist.com/audio/podcasts/boss-class

    💬 Connect with the show

    Website: https://truthliesandwork.com
    Email: [email protected]
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/truth-lies-and-work
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truthlieswork

    Hosts
    Al Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thisisalelliott/
    Leanne Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/meetleanne/

    🧠 Mental health support

    UK & ROI – Samaritans
    Call 116 123 | http://www.samaritans.org

    UK – Mind
    Call 0300 123 3393 | https://www.mind.org.uk

    US – Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
    Call or text 988 | https://988lifeline.org

    Australia – Lifeline
    Call 13 11 14 | https://www.lifeline.org.au

    Global helplineshttps://findahelpline.com
  Truth, Lies and Work

    276. Is your career giving you the ick? PLUS! A.I. literacy for managers, finding hope and the verdict on NLP

    2/17/2026 | 54 mins.
    Welcome back to Truth, Lies & Work, the award-winning workplace podcast where behavioural science meets workplace culture. This week we explore career motivation, generative AI for leaders and the psychology of meaningful work. Plus we put Neuro-Linguistic Programming under the microscope and answer career questions from future business psychologists.

    🔥 Stories covered

    1. The rise of the “career comedown”motivation, engagement and the future of work.

    Have you ever hit a major career milestone and felt underwhelmed?

    Leanne introduces the term career comedown, coined by Stefanie Sword-Williams. It describes the emotional slump that can follow promotions, pay rises and career success. Many professionals report feeling bored, stuck or disconnected once they reach the goals they worked towards.

    The research suggests three paths forward:
    • Stick — reshape your current role
    • Twist — change direction or reinvent your career
    • Tap out — reduce how much work defines your identity

    Source: https://graziadaily.co.uk/life/real-life/is-your-career-giving-you-the-ick/
    Stefanie Sword-Williams: https://www.linkedin.com/in/stefanieswordwilliams/

    2. Generative AI becomes a leadership skill

    These stories matter for leaders, founders and managers navigating

    Google has launched a Generative AI Leader certification, signalling that AI literacy is becoming a core leadership capability.

    The programme helps business leaders understand generative AI, identify opportunities and adopt AI responsibly. Leaders who lack AI literacy risk making strategic decisions without the full picture.

    Learn more: https://cloud.google.com/learn/certification/generative-ai-leader

    3. Hope is the emotion that creates meaning at work

    New psychological research shows hope may be more important than happiness for creating a meaningful life.

    Across six studies with more than 2,300 participants, researchers found hope strongly predicts meaning, motivation and wellbeing. Seeing progress, believing change is possible and having a future direction all boost engagement at work.

    For leaders, clarity, visible progress and realistic optimism matter more than constant positivity.

    🧠 Truth or Lie: Does NLP actually work?

    This week we explore Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP).

    While NLP training can boost confidence and communication skills, strong scientific evidence for its broader claims is limited. Many techniques overlap with established psychology, but NLP itself is not considered a robust evidence-based approach.

    💬 Workplace Surgery – Special edition

    This week’s questions come from The Business Psycho, a new platform launching for students and early-career professionals in business psychology.

    We discuss:
    • Breaking into business psychology
    • The real people problems inside organisations
    • Mistakes leaders make when trying to fix culture
    • Future trends in workplace psychology

    Follow The Business Psychohttps://www.linkedin.com/company/the-business-psycho/https://www.instagram.com/thebusinesspsycho.official

    Connect with Truth, Lies & Work

    Website: https://truthliesandwork.com
    Email: [email protected]
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/truth-lies-and-work
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truthlieswork

    Hosts
    Al Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thisisalelliott/
    Leanne Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/meetleanne

    Mental health support

    UK & ROI — Samaritans
    Call 116 123 or visit https://www.samaritans.org

    UK — Mind
    Call 0300 123 3393 or visit https://www.mind.org.uk

    US — Suicide & Crisis Lifeline
    Call or text 988 or visit https://988lifeline.org

    Australia — Lifeline
    Call 13 11 14 or visit https://www.lifeline.org.au

    Global helplineshttps://findahelpline.com

    🎧 Truth, Lies & Work is part of the HubSpot Podcast Network, the audio destination for business professionals.
  Truth, Lies and Work

    275. Why your 13th hire is like puberty (and what to do about it), with Steve Kemish

    2/12/2026 | 53 mins.
    What happens when a small, tight-knit team suddenly starts to grow fast?

    This week on Truth, Lies & Work, we’re joined by Steve Kemish to talk about the most uncomfortable phase of company growth. The moment when your business moves from a handful of people to a real organisation. Steve calls it the puberty of a company and if you have ever scaled a team, you will know exactly what he means.

