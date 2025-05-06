Coming Soon: Debt Heads Season One

A narrative podcast turning the concept of debt upside down. Season One of Debt Heads is a five-episode mini-series that investigates the architecture of personal finance and the myths of financial responsibility. This is a storytelling journey into our lives and yours that uncovers the deeper structures that have created an economy that feels unsafe for most people. We are endeavoring to tell the Millennial story by exploring the insidious political and economic policies as well as the seismic but elusive cultural shifts that have defined America over the last four decades. We are not alone. You are not alone. All Debt Head Season One episodes are free on Spotify, Apple, Youtube. Check out the Debt Heads Patreon to get access to our bonus episodes as well as our Survival Guide to Adulthood - a video podcast series where we discuss Debt Head adjacent topics with friends and lovers. ★ Support this podcast on Patreon ★