Uncut & Real Raw With Clinton Anderson

Ep 07: A Conversation With Christina Lecuyer
Clinton visits with confidence and business coach Christina Lecuyer of Decide It's Your Turn about her journey to becoming a professional golfer turned TV personality to the mission she's on today to help others find success in life.
4/17/2023
1:29:03
Ep 06: A Continued Conversation With Fallon Taylor
Clinton continues his conversation with world-champion barrel racer and entrepreneur Fallon Taylor. Fallon shares how a life-changing riding accident ultimately set her on the path to success, from winning a world championship with her mare BabyFlo to creating Ranch Dress'n.
3/20/2023
1:15:54
Ep 05: A Conversation With Fallon Taylor
Clinton visits with world-champion barrel racer and entrepreneur Fallon Taylor to learn about her start in the equine industry and how she impacted the rodeo scene and inspired a legion of loyal followers.
3/20/2023
1:15:50
Ep 04: A Continued Conversation With Dale Klapmeier
Clinton and Dale continue their conversation with Dale sharing challenges he and Alan had to overcome while building Cirrus Aircraft and discussing issues he sees companies facing today.
2/20/2023
1:37:59
Ep 03: A Conversation With Dale Klapmeier
National Aviation Hall of Fame member Dale Klapmeier joins Clinton to talk about his upbringing and what led him and his brother Alan to creating Cirrus Aircraft.
Horse trainer turned millionaire Clinton Anderson interviews successful business owners from all industries about how they started their careers and how they navigated the challenges and successes of running their own businesses while maintaining their personal lives. Delivered with Clinton’s Aussie humor and his no-holds-barred, straight-to-the-guts style.