    Steve has grown a marketing agency from a small team into a business approaching 50 people. In this conversation, he shares what leaders rarely talk about when growth accelerates. The identity crisis, the culture wobble, the communication breakdowns and the leadership shifts that suddenly become unavoidable.

    This episode is packed with practical advice for founders, leaders and managers navigating rapid growth.

    Key Takeaways

    Why growth changes everythingMany founders assume growth is purely positive. In reality, scaling introduces new complexity overnight. Communication becomes harder. Informal processes stop working. Leaders who once knew everything now have to learn to let go.

    The “puberty phase” of organisationsSteve explains why the jump from around 13 to 20 employees is a major turning point. This is when businesses must move from instinct and intuition to structure and systems. Without that shift, chaos quickly follows.

    The leadership identity shiftThe skills that help you start a business are not the same skills needed to scale one. Founders must evolve from doers into leaders, from decision-makers into decision-enablers.

    Culture under pressureGrowth puts pressure on culture. New hires bring fresh perspectives, expectations and habits. Leaders must become intentional about culture rather than relying on “how things have always been.”

    Communication becomes the biggest challengeAs teams grow, assumptions and informal conversations stop working. Leaders must learn to communicate clearly, consistently and at scale.

    Why this episode matters

    If you are hiring quickly, planning to scale or feeling the growing pains of expansion, this conversation offers a roadmap for navigating one of the most challenging phases of leadership.

    Connect with Steve Kemish

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/skemish/
    Website: http://www.intermedia-global.com

    Connect with the show

    Follow Al Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/thisisalelliott/Follow Leanne Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/meetleanne

    Email: [email protected]: https://truthliesandwork.com

    Mental health resources

    UK: https://www.mind.org.uk

    UK Samaritans: https://www.samaritans.org
    US: https://988lifeline.org
    International: https://www.opencounseling.com/suicide-hotlines

    🎧 Truth, Lies & Work is part of the HubSpot Podcast Network – the audio destination for business professionals.
  Truth, Lies and Work

    274. Is this the internet’s most unsettling AI story? PLUS! Hiring Gen-Alpha, Career Destiny and the Truth About 'Matrescence'

    2/10/2026 | 52 mins.
    Welcome back to Truth, Lies & Work, the podcast where behavioural science meets workplace culture.

    This week we’re asking: how prepared are workplaces for real life transitions, what happens when AI becomes your colleague, and does your name secretly shape your career?

    🔥 Stories covered


    Matrescence: the workplace transition nobody plans for
    Leanne introduces a word we should all know: matrescence. Similar to adolescence, it describes the emotional, psychological and identity shift that happens when someone becomes a mother.

    This is one of the most significant transitions in a woman’s career, yet it’s rarely reflected in performance systems, leadership pathways or job design. The question for organisations is simple: instead of asking people to return unchanged, how can we support them to grow forward?

    Follow the research: https://www.instagram.com/microrosie/

    Follow Rose on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/rose-soffel/

    2. The AI that called its owner while he was sleeping
    A developer created an AI agent that can run a computer, read emails, organise files and complete work independently. Then things escalated. Users began connecting their agents together through a platform called MoltBook, a social network for AI agents to share ideas and improve each other.

    If AI can do eight hours of work in minutes, what does productivity mean? And what happens when the AI isn’t the company’s tool, but your personal one?

    Read more:https://openclaw.ai/https://www.moltbook.com/

    3. The biggest workplace problem in 2026 isn’t pay or burnout. It’s managers.
    A new SHRM report based on thousands of HR leaders and employees found ineffective leadership has overtaken pay and workload as the top workplace concern.

    In organisations rated ineffective, job satisfaction falls to 44%. In effective workplaces it rises to 91%, and more than half of employees in poorly led organisations expect to leave within a year.

    Leadership development is now the top priority for HR leaders, with economic uncertainty and AI adoption adding pressure. The message is clear: workplaces don’t fail because people don’t care. They fail because leadership systems don’t support people properly.

    Read the report: https://www.webpronews.com/boss-bottleneck-why-leadership-tops-2026-workplace-woes/

    🔥 Truth or LieDoes your name influence your career?

    Nominative determinism suggests people are drawn to jobs that match their names. Early research hinted at a small effect, but larger modern studies found the link disappears when you control for demographics and chance.

    Verdict: Lie. Your brain loves coincidences, but your career is not written in your name.

    💬 Workplace Surgery
    This week we tackle:
    • Why personality tools like DiSC remain popular despite weak evidence
    • Whether small businesses should hire younger workers
    • How to stand out when starting a career in occupational psychology

    🎧 Coming up Thursday
    We’re joined by Steve Kemish to talk about the “puberty of organisations” and what happens when teams grow fast.

    💬 Connect with the show
    Website: https://truthliesandwork.com
    Email: [email protected]
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/truth-lies-and-work
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truthlieswork

    Hosts
    Al Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alelliott/
    Leanne Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leanneelliott/

    🧠 Mental health support
    UK & ROI: Samaritans – 116 123 https://www.samaritans.org
    US: Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – 988 https://988lifeline.org
    Australia: Lifeline – 13 11 14 https://www.lifeline.org.au
    Global: https://findahelpline.com
  Truth, Lies and Work

    273. What Taylor Swift can teach leaders about workplace change, with Hollywood screenwriter turned organisational psychologist, Lindsey Caplan

    2/05/2026 | 42 mins.
    Why do so many change initiatives, town halls and big launches create excitement and then fade with no real behaviour change?

    In this episode of Truth, Lies & Work, Al and Leanne speak with Lindsey Caplan, a former Hollywood screenwriter turned organisational psychologist, about why leaders struggle to influence groups at work and what actually works instead.

    Lindsey shares the MOVED Model, a practical framework for driving engagement, influencing behaviour and communicating change in a way that sticks. If you lead teams, present ideas, manage projects or drive transformation, this episode explains why information alone never creates change and what does.

    What you’ll learn

    Why most workplace change fails
    Many organisations fall into the transmission trap: the belief that more information leads to better results. More slides, more frameworks and more meetings rarely change behaviour. Real change happens when people feel involved, motivated and emotionally connected.

    Informing vs influencing at work
    Influencing one person is very different from influencing a group. Leaders often assume employees are already motivated and aligned, but many are neutral, cautious or distracted. Real change begins with a better question: What do we need people to do differently? Not: What do we need to tell them?

    The MOVED Model explained
    Lindsey’s framework maps how leaders try to influence behaviour using two key dimensions. Push vs Pull: is change being done to people or with people? Generic vs Personalised: is the message broad or relevant to individuals? These create four outcomes: compliance, awareness, entertainment and engagement. Most organisations aim for engagement but accidentally design for compliance.

    What Taylor Swift can teach leaders
    Great performers design experiences that involve their audience. Leaders can do the same by giving people a role in the change, creating curiosity with a central question, sharing emotion as well as expertise and showing why the change matters to employees. The message is simple: perform with people, not at people.

    Practical leadership takeaways
    Decide the behaviour you want before designing the message. Pull people into change instead of pushing information at them. Stop saying “I’m excited about this change” and explain why employees should be.

    Resources and links
    Take the MOVED Model quiz: https://www.gatheringeffect.com/quiz
    Connect with Lindsey: https://www.linkedin.com/in/lindseycaplan/

    Connect with Truth, Lies & Work
    Website: https://truthliesandwork.com
    Email: [email protected]
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/truth-lies-and-work
    Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/truthlieswork

    Connect with the hosts
    Al Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/alelliott/
    Leanne Elliott: https://www.linkedin.com/in/leanneelliott/

    Mental health support
    UK & ROI: Samaritans – 116 123 https://www.samaritans.org
    US: Suicide & Crisis Lifeline – 988 https://988lifeline.org
    Australia: Lifeline – 13 11 14 https://www.lifeline.org.au
    Global support: https://findahelpline.com

About Truth, Lies and Work

Truth, Lies & Work is the UK's #1 Management Podcast. Brought to you by the HubSpot Podcast Network, this award-winning podcast is where behavioural science meets workplace culture. Hosted by Chartered Occupational Psychologist Leanne Elliott and business owner Al Elliott, the show has reached #2 in the UK Business Podcast Charts and consistently ranks as a Top 10 trending business podcast globally. With a unique blend of evidence-based insight and lived experience, Leanne and Al simplify the science of people and culture to help leaders attract, engage, and retain great talent. Episodes drop twice a week. Tuesdays feature a global people and culture news round-up, a hot take from an emerging or established voice, and the world-famous Workplace Surgery—where Leanne answers real listener questions with practical advice. Thursdays dive deeper with expert guests from across the business and psychology worlds, sharing fresh perspectives and actionable strategies. Whether you're scaling a startup or leading a large team, Truth, Lies & Work delivers the tools, thinking, and inspiration to build thriving, toxic-free workplaces that prioritise well-being and drive sustainable growth. Also, the hosts are married—so expect unfiltered honesty, occasional banter, and a real-life lens on work and life.
Business

