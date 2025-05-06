In the second part of Debt Heads Episode 02, we head to Washington DC to eat Amtrak hot dogs and learn infuriating revelations about the credit card industry and the specific, sneaky ways it works to keep us in debt forever. (This is part two of a two-part episode.)Follow Debt Heads on Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Patreon and YouTube.Credits:Writing/Editing/Production: Jamie Feldman & Rachel WebsterTheme Song: "Pay For That Money," Written and Performed by The Defibulators, PigCow Publishing (ASCAP)Original Score: Ali HelnweinAudio Mix: Jeff SeelyeAdditional Research: Jenny Selig
S1.E2 - The House Always Wins (Part One)
In the second episode of Debt Heads, we head to the mall to find out if life in plastic, aka using credit cards for everything, all the time, is actually fantastic. (This is part one of a two-part episode.)Follow Debt Heads on Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Patreon and YouTube.Credits:Writing/Editing/Production: Jamie Feldman & Rachel WebsterTheme Song: "Pay For That Money," Written and Performed by The Defibulators, PigCow Publishing (ASCAP)Original Score: Ali HelnweinAudio Mix: Jeff Seelye
BONUS: the survival guide to adulthood
When two Debt Heads try to make a go of it by creating a free (future-Peabody-award-winning) podcast, they realize they might need some subscriber-only content to stay afloat. Join us as we attempt to survive adulthood by asking both experts and non-experts one question multiple ways: How do you be "grown ups" in 2025?In the debut episode of Survival Guide to Adulthood, Rachel & Jamie ask Claire Parker and Ashley Hamilton from Celebrity Memoir Book Club how to become celebrity podcasters, how to read, and how to survive adulthood in the creator economy. Exclusive to Patreon subscribers.
S1.E1. The Secret Life of Debt Heads
In the pilot episode of Debt Heads, revealing the truth about our finances leads to connections with strangers and catharsis with family relations.Follow Debt Heads on Instagram, TikTok, Substack, Patreon and YouTube. Credits: Writing/Editing/Production: Jamie Feldman & Rachel Webster Theme Song: "Pay For That Money," Written and Performed by The Defibulators, PigCow Publishing (ASCAP)Original Score: Ali HelnweinFact Checker: Serena Chow Audio Mix: Jeff Seelye
Coming Soon: Debt Heads Season One
A narrative podcast turning the concept of debt upside down. Season One of Debt Heads is a five-episode mini-series that investigates the architecture of personal finance and the myths of financial responsibility. This is a storytelling journey into our lives and yours that uncovers the deeper structures that have created an economy that feels unsafe for most people. We are endeavoring to tell the Millennial story by exploring the insidious political and economic policies as well as the seismic but elusive cultural shifts that have defined America over the last four decades. We are not alone. You are not alone. All Debt Head Season One episodes are free on Spotify, Apple, Youtube. Check out the Debt Heads Patreon to get access to our bonus episodes as well as our Survival Guide to Adulthood - a video podcast series where we discuss Debt Head adjacent topics with friends and lovers.
