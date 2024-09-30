"Something is preventing us from building a system that works for people with serious mental illness. In lieu of that, patients are often left to improvise recovery for themselves. They learn to live with their inner voices and build their own support structures. Can their stories give us insight into what a functioning system of psychiatric care might look like — and what might be getting in the way?You can find resources for people with mental illness and related stories from The Seattle Times and KUOW here:https://www.seattletimes.com/component/lost-patients-podcast/https://www.kuow.org/podcasts/lost-patientsLearn more about sponsor message choices: podcastchoices.com/adchoicesNPR Privacy Policy

Lost Patients compares the system for treating mental illness in America to an elaborate house, where every room, hallway and staircase was designed independently by a different architect. So what is it like to be shuttled from room to room? What sorts of tradeoffs are doctors working within this system forced to make every day? And what might it look like to design care around the needs of patients?KUOW and the Seattle Times convened a forum at the Seattle Public Library to hear perspectives and answer questions. Featured guests included:Laura Van Tosh, patient advocate and founder and convener of Mental Health Policy Roundtable * Carolynn Ponzoha, patient advocate and content creator who goes by @psychotic.in.seattle on TikTok* Timothy Jolliff, acting senior director of clinical programs at the Downtown Emergency Service Center in Seattle*Dr. Paul Borghesani, associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the University of Washington School of MedicineYou can find resources for people with mental illness and related stories from The Seattle Times and KUOW here:https://www.seattletimes.com/component/lost-patients-podcast/https://www.kuow.org/podcasts/lost-patients

In Seattle, police responded to nearly ten thousand scenes of people in crisis last year. And one of the only remaining paths into Washington State's largest psychiatric hospital is through jail. But some cities are experimenting with ways to disentangle mental health care from policing — setting up new branches of emergency services that specifically handle mental illness, addiction, and homelessness. Tradeoffs recently teamed up with The Marshall Project to produce The Fifth Branch, a three- part series examining a new approach being tested in the city of Durham, North Carolina.